Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1202545 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17200 on: September 22, 2024, 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 22, 2024, 12:22:56 am
correct - either a goal or a miss.
nope - he hits the woodwork also!
Offline Bennett

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17201 on: September 22, 2024, 05:57:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 21, 2024, 09:58:31 pm
As long as he scores, everything else is close to immaterial in this system. We rarely involve the central striker and we are more happier to cede possession than a Klopp side.

Just score goals, thats the job.


Just because we file behind the ball at times, I don't think this is strictly true.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17202 on: September 22, 2024, 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 22, 2024, 06:41:36 am
Yes. No. Not just. Passes (and touches) is just an indicator that we have easy access to as free stats. My opinion formed from watching the game and I saw a lack of involvement from his part.

Which is the exact same as Jota the last few games no? Except Darwin contributed to a goal.

Maybe pay attention to how we play instead of what you want the team to do.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17203 on: September 22, 2024, 08:56:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 22, 2024, 07:49:16 pm
Which is the exact same as Jota the last few games no? Except Darwin contributed to a goal.

Maybe pay attention to how we play instead of what you want the team to do.
I said the same thing. But doesn't that mean having a poor game by Jota's standard is seen as a good game for Nunez?

Ofc I'm talking about the general play. His wonderstrike is great but we all know he can do that once in a while, but it's the general play and consistency that matter.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17204 on: September 22, 2024, 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 22, 2024, 08:56:46 pm
I said the same thing. But doesn't that mean having a poor game by Jota's standard is seen as a good game for Nunez?

Ofc I'm talking about the general play. His wonderstrike is great but we all know he can do that once in a while, but it's the general play and consistency that matter.

Jota was praised for a run, Darwin did the exact same thing expect he didn't put his hands in the air to signal where to pass.

Darwin could have also had 2 more goals if Diaz and Salah would pass him the ball.

His general play was fine, his " hold up play " created his goal, did you not see the header he won from the long ball to give it to Salah and then Salah put him through.

Does that not count in general play because he scored at the end of it? Come on mate, I know its hard to admit when we are wrong but its a sign of personal growth also.

What about the running into the defensive third to win the ball back for his team? Which he was praised in the press conference after the game for helping the team achieve a clean sheet just like he helped the team score goals.

I've done it with Diaz, maybe give some lads credit when they deserve it?

Just my thoughts on it.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17205 on: September 22, 2024, 09:30:26 pm »
Nunez looked a lot more in tune with the team's shape and defensive work compared to his cameos. Clearly the work's going in, very encouraging performance.
Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17206 on: September 22, 2024, 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 22, 2024, 09:30:26 pm
Nunez looked a lot more in tune with the team's shape and defensive work compared to his cameos. Clearly the work's going in, very encouraging performance.

bbc:
Nunez carried out his defensive duties diligently, registering more tackles than any other player on the pitch apart from team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17207 on: September 22, 2024, 09:54:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 22, 2024, 09:33:35 pm
bbc:
Nunez carried out his defensive duties diligently, registering more tackles than any other player on the pitch apart from team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.

Hence why I pointed out to Peg that Arne praised him for his defensive work in his post game presser :D
Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17208 on: September 22, 2024, 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 22, 2024, 09:00:34 pm
Jota was praised for a run, Darwin did the exact same thing expect he didn't put his hands in the air to signal where to pass.

Darwin could have also had 2 more goals if Diaz and Salah would pass him the ball.

His general play was fine, his " hold up play " created his goal, did you not see the header he won from the long ball to give it to Salah and then Salah put him through.

Does that not count in general play because he scored at the end of it? Come on mate, I know its hard to admit when we are wrong but its a sign of personal growth also.

What about the running into the defensive third to win the ball back for his team? Which he was praised in the press conference after the game for helping the team achieve a clean sheet just like he helped the team score goals.

I've done it with Diaz, maybe give some lads credit when they deserve it?

Just my thoughts on it.
I'm not wrong so have nothing to admit lol. We're at the point where he can just kick a ball and get praised for it. All forwards make run and what are you supposed to do when your team is on a fast counter anyway? For the second goal his run didn't create space for others, nor did it open up a chance for Trent to send him in. It was just a straight run. Not bad not good. If anything it was Szoboszlai late run that kept their RB on two minds that left space for Diaz.

Nunez often gets praised for his "intelligent movement", which in fact is just normal movement of any 9s. There was one time in the first half when Szobo was running towards their goal and Nunez movement ahead of him actually did Dom no favor. And in the second half he even got in Salah's way after he rounded the keeper.

I gave him credit for the goal. Maybe the tracking back too. Are you going to count one header as the whole game? His general play is not good and that's a fair assessment imo. Just ask yourself this: if you also say Jota does exactly the same thing and is considered not good enough, why is that different for Nunez?
Offline Danny_

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 12:44:32 am »
I agree and I'd go so far as to say his movement is not great - if it was, he wouldn't constantly be getting caught offside.  His awareness and composure are poor.  At one point, he got in Salah's way in the box when Salah had a great chance.   I know people love him because he works hard and is capable of scoring amazing goals but we've seen enough of him by now to know that he has glaring weaknesses also and if you asked me whether I think I would want us to rely on him to win us the game, I would give a hard no.

I really hope he does go on a hot streak and changes my mind but right now, based upon what I have seen so far, I would have Chiesa in the pecking order ahead of him.  Maybe, the added competition will be exactly what he needs.  He either does it for us this season or I think he is gone in the summer. 
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 04:34:12 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 22, 2024, 11:53:40 pm
I'm not wrong so have nothing to admit lol. We're at the point where he can just kick a ball and get praised for it. All forwards make run and what are you supposed to do when your team is on a fast counter anyway