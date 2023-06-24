« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17360 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:16:02 pm
He just isn't as good as we thought he was and just isn't a very good fit for us. Of course fans back him and want him to do well but it's probably best for all that he looks for a move in the summer and Arne brings in a new forward.
If that's the case the manager will replace him. Until then he's our player so support him!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17361 on: Today at 02:58:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:56:49 pm
Slot said the same thing; that his team mates should be doing better to find him with passes. But i expect the haters will say that Slot is just pretending or lying when he says that. That's what they always said about Klopp when he disagreed with their jaundiced opinions. "Oh Klopp is just saying that in public, really he agrees with me"

;D seen that a lot about Klopp, about all sorts, including the reasons for him leaving.

It's happening right now in the Arne Slot thread!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17362 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm
After the match, I watched highlights of Santiago Gimenez to try to get an idea of the type of goals strikers were scoring under Slot at Feyenoord. It feels safe to say Nunez has the ability to replicate those, but who knows if we will see it from him.

I am still firmly on the fence with him. Will he start scoring consistently as he gets more minutes? Jota will inevitably get injured, and I am just hoping we see it from him. I mentioned it in the summer, but this is his third season here as our record signing. We need more from him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17363 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:26:07 pm
After the match, I watched highlights of Santiago Gimenez to try to get an idea of the type of goals strikers were scoring under Slot at Feyenoord. It feels safe to say Nunez has the ability to replicate those, but who knows if we will see it from him.

I am still firmly on the fence with him. Will he start scoring consistently as he gets more minutes? Jota will inevitably get injured, and I am just hoping we see it from him. I mentioned it in the summer, but this is his third season here as our record signing. We need more from him.
I probably watched the same video a few weeks ago  ;D

The majority of the goals seemed to be very opportunistic.  Defensive errors or loose balls pinging around the area and Gimenez would crash them in.  I've never really thought of Darwin as being opportunistic in that sense.  It didn't feel like Gimenez was being used to stretch the game which is where I think Darwin is at his best.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17364 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm
Hate to say it but unless he explodes in terms of goals from now till the end of the season I suspect this is his last season with us.  We may have to look for a leading Striker next summer too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17365 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:31:48 pm
Hate to say it but unless he explodes in terms of goals from now till the end of the season I suspect this is his last season with us.  We may have to look for a leading Striker next summer too.
It's unfortunate but that's the way it has to be. We can't afford for our most expensive player to not contribute to winning games. Darwin has had the time and support to make it at this Club. Now it's up to him to make it count.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17366 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm
Still confident he'll have nailed down that 9 spot by the end of the season and leave a few on here eating their words. Team is still learning in general how Slot wants to play, and will continue to do so, and think that will include releasing the ball slightly earlier for Nunez to capitalise on his strengths.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17367 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:53:18 pm
Still confident he'll have nailed down that 9 spot by the end of the season and leave a few on here eating their words. Team is still learning in general how Slot wants to play, and will continue to do so, and think that will include releasing the ball slightly earlier for Nunez to capitalise on his strengths.
I would love that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17368 on: Today at 04:31:01 pm
With Nunez, it's almost become a 'thing' that any criticism of him is disregarded immediately as not supporting one of our own, or not being patient enough because it'll happen someday.

We're into Nunez's third season as an LFC player, and he still can't get into the starting XI over a fully fit Diogo Jota. Klopp and Slot both appear(ed) to see him more as an impact sub, or used in less important games (he never starts against City, Arsenal, semi finals etc).

He's still being caught offside when he really shouldn't be, and his ability to control the ball or finish a chance calmly is still highly questionable.

Is that kind of mediocrity really the acceptable standard for a Liverpool #9? One who is the club's record signing?

Like many people, I saw him as a Benfica player single-handedly run us ragged in the CL and I too wanted us to go after him based on the performance, but 3 seasons on, it's clear the lad doesn't have the nous required to be an elite player in the Premier League.

I don't see him scoring 20 goals this season, and I think the club will accept a fair offer for him in the summer.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17369 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm
Maybe he isnt a number 9. Hes had enough time to convince yet here we are still asking when will he really come good. Sometimes you can wait and wait and it isnt destined to happen.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17370 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm
Half of you need your eyes checked honestly
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17371 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm
22 goals from 42 EPL starts but cant be a 9 for LFC  :-X
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #17372 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:31:01 pm
With Nunez, it's almost become a 'thing' that any criticism of him is disregarded immediately as not supporting one of our own, or not being patient enough because it'll happen someday.

We're into Nunez's third season as an LFC player, and he still can't get into the starting XI over a fully fit Diogo Jota. Klopp and Slot both appear(ed) to see him more as an impact sub, or used in less important games (he never starts against City, Arsenal, semi finals etc).

I mean he started the CL 1/4 final game first leg, then came on in the second on 65 mins (for Salah). He started the FA Cup 1/4. He started the SF 2nd leg in the league cup and was injured for the final.

He started vs City away and home last season.

So let's just say more than a few holes in your post.
