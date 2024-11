Lucky that we have Diaz and Salah is all I will say. Nunez was signed off the back of a 30+ goal season with the expectation he would be a top goalscorer for us. Works hard but isn't that the bare minimum we expect from our players? Salah, Firmino, mane all worked hard too but also scored loads. If his current numbers continue, I would be massively surprised if we don't try and recoup some of his fee back in the summer and rightly so.