This conversation is so boring and is about the wrong thing. Hes not scoring many goals because hes not getting many chances. This is a big issue for forwards, its the thing that really matters (rather than finishing ability). But we know Nunez was an elite chance getter for us in his first 2 seasons. So whats changed? We also know its not just Nunez, Jota was profiling very similarly at the 9 pre injury, which suggests its not down to personnel but a system thing.



So the much more interesting conversation is why our 9s shot numbers (whether Nunez or Jota) have tanked this season, whether we expect that to change and for what reason, if not how suited Nunez is to the role hes being asked to play and what impact Salah leaving or staying has on all these questions.



Personally Im a big fan of Nunez, and if the personnel around him were a little different would keep the 23/24 version (especially the first half of the season version) and most likely build an attack around him. But Salah is at the club and at the moment this changes things considerably. I suspect a Liverpool without Salah lets us play Jota and Nunez, as well as a new right forward in some games. Thatd be fun and Nunez would be freed up to be the tip of the spear player that he is, and would almost certainly be targeted much more, whereas at the moment the natural instinct, entirely rightly, is to find Salah as much as possible.