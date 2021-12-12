« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

collytum

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18000 on: Today at 04:47:33 am
Lucky that we have Diaz and Salah is all I will say. Nunez was signed off the back of a 30+ goal season with the expectation he would be a top goalscorer for us. Works hard but isn't that the bare minimum we expect from our players? Salah, Firmino, mane all worked hard too but also scored loads. If his current numbers continue, I would be massively surprised if we don't try and recoup some of his fee back in the summer and rightly so.
Kansti

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18001 on: Today at 05:03:18 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:55:10 am
Theres not a single person here that will disagree with the fact Darwin should be more clinical, its just that its a stick used to beat his back even when his doing other parts of his game right.

This season in the league his finishing above his Xg even only at .3 higher but he is above it so far ..

It is a big stick tho. 3rd season and all.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18002 on: Today at 05:06:09 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:03:18 am
It is a big stick tho. 3rd season and all.

Thats my point, he does other things that bring value to the team.

For all the bullshit about his link up play he gets a fair amount of assists ..

Why doesn't Darwin get credit for getting double digit assists last season?

He had 31 G/A, its not like he doesn't create goals at all does he?
mickeydocs

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18003 on: Today at 05:45:20 am
Liverpool strikers should be judged on goals. Nunez is bang average.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18004 on: Today at 05:49:05 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:45:20 am
Liverpool strikers should be judged on goals. Nunez is bang average.

Insanity to call him average.
Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18005 on: Today at 06:08:49 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:45:20 am
Liverpool strikers should be judged on goals. Nunez is bang average.

Not sure on numbers but Nunez feels every bit as productive as Bobby for example. Now Bobby was very unique in other aspects, but he had plenty steady but unspectacular scoring seasons.
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18006 on: Today at 07:39:57 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:08:49 am
Not sure on numbers but Nunez feels every bit as productive as Bobby for example. Now Bobby was very unique in other aspects, but he had plenty steady but unspectacular scoring seasons.

Yeah he had that high of 17/18 when he got 15 league goals but after that was 12, 9, 9, 5 (in a season where he didnt play much) and 11. Not great numbers as a striker but creative whys he was very influential and pressing wise his numbers surpassed probably anyone right now at the club, not the amount of ground he covers but the amount of times he actually won the ball.

Nunez is on 9 in the league first season and 11 last season. I guess the issue is whether he is as influential in other areas.
Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18007 on: Today at 07:59:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:57 am
Yeah he had that high of 17/18 when he got 15 league goals but after that was 12, 9, 9, 5 (in a season where he didnt play much) and 11. Not great numbers as a striker but creative whys he was very influential and pressing wise his numbers surpassed probably anyone right now at the club, not the amount of ground he covers but the amount of times he actually won the ball.

Nunez is on 9 in the league first season and 11 last season. I guess the issue is whether he is as influential in other areas.

On the last point, I'd say the asnwer at this stage is no. He isn't as important within the setup as Bobby was back then, possibly never will be. But he is much more impactful across other areas compared to his first two seasons. If he can maintain that, keep raising his overall game, while hitting consistently 10-15 league goals in a season - in my book this is great and well worth keeping. I'm pretty sure he can deliver on that. Will never be the one to build the team around, but what he gives us is a unique, high quality option that can often be the difference between three points or one.
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18008 on: Today at 08:13:39 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:59:58 am
On the last point, I'd say the asnwer at this stage is no. He isn't as important within the setup as Bobby was back then, possibly never will be. But he is much more impactful across other areas compared to his first two seasons. If he can maintain that, keep raising his overall game, while hitting consistently 10-15 league goals in a season - in my book this is great and well worth keeping. I'm pretty sure he can deliver on that. Will never be the one to build the team around, but what he gives us is a unique, high quality option that can often be the difference between three points or one.


That could be the case, but the issue is who is he working for if Salah goes? We are very unlikely to get a winger who can score and be as influential as Salah is, so Nunez role will have to change to being the main man you would expect. Can he do that or more importantly, does a Slot system facilitate that?
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18009 on: Today at 08:17:12 am
This conversation is so boring and is about the wrong thing. Hes not scoring many goals because hes not getting many chances. This is a big issue for forwards, its the thing that really matters (rather than finishing ability). But we know Nunez was an elite chance getter for us in his first 2 seasons. So whats changed? We also know its not just Nunez, Jota was profiling very similarly at the 9 pre injury, which suggests its not down to personnel but a system thing.

So the much more interesting conversation is why our 9s shot numbers (whether Nunez or Jota) have tanked this season, whether we expect that to change and for what reason, if not how suited Nunez is to the role hes being asked to play and what impact Salah leaving or staying has on all these questions.

