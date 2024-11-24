Darwin literally does Mo's running off the ball for him so he does play well with Salah, he also is one of the most main assister for Mo also?



Had Diaz not over run the ball you'd all be praising him for feeding of scraps and creating a goal.



The point is that if you want someone who will do running for Salah and act as a facilitator, then you have Firmino or someone like that. You don't have Nunez, whose strengths are partially wasted in this role. AI's explanation for this situation is that Nunez was never bought to play with Salah, which is his guess, and I think probably an exaggeration, but AI is trying to make sense of the same issue. I think that this is an overall bad outcome for the club, and, to a lesser extent, for the player: He gets paid a lot and plays for Liverpool, but his strengths are partially wasted. We also do not get the level of performer that we want to see from whoever is playing in that position for Slot.In terms of the assists: this season he has two, apparently. Previous seasons have been better.I am not saying it's Nunez's fault, although one would like to see him developing into a more complete player when he can't use his pace to receive through balls and still be able to do damage. It's not like we are unfamiliar with trios who manage to each be lethal yet also manage things tactically on and off the ball.