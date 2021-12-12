« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1276405 times)

Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17920 on: Today at 01:05:51 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm
We signed Darwin when Salah's contract negotiations had stalled and it looked certain he would leave. Darwin needs the team setup to play to his strengths like at Benfica or for Uruguay. The team currently is setup to create chances for Salah.
I find it hard to believe that he was recruited to play in such a forward lineup that neither Salah nor anyone similar to Salah would be able to play alongside him without his game being compromised severely. I also find it hard to believe that playing beside one of the most capable and adaptable wide players of the last decade, and one of the greatest ever Premier League players, should be so detrimental to his performance.

The best players--those who should start for Liverpool--have to be versatile enough to not be compromised by having the great misfortune of having as teammate one of the best Liverpool players ever. Alternatively, his strengths have to be so dependable that it is worth adjusting the style for him. If he had a bit more skill on the ball, or was deadly in the box, I'm sure we would consider it. After all, Salah is versatile and would adapt.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:01 am by rscanderlech »
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17921 on: Today at 02:40:44 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 01:05:51 am
I find it hard to believe that he was recruited to play in such a forward lineup that neither Salah nor anyone similar to Salah would be able to play alongside him without his game being compromised severely. I also find it hard to believe that playing beside one of the most capable and adaptable wide players of the last decade, and one of the greatest ever Premier League players, should be so detrimental to his performance.

The best players--those who should start for Liverpool--have to be versatile enough to not be compromised by having the great misfortune of having as teammate one of the best Liverpool players ever. Alternatively, his strengths have to be so dependable that it is worth adjusting the style for him. If he had a bit more skill on the ball, or was deadly in the box, I'm sure we would consider it. After all, Salah is versatile and would adapt.

Darwin literally does Mo's running off the ball for him so he does play well with Salah, he also is one of the most main assister for Mo also?

Had Diaz not over run the ball you'd all be praising him for feeding of scraps and creating a goal.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17922 on: Today at 04:04:53 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:40:44 am
Darwin literally does Mo's running off the ball for him so he does play well with Salah, he also is one of the most main assister for Mo also?

Had Diaz not over run the ball you'd all be praising him for feeding of scraps and creating a goal.
The point is that if you want someone who will do running for Salah and act as a facilitator, then you have Firmino or someone like that. You don't have Nunez, whose strengths are partially wasted in this role. AI's explanation for this situation is that Nunez was never bought to play with Salah, which is his guess, and I think probably an exaggeration, but AI is trying to make sense of the same issue. I think that this is an overall bad outcome for the club, and, to a lesser extent, for the player: He gets paid a lot and plays for Liverpool, but his strengths are partially wasted. We also do not get the level of performer that we want to see from whoever is playing in that position for Slot.

In terms of the assists: this season he has two, apparently. Previous seasons have been better.

I am not saying it's Nunez's fault, although one would like to see him developing into a more complete player when he can't use his pace to receive through balls and still be able to do damage. It's not like we are unfamiliar with trios who manage to each be lethal yet also manage things tactically on and off the ball.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17923 on: Today at 04:45:16 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 04:04:53 am
The point is that if you want someone who will do running for Salah and act as a facilitator, then you have Firmino or someone like that. You don't have Nunez, whose strengths are partially wasted in this role. AI's explanation for this situation is that Nunez was never bought to play with Salah, which is his guess, and I think probably an exaggeration, but AI is trying to make sense of the same issue. I think that this is an overall bad outcome for the club, and, to a lesser extent, for the player: He gets paid a lot and plays for Liverpool, but his strengths are partially wasted. We also do not get the level of performer that we want to see from whoever is playing in that position for Slot.

In terms of the assists: this season he has two, apparently. Previous seasons have been better.

I am not saying it's Nunez's fault, although one would like to see him developing into a more complete player when he can't use his pace to receive through balls and still be able to do damage. It's not like we are unfamiliar with trios who manage to each be lethal yet also manage things tactically on and off the ball.


Slot doesn't want a false 9 mate so I don't understand why you are bringing it up, its been explained by the manager himself why Darwin has to do so much defensive duties as will who ever plays as the 9, the more defend as in the 10 position as it gives the 10 Szobo the ability to cover for Mo if need be or the striker will do so.

