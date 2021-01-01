He was good yesterday, i guess at some point the potential has to materialise, not sure after 2 seasons we are going to see that. Much as i like him i don't really see anything different to when he first arrived, would have expected to see some of this potential come through by now .



It feels to me that Slot actually has a good plan for him and is deliberately giving him time and working on his issues. His overall play yesterday was amongst the best he has ever demonstrated for us. As the rest of the team settles more in new managers ideas and principles, we'll create more for our strikers. If Nunez can use the time to polish some areas of his game and raise his general performance levels - he could start delivering on that potential. All he needs to do is listen to the manager and apply himself - which he seems to be doing.