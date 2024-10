Anyone saying he should have left that goal to Salah is a lunatic and has never played footie at any level, if you're staring at the ball and are unsure if it's going in/if there is anyone behind you that can nick it, you smash it in.



Just like Darwin poked it in, a defender could come and clear it, or it might be going wide even... he obviously didn't know who was behind him so he made sure, that is exactly what I would expect from any of our players.