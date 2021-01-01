He's offside too often and it's something he can work on with regards to the timing of his runs and the holding of his runs, that's all it is.



That's it in a nutshell.If he bends/holds his runs better then obviously he'd score more goals. It would even reduce the pressure on his teammates because a striker that's onside is a good outlet. If a midfielder is under pressure and wants to play the ball into him/ into space for him to run into AND he's offside then it's the midfielder more hesitant and likely to lose the ball. It's takes a bit of pressure off the team when we're hanging on to a lead for example.Also, when his teammates know that he's prone to being off, they are more likely to rush passes into him because they know he won't hold his position and that still reduces the probability of him scoring as the pass is less likely to be optimal. Blaming his teammates for him being off is unfair on them. He is the outlet and a reliable outlet is one that stays onside.He seems to run in straight lines which increases the chances of him being off. If you're a striker and you're offside that often then you need to look at yourself and not make excuses. Slot has helped Diaz improve maybe he can help Nunez too.