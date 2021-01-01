I mean I just watched it again and he was on just before Trent passed, at which time the Bologna player held his run up well to play him off



So I would personally say to step it down a level in terms of your anger of our own player when it actually appears that the bologna player played it well



Or don't. And don't support our lad just be unhappy he is playing for us until he leaves and then you can be happy and support the other guy until you don't want to anymore



What anger? My post above just contains information. There's no element of emotions whatsoever.You're right that there was a moment he was onside. I was watching the first angle of the replay and he looks off thw whole time from that angle, but from the bird eye view there was a moment he was on.But it's still true before that moment, he was off, and that's why Trent delayed the pass when he could hit at first. Then in between Trent's step, Nunez was onside for one moment before the defender played him off again.But here's another thing: during that run Nunez was 100% of the time ahead of the defender in front of him, and never made a look at the defender behind him. So how exactly did he time his run? Was he aware that he was well ahead of the defender he was looking at? How did he know the defender behind him who was initially also behind him, would play him onside for half a second? That tells me that there was no element of timing in his run. Basically he just sprinted ahead and pray.