Personally Im a big fan of Nunez, and if the personnel around him were a little different would keep the 23/24 version (especially the first half of the season version) and most likely build an attack around him. But Salah is at the club and at the moment this changes things considerably. I suspect a Liverpool without Salah lets us play Jota and Nunez, as well as a new right forward in some games. Thatd be fun and Nunez would be freed up to be the tip of the spear player that he is, and would almost certainly be targeted much more, whereas at the moment the natural instinct, entirely rightly, is to find Salah as much as possible.
MD1990

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18010 on: Today at 08:18:30 am
the issue or worry this season is not about being clinical.
He is getting very few chances.

Down to they system in amny ways but i do think we need an upgrade on Jota or Nunez.
I would consider selling Jota as i do still believe Nunez can be excellent for us.
daveymac_4

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18011 on: Today at 08:27:06 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:08:49 am
Not sure on numbers but Nunez feels every bit as productive as Bobby for example. Now Bobby was very unique in other aspects, but he had plenty steady but unspectacular scoring seasons.

It's true that Firmino and Nunez are posting similar numbers. The difference is that Firmino beautifully dovetailed Mane and Salah. He was the perfect foil. Firmino elevated everyone around him. He was on the same wavelength and he made everyone play better. Thats not Nunez (yet).

spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18012 on: Today at 08:36:12 am
I think he will be rested for the Real game to play against City at the weekend.
S

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18013 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:36:12 am
I think he will be rested for the Real game to play against City at the weekend.
Reckon its the opposite. Starts tonight, doesnt at the weekend.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18014 on: Today at 12:57:37 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 12:51:23 pm
Reckon its the opposite. Starts tonight, doesnt at the weekend.

Given City's highline, which is about as inviting as any defence in the league right now, it'd be quite a call not to start Nunez Sunday. Especially given Jota isn't fit.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18015 on: Today at 01:40:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:57:37 pm
Given City's highline, which is about as inviting as any defence in the league right now, it'd be quite a call not to start Nunez Sunday. Especially given Jota isn't fit.
The entire point of a high line is to catch players offside, so why play someone whose incapable of timing his runs and staying onside (see also: Mbappe against Barca)? Also worth mentioning Nunez has been in the top 10 league-wide for chances in the last two seasons and wasn't prolific then either. Building our attack around someone who can't finish or stay onside would be suicidal, which is why it will never, ever happen, regardless of whether Salah is at the club or not.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18016 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:40:13 pm
The entire point of a high line is to catch players offside, so why play someone whose incapable of timing his runs and staying onside (see also: Mbappe against Barca)? Also worth mentioning Nunez has been in the top 10 league-wide for chances in the last two seasons and wasn't prolific then either. Building our attack around someone who can't finish or stay onside would be suicidal, which is why it will never, ever happen, regardless of whether Salah is at the club or not.

This is a really bad post.

That is not the entire point of a high line. The entire point of a high line is to squeeze the pitch and make pressing high possible. The point is to win the ball back high up the pitch or force the opposition to kick the ball away. Occasionally youll catch someone offside but ideally you dont even want it to get to that. When a team utilises it against you youre trying to play around the press effectively enough that you can get the ball into positions where you can play high quality passes beyond their high line. For that you want genuine pace and movement, and willingness to make runs in behind.

And Nunez, quite clearly, isnt incapable of timing his runs. Ive watched him receive through balls and be onside. Loads of times. It may be that he could time his runs better, I dont have a view on that. But give me as many players willing to make runs in behind against city at the moment as possible. If they can beat Walker in a foot race, as Werner did on Sunday, all the better. Nunez ticks both those boxes.
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18017 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:40:13 pm
The entire point of a high line is to catch players offside, so why play someone whose incapable of timing his runs and staying onside

He has been offside 4 times in 9 league appearances this season.

There are 32 players that have been offside 4 or more times, Salah being one of them.

Assume all 32 players are also incapable of timing their runs and staying onside?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18018 on: Today at 05:56:44 pm
who wrote that thing for me  ;D ;D
Samie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18019 on: Today at 05:59:35 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:56:44 pm
who wrote that thing for me  ;D ;D

Your CT? Mods.  ;D
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18020 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:35 pm
Your CT? Mods.  ;D

haha nah I know but which one, I like it  ;D
Ah Fuck Christmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18021 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:00:35 pm
haha nah I know but which one, I like it  ;D

CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18022 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm
I didn't even notice my one for ages. Some poor mod's wit went unappreciated