Slots team in the past weren't set up like that and the wingers would constantly track back, but Mo is one of the best on the planet so of course you want him especially at this age to mainly use his energy in attacking situations.

Darwin doing so much running defensively allows Mo to stay up higher up the pitch, Jota will do it also but he does it differently than Nunez does but the 'goal' is the same.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17924 on: Today at 05:31:52 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:45:16 am

Slot doesn't want a false 9 mate so I don't understand why you are bringing it up, its been explained by the manager himself why Darwin has to do so much defensive duties as will who ever plays as the 9, the more defend as in the 10 position as it gives the 10 Szobo the ability to cover for Mo if need be or the striker will do so.

Slots team in the past weren't set up like that and the wingers would constantly track back, but Mo is one of the best on the planet so of course you want him especially at this age to mainly use his energy in attacking situations.

Darwin doing so much running defensively allows Mo to stay up higher up the pitch, Jota will do it also but he does it differently than Nunez does but the 'goal' is the same.
I don't think you are understanding my point. The tactical restrictions are relevant, but if a player is good enough, they will impose their quality on the game nonetheless. It doesn't matter whether they are a 9, 9 1/2, false 9, or anything else. Not only that, but their obvious quality will probably lead to a good coach making further tactical adjustments for them. This is all not to condemn Nunez, but to respond to the idea that his current performance level is simply a natural result of the instructions he has, and that he shouldn't be expected to be more effective an attacker at the same time.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17925 on: Today at 05:41:08 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:31:52 am
I don't think you are understanding my point. The tactical restrictions are relevant, but if a player is good enough, they will impose their quality on the game nonetheless. It doesn't matter whether they are a 9, 9 1/2, false 9, or anything else. Not only that, but their obvious quality will probably lead to a good coach making further tactical adjustments for them. This is all not to condemn Nunez, but to respond to the idea that his current performance level is simply a natural result of the instructions he has, and that he shouldn't be expected to be more effective an attacker at the same time.

You've echoed my point though the tactical adjustments are for the team to be more compact, as a result the striker has to be deeper at the moment as it is set up for Salah.

I do think Nunez could be more effective but at the same time my eyes and stats also back up the fact that players around him aren't really creating chances for him or the other 9 in Jota.

Neither players are going to dribble past 4-5 players out of nothing and score a goal that is what they would need to do at the moment to score more goals as the team as a whole aren't really creating any chances for them to score.

Nunez could have taken the shot on when he squared it to Diaz for example, but he does the team thing as he normally has done in a LFC shirt.
Online Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17926 on: Today at 07:43:52 am »
2nd highest goals scored
The only club to concede less than 10 goals on 8
2nd best goal difference.

Nunez is part of that, can he improve of course but the first thing is to play for the team and he is doing all whilst probably fucking knackered and jet lagged.

And as others have said we play for Salah, Gakpo kept crossing for Salah at the back post all game, as long as one of them are scoring why does it matter? Did Bobby score loads?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17927 on: Today at 07:52:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:52 am
2nd highest goals scored
The only club to concede less than 10 goals on 8
2nd best goal difference.

Nunez is part of that, can he improve of course but the first thing is to play for the team and he is doing all whilst probably fucking knackered and jet lagged.

And as others have said we play for Salah, Gakpo kept crossing for Salah at the back post all game, as long as one of them are scoring why does it matter? Did Bobby score loads?
@Knight I thought we didn't really used to cross it to Salah at the back post (I remember us discussing this in this thread).

Yes, we could do more to actually create for the striker. Floating it into Salah's head when faced with a low block is not the best option.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17928 on: Today at 07:53:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:52 am
2nd highest goals scored
The only club to concede less than 10 goals on 8
2nd best goal difference.

Nunez is part of that, can he improve of course but the first thing is to play for the team and he is doing all whilst probably fucking knackered and jet lagged.

And as others have said we play for Salah, Gakpo kept crossing for Salah at the back post all game, as long as one of them are scoring why does it matter? Did Bobby score loads?
👌👌
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17929 on: Today at 08:01:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:52 am
2nd highest goals scored
The only club to concede less than 10 goals on 8
2nd best goal difference.

