Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17480 on: Today at 10:09:17 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:04:47 am
He was good yesterday, i guess at some point the potential has to materialise, not sure after 2 seasons we are going to see that. Much as i like him i don't really see anything different to when he first arrived, would have expected to see some of this potential come through by now .


It feels to me that Slot actually has a good plan for him and is deliberately giving him time and working on his issues. His overall play yesterday was amongst the best he has ever demonstrated for us. As the rest of the team settles more in new managers ideas and principles, we'll create more for our strikers. If Nunez can use the time to polish some areas of his game and raise his general performance levels - he could start delivering on that potential. All he needs to do is listen to the manager and apply himself - which he seems to be doing.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17481 on: Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:04:47 am
He was good yesterday, i guess at some point the potential has to materialise, not sure after 2 seasons we are going to see that. Much as i like him i don't really see anything different to when he first arrived, would have expected to see some of this potential come through by now .

His link up and pressing have improved dramatically

Also if you watched the training videos you'll notice that his quite capable in the passing games and exercises.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17482 on: Today at 12:40:10 pm
Theres no way our 9 is playing like a traditional 9. Nunez was so, so deep off the ball yesterday. And he tracked back loads.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17483 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm
We were willing to spend 115m on Caicedo as a DM - but we got Drawin for 65m (plus add ons) - DEAL!!
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17484 on: Today at 02:25:34 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:22:24 pm
We were willing to spend 115m on Caicedo as a DM - but we got Drawin for 65m (plus add ons) - DEAL!!

making a mark, that transfer...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17485 on: Today at 02:47:20 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:09:17 am

It feels to me that Slot actually has a good plan for him and is deliberately giving him time and working on his issues. His overall play yesterday was amongst the best he has ever demonstrated for us. As the rest of the team settles more in new managers ideas and principles, we'll create more for our strikers. If Nunez can use the time to polish some areas of his game and raise his general performance levels - he could start delivering on that potential. All he needs to do is listen to the manager and apply himself - which he seems to be doing.
My thoughts exactly. Seems like he needs more time to adapt to Slots approach. He is making good progress and against Chelsea, thats his most convincing performance this season. Yes he did not tear Chelsea apart but his all around contribution was undeniable. I fully trust Slots ability to coach, develop and improve players and he will do so with Nunez
Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17486 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm
Nunez was great yesterday. Love that energy. Obviously it would be nice if we could see more attacking threat (though there was the great pass he made in the 1st half). But he was like another man in midfield which really helped us.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17487 on: Today at 07:02:06 pm
Loved how Darwin stuck up for Salah yesterday and became his protector  ;D

He was all over the pitch, winning duels everywhere.
