Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:31:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:12:29 pm
He's offside too often and just needs to learn to check his run if he does stray.

Haaland did it brilliantly against Arsenal and I think I read the other day he's only been offside 15 times or something since joining the league.  That's partly because he makes those little adjustments to stay onside.

Haaland though makes an endless amount of decoy runs. Time and again he makes runs in behind but they rarely pass to him. What it does though is moves the centrebacks around. They either go with him which leaves pockets of space in between the lines or they push out and City make 3rd man runs in behind.

Liverpool under Klopp were guilty at times of going for the killer pass too early. Slot and Ped like their players to move the opposition around on transitions and then play two or three simpler passes that carve out better chances.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:45:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:08:38 pm
So, the midfielders are passing to Nunez too late and too early? Or is the problem that they're passing it to him and also not passing it to him? It's hard to keep track!

 ;D

I'm not trying to say it happens every time but there is clearly times when he is been offside when the ball could have been played earlier, hopefully Darwin will learn to curb his runs and the midfielders release the ball to our forwards quicker also.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:51:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:36 pm
That was my point, he started his run but the ball wasn't played quickly enough, he realised he was offside, checked his run to get back on and then went again, really smart forward play.

Here's the offside stuff:
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1fd8d4o/hallands_been_caught_offside_just_15_times_in/
Thanks

Haaland's numbers do look impressive compared to others.

To put these figures fully into context, though, I guess there're are other things we need to know. Such as how many runs did he make to garner those 15 offsides; or put another way, how many times could he have strayed offside but didn't. And ditto for the other players. Is there are stat for 'offsideable movement' - if that makes sense?

As I said I don't watch City much but I've read here that they often play cutbacks from the byline to Haaland rather than playing him through. In which case he'd have fewer 'opportunities' to be offside. Is that correct?

Darwin's numbers do look very high. I hadn't realised they were so high. But again the next question there is whether he makes more runs like that than others.

I guess I'm taking about how many times a player is caught offside as a proportion of offside-able instances
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:52:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:51:21 pm
Thanks

Haaland's numbers do look impressive compared to others.

To put these figures fully into context, though, I guess there're are other things we need to know. Such as how many runs did he make to garner those 15 offsides; or put another way, how many times could he have strayed offside but didn't. And ditto for the other players. Is there are stat for 'offsideable movement' - if that makes sense?

As I said I don't watch City much but I've read here that they often play cutbacks from the byline to Haaland rather than playing him through. In which case he'd have fewer 'opportunities' to be offside. Is that correct?

Darwin's numbers do look very high. I hadn't realised they were so high. But again the next question there is whether he makes more runs like that than others.

I guess I'm taking about how many times a player is caught offside as a proportion of offside-able instances

He's offside too often and it's something he can work on with regards to the timing of his runs and the holding of his runs, that's all it is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:55:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:31:56 pm
Haaland though makes an endless amount of decoy runs. Time and again he makes runs in behind but they rarely pass to him. What it does though is moves the centrebacks around. They either go with him which leaves pockets of space in between the lines or they push out and City make 3rd man runs in behind.

Liverpool under Klopp were guilty at times of going for the killer pass too early. Slot and Ped like their players to move the opposition around on transitions and then play two or three simpler passes that carve out better chances.
Right. This is part of what I'm talking about. You could be in offside positions countless times but if the ball is not played through to you it won't count in your 'caught offisde' figures. Meanwhile most of your goals can come from situations where you can't easily be caught offside - eg cutbacks

It's a bit of a rabbithole
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:59:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:52:58 pm
He's offside too often and it's something he can work on with regards to the timing of his runs and the holding of his runs, that's all it is.
No doubt he is, and it can be worked upon and improved. But his raw numbers can also be improved if, for example, he isn't instructed to play off the last man anymore but to get between the posts to score from cutbacks (we should try this more, IMO)

I don't think it's heretical to look a bit deeper into the contexts behind the raw numbers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:02:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:59:12 pm
No doubt he is, and it can be worked upon and improved. But his raw numbers can also be improved if, for example, he isn't instructed to play off the last man anymore but to get between the posts to score from cutbacks (we should try this more, IMO)

I don't think it's heretical to look a bit deeper into the contexts behind the raw numbers

I can't be arsed to look, but I think Haaland's offside stats at Dortmund would be interesting, because they played a completely different style to City.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:34:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:52:58 pm
He's offside too often and it's something he can work on with regards to the timing of his runs and the holding of his runs, that's all it is.
That's it in a nutshell.

If he bends/holds his runs better then obviously he'd score more goals. It would even reduce the pressure on his teammates because a striker that's onside is a good outlet. If a midfielder is under pressure and wants to play the ball into him/ into space for him to run into AND he's offside then it's the midfielder more hesitant and likely to lose the ball. It's takes a bit of pressure off the team when we're hanging on to a lead for example.

Also, when his teammates know that he's prone to being off, they are more likely to rush passes into him because they know he won't hold his position and that still reduces the probability of him scoring as the pass is less likely to be optimal. Blaming his teammates for him being off is unfair on them. He is the outlet and a reliable outlet is one that stays onside.

He seems to run in straight lines which increases the chances of him being off. If you're a striker and you're offside that often then you need to look at yourself and not make excuses. Slot has helped Diaz improve maybe he can help Nunez too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:45:17 pm
The most frustrating part of the offside numbers is he almost never needs to be offside. He can beat pretty much every defender in the league for pace. It also kills a possession, often times unnecessarily.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:47:05 am
I think the babel copter was actually saying he doesn't get the ball released quick enough when he has space infront of him which I agree with.

Thats exactly what I was saying
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 06:24:51 pm
According to LFC review show we were top of the league last season with 100 offsides (Darwin top individually with 30).

This season small sample size but we're bottom of the league - Slot effect? One can hope.