Nunez is part of that, can he improve of course but the first thing is to play for the team and he is doing all whilst probably fucking knackered and jet lagged.

And as others have said we play for Salah, Gakpo kept crossing for Salah at the back post all game, as long as one of them are scoring why does it matter? Did Bobby score loads?

Bobby scored loads in 17/18. Reduced as it went on, but still scored at a very decent rate.

Anyway, he is contributing now, but when Salah leaves, we need better.
Offline PhilV

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17930 on: Today at 09:09:30 am »
I am confused by the team and Nunez at times. Just to be clear, I do have some bias in his favour as I believe he is a good player, so maybe it's that, but there was two or three instances yesterday where he made excellent runs and the player passing chose Salah, in a far wider, less dangerous position than Nunez, who had just started a fast run in behind.

One of the times the correct pass was chosen, he took it in his stride and played a ball across goal that should have been a goal.

Strikers have to turn the few chances they get into opportunities, for them or others but I do think he is not seeing enough of the play at times to create more impact, his runs do draw players away and create space for others, sure, but some of them really deserved a pass.
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17931 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:09:30 am
I am confused by the team and Nunez at times. Just to be clear, I do have some bias in his favour as I believe he is a good player, so maybe it's that, but there was two or three instances yesterday where he made excellent runs and the player passing chose Salah, in a far wider, less dangerous position than Nunez, who had just started a fast run in behind.

One of the times the correct pass was chosen, he took it in his stride and played a ball across goal that should have been a goal.

Strikers have to turn the few chances they get into opportunities, for them or others but I do think he is not seeing enough of the play at times to create more impact, his runs do draw players away and create space for others, sure, but some of them really deserved a pass.


This is bang on. Szoboslai turned down at least one relatively straightforward through ball to Nunez in favour of a pass to Salah in a much less dangerous position.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17932 on: Today at 09:48:05 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:40:44 am
Darwin literally does Mo's running off the ball for him so he does play well with Salah, he also is one of the most main assister for Mo also?

Had Diaz not over run the ball you'd all be praising him for feeding of scraps and creating a goal.
He was the focal point last year and there was a lot of chat here about him not being suited to being the "main man". We did create a lot of chances for him but his conversion rate was too low.

Based on a full season where he was, he shouldn't. It has already been discussed a lot here. Yesterday, I didn't see that as the issue. His general play was just off in terms of his touch and passing.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:48 am by MonsLibpool »
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17933 on: Today at 09:56:06 am »
I think its a massive oversimplification of things to say Bobby didnt score many either. Nunez just seems like a really streaky player. While he hasnt scored much this year partially for tactical reasons he has very few assists too. He just seems to blow hot and cold.

Back from the internationals though so I think hell look better over this next period.
Offline RedG13

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17934 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:20:58 am

This is bang on. Szoboslai turned down at least one relatively straightforward through ball to Nunez in favour of a pass to Salah in a much less dangerous position.
The one he should have pass to Nunez was the where he tried to go inside then when to Diaz. Passing to an open salah over nunez where where has a much lower % of being completed is correct. Im assuming it to one where early in the game to Mo.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17935 on: Today at 11:40:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:48:05 am
He was the focal point last year and there was a lot of chat here about him not being suited to being the "main man". We did create a lot of chances for him but his conversion rate was too low.

Based on a full season where he was, he shouldn't. It has already been discussed a lot here. Yesterday, I didn't see that as the issue. His general play was just off in terms of his touch and passing.

Salah has been the focal point and will continue to do so while he plays for Liverpool.

Not going into the other stuff as its always the same back and fourth.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17936 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:40:04 am
Salah has been the focal point and will continue to do so while he plays for Liverpool.

Not going into the other stuff as its always the same back and fourth.

We're not in fourth, we're in firth...
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17937 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Being brutally honest if we'd paid 20-30m for him he'd be out the door by now. The fact we've paid so much everyone is hoping he'll come good because we can't afford to take a massive hit on him but that's all it is hope because he's not showing any improvement whatsoever on the pitch.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17938 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:56:06 am
I think its a massive oversimplification of things to say Bobby didnt score many either. Nunez just seems like a really streaky player. While he hasnt scored much this year partially for tactical reasons he has very few assists too. He just seems to blow hot and cold.

