Could have had a hat-trick today. keep working hard, lad, the goals will come!



He did have 1 Goal with 6 shots with 1 XG.Like the highest XG chance he had was the 1v1 he missed(.41). The one he scored .26(He probably made this worse because of the angle he went too), the header was .25Yea he could have scored a hat trick also probably would been a really hot streak game.It was a good game that more what we used to seeing from him in terms of what he creates and he scored with it.