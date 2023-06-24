With Nunez, it's almost become a 'thing' that any criticism of him is disregarded immediately as not supporting one of our own, or not being patient enough because it'll happen someday.



We're into Nunez's third season as an LFC player, and he still can't get into the starting XI over a fully fit Diogo Jota. Klopp and Slot both appear(ed) to see him more as an impact sub, or used in less important games (he never starts against City, Arsenal, semi finals etc).



He's still being caught offside when he really shouldn't be, and his ability to control the ball or finish a chance calmly is still highly questionable.



Is that kind of mediocrity really the acceptable standard for a Liverpool #9? One who is the club's record signing?



Like many people, I saw him as a Benfica player single-handedly run us ragged in the CL and I too wanted us to go after him based on the performance, but 3 seasons on, it's clear the lad doesn't have the nous required to be an elite player in the Premier League.



I don't see him scoring 20 goals this season, and I think the club will accept a fair offer for him in the summer.