Today at 06:10:53 pm
MonsLibpool:
They couldn't live with him in his short cameo.

Like Billy Crystal in The Princess Bride.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Today at 07:07:06 pm
My favorite were the two times where he was like damn if Connor Bradley can slide tackle like that, me too!
Today at 07:10:41 pm
Hazell:
Like Billy Crystal in The Princess Bride.

He's more like crystal meth :)
Today at 07:10:53 pm
Yeah he misses some chances and we would all want him to be more clinical but how can you not love the mad bastard.
Today at 07:15:06 pm
We were doing alright before he came on, City had the ball but weren't threatening with it as usual and I was just thinking it needed a bit of spice, some fire crackers, some grenades to sure up the result.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. He absolutely did that. We won the penalty because of his tenacity. Battling every ball, every lost cause as if his life depended on it. A wrecking ball amongst the City defence.

Outstanding contribution once more from Darwin. He may not be scoring as much as he should, but continue improving in the no 9 role and he'll be the catalyst to so many of our attacks.

I love the man to bits, keep it up.
Today at 07:18:25 pm
Brillian tactic from Slot to put him on when the game opened up, I thought he'd be destined to score. It pushed their play back a bit, while providing a bundle of energy helping in defense.
Today at 07:27:41 pm
mad bastard, love him.
Today at 07:31:35 pm
What a fucking cameo. Absolutely loved it.
Today at 07:44:23 pm
farawayred:
Brillian tactic from Slot to put him on when the game opened up, I thought he'd be destined to score. It pushed their play back a bit, while providing a bundle of energy helping in defense.
My only complaint is that Slot should have done the change 10 min earlier. Diaz was running on fumes
Today at 07:50:37 pm
I absolutely love Darwin, end of story.

He's a madman.
Today at 07:51:04 pm
When we'd been pretty flat for a fair bit of the 2nd half I knew, absolutely knew it'd be like dropping a grenade in to the proceedings when Nunez came on.
Fucking explosive.
Today at 07:53:14 pm
Running riot, is that the right term for such a performance?

Seriously, he's playing his heart out, challenging for everything and everywhere on the pitch.

He is the definition of 'This means more'  ;D ;D ;D

Yea credit where credit is due, he'll score at St. James'.
Today at 07:53:46 pm
Reckon he starts at St James, his favourite ground.
Today at 08:02:03 pm
Today was not a case of 'Who do you want to start?', it was a case of 'Who do you want to finish?'. City were on the ropes when he came on and ended up on the canvas afterwards.
Today at 08:06:14 pm
I know we love our own.... and always have.   Nunez is mad and I like him as a personality, but we'd be lauging our tits off if one of our main competitors had paid the money for him that we did, and their supporters tried to defend him cos "he's a bit mad"
Hopefully we can get some of what we paid for him back when we reinvest on a proper forward.