Back from the internationals though so I think hell look better over this next period.
Firmino's influence on the game on the ball was as great as his influence off it. His technical quality, efficiency and flare both on the counter and in tight spaces is what allowed us to have a boring midfield, and made him the perfect foil for Mane and Salah, and our real playmaker. As a bonus, while having fewer chances than Mane or Salah, he still scored as many as Nunez if not more. That's why we won the Champions League and reached two more Champions League finals with him playing there.

As for Jota: he is having to do cover for Salah too, but he is still more dangerous in the final third.

Any striker playing for Liverpool needs to influence games more, even if their role is restricted. Whether that is as a finisher or creator or both. We have had enough top forwards in recent times to know that.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17939 on: Today at 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:31:56 pm
We're not in fourth, we're in firth...
Forfar five, Fife four
Online Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17940 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:43:29 pm
Being brutally honest if we'd paid 20-30m for him he'd be out the door by now.
He wouldn't be 'out the door' unless he chooses to leave, and he probably wouldn't choose to.

Clubs can't sell players anymore.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17941 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm »
I will say one thing: Take Nunez off the team, and Salah will not be scoring and assisting at the same rate. People who understand football will know what I am talking about ...
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17942 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:58:11 pm
I will say one thing: Take Nunez off the team, and Salah will not be scoring and assisting at the same rate. People who understand football will know what I am talking about ...
Well, yeah, because then we would have ten men. People who understand football will know what I am talking about...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17943 on: Today at 06:42:24 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:34:35 pm
Well, yeah, because then we would have ten men. People who understand football will know what I am talking about...

You should really stay away from discussions like this ...
Online istvan kozma

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17944 on: Today at 08:32:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:58:11 pm
I will say one thing: Take Nunez off the team, and Salah will not be scoring and assisting at the same rate. People who understand football will know what I am talking about ...
I understand football more than you & I think your talking utter nonsense.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17945 on: Today at 08:36:29 pm »
Fuck me. A bunch of 5 year olds would have a more sensible discussion than the shite in this thread.

Those last few posts  :lmao
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17946 on: Today at 08:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:36:29 pm
Fuck me. A bunch of 5 year olds would have a more sensible discussion than the shite in this thread.

Those last few posts  :lmao
I just think that some people cannot handle the vastness of my knowledge about this subject.

 ;D

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:42:24 pm
You should really stay away from discussions like this ...
8)
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17947 on: Today at 09:08:34 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 08:57:02 pm
I just think that some people cannot handle the vastness of my knowledge about this subject.

To be honest, I miss the good old days when people were coming to RAWK to show their support for LFC. Than again, if the British can vote for Brexit, and the Americans can vote for Trump, I suppose it is your time now ...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17948 on: Today at 09:26:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:58:11 pm
I will say one thing: Take Nunez off the team, and Salah will not be scoring and assisting at the same rate. People who understand football will know what I am talking about ...

and Arne was picking Jota over Nunez before Jota got injuried.  Salah was doing quite fine?  So do you think Arne didnt understand
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17949 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:08:34 pm
To be honest, I miss the good old days when people were coming to RAWK to show their support for LFC. Than again, if the British can vote for Brexit, and the Americans can vote for Trump, I suppose it is your time now ...
I was being silly; I am not actually claiming to be a football genius--although it is usually funny when others talk about how knowledgeable they are on a football forum!

Silliness aside, there was a serious point in my earlier comment about having only ten men if you take Nunez off. You said: "Take Nunez off the team, and Salah will not be scoring and assisting at the same rate." Well, are we then going to play with ten men? No, we will have someone else. So against whom are you comparing Nunez's influence? Jota? Firmino? Luis Suarez? Origi? I don't know whom you are comparing him with.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17950 on: Today at 10:00:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:26:05 pm
and Arne was picking Jota over Nunez before Jota got injuried.  Salah was doing quite fine?  So do you think Arne didnt understand

There's not a person that's ever lived that understands football more than Peter.
