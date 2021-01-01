« previous next »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
I said it before that we've come to a point where he can kick a ball and there will be people praising him for that.

"Good passing" = completed 4/12 passes? Dude is our 9. The team is playing well. He makes run here and there. Of course he will be involved in some attacking actions. Of course he will take shots. You put Origi in that team he'd make the same impact. If that's all it takes to be considered having a good game for a team challenging for the title then most strikers can.

Think you're spot on with this. People won't like it but your point is spot on. Either deliberately or otherwise, the standards get lowered so the basic/simple things a player should do suddenly get considered amazing and it just goes on on. That isn't exclusive to Nunez, you see it pretty much everywhere at top level sport now (the fawning over anything a Man United player does, and more recently Arsenal attests the point) but we shouldn't really be doing it with our own.


I don't think he was poor tonight but he wasn't great either. I felt like the ball wasn't sticking to him at times, he didn't seem aggressive enough in that department. Fluffed a half-decent chance when he was played in on the left from a ball over the top but his technique hitting the ball was really poor, although it was with his weaker foot.


I acknowledge he wasn't well last week and he maybe faded because of that but it really is getting to make or break time with him.
This thread is a crazy mix considering everybody watched the same game  ;D

Personally thought he wasnt good. His lack of in game intelligence is frustrating and now seems he doesnt even make a good run. I just dont think will ever change. Quite a few times we burst forward into attack and he positioned himself in a place that just gave us no passing options which meant the attack came to nothing.

By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.

Relentless. Any thoughts on the win?

Pretty incredible start to the season with all our shit players eh?
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.

I mean I just watched it again and he was on just before Trent passed, at which time the Bologna player held his run up well to play him off

So I would personally say to step it down a level in terms of your anger of our own player when it actually appears that the bologna player played it well

Or don't. And don't support our lad just be unhappy he is playing for us until he leaves and then you can be happy and support the other guy until you don't want to anymore
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Some people love to criticize our players constantly.
quite a funny thing to write at the start of a post where you criticise four of our best performing players!
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
I mean I just watched it again and he was on just before Trent passed, at which time the Bologna player held his run up well to play him off

So I would personally say to step it down a level in terms of your anger of our own player when it actually appears that the bologna player played it well

Or don't. And don't support our lad just be unhappy he is playing for us until he leaves and then you can be happy and support the other guy until you don't want to anymore
What anger? My post above just contains information. There's no element of emotions whatsoever.

You're right that there was a moment he was onside. I was watching the first angle of the replay and he looks off thw whole time from that angle, but from the bird eye view there was a moment he was on.

But it's still true before that moment, he was off, and that's why Trent delayed the pass when he could hit at first. Then in between Trent's step, Nunez was onside for one moment before the defender played him off again.

But here's another thing: during that run Nunez was 100% of the time ahead of the defender in front of him, and never made a look at the defender behind him. So how exactly did he time his run? Was he aware that he was well ahead of the defender he was looking at? How did he know the defender behind him who was initially also behind him, would play him onside for half a second? That tells me that there was no element of timing in his run. Basically he just sprinted ahead and pray.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:23:34 am
What anger? My post above just contains information. There's no element of emotions whatsoever.

You're right that there was a moment he was onside. I was watching the first angle of the replay and he looks off thw whole time from that angle, but from the bird eye view there was a moment he was on.

But it's still true before that moment, he was off, and that's why Trent delayed the pass when he could hit at first. Then in between Trent's step, Nunez was onside for one moment before the defender played him off again.

But here's another thing: during that run Nunez was 100% of the time ahead of the defender in front of him, and never made a look at the defender behind him. So how exactly did he time his run? Was he aware that he was well ahead of the defender he was looking at? How did he know the defender behind him who was initially also behind him, would play him onside for half a second? That tells me that there was no element of timing in his run. Basically he just sprinted ahead and pray.

My apologies I (incorrectly) take bolding messages as a sign of shouting so I assumed anger   ;D

Guess it is true what they say, when you assume you make an ass out of U and Me
I am really struggling to see how he played well last night, unless expectations for him are considerably lower. There is a reason he was hooked first and it was clearly because he wasnt holding the ball up or linking up play.

He played ok, he didnt do anything amazing and lost the ball a fair few times.

I agree on his disalllwed goal though, his run was spot on Trent was late with the pass
