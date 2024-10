There is a myth some people believe that his movement is shit and his just fast for some reason.



No one said his movement is shit. It's just not exceptional or elite as if he's in a league of his own regarding movement. His movement is just normal, as a decent 9 would have.His performance today is really good though. There's no debate about that (see, I am totally objective, I just tell things as they are). I just wished he passed to Gakpo instead of Jones for that non-pen. The former was totally free on the left with acres of space. But Jones should have scored with a first time finish anyway.