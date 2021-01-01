Jack in the transfer thread mentioned that Darwin, Jota and Dom are some of the top strikers and 10's for pressing, with Jota and Nunez in the top 1% for strikers. They are doing a lot of the leg work to allow Salah to be an attacking juggernaut this season.



Now, I hear you saying, "You want you 9 doing more than donkey work don't you", well maybe, but this is clearly a system feature rather than Darwin just choosing to do this. So when you ask this question, may e Slot is answering "No he is doing what was asked" because he is playing him that way.



Is he doing that as he lacks confidence in him as a striker? Or is it because he can very effectively do that role and Salah is so good you build around that? Or are we Ill fitted to best utilize the 9 in Slot's system?



I can't answer that as I can't read Slots mind. But what I can deduce is that Nunez is doing what he has been instructed to do in the system, and doing it well.



I can also guess that it is more a system feature than working around Darwin's limitations, as very similar effects are occuring to Jota as well. Unless we want to say they are both bad it seems to be a product of the system, which has worked pretty well so far