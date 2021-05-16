We were doing alright before he came on, City had the ball but weren't threatening with it as usual and I was just thinking it needed a bit of spice, some fire crackers, some grenades to sure up the result.



Cometh the hour, cometh the man. He absolutely did that. We won the penalty because of his tenacity. Battling every ball, every lost cause as if his life depended on it. A wrecking ball amongst the City defence.



Outstanding contribution once more from Darwin. He may not be scoring as much as he should, but continue improving in the no 9 role and he'll be the catalyst to so many of our attacks.



I love the man to bits, keep it up.