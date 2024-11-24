I am confused by the team and Nunez at times. Just to be clear, I do have some bias in his favour as I believe he is a good player, so maybe it's that, but there was two or three instances yesterday where he made excellent runs and the player passing chose Salah, in a far wider, less dangerous position than Nunez, who had just started a fast run in behind.
One of the times the correct pass was chosen, he took it in his stride and played a ball across goal that should have been a goal.
Strikers have to turn the few chances they get into opportunities, for them or others but I do think he is not seeing enough of the play at times to create more impact, his runs do draw players away and create space for others, sure, but some of them really deserved a pass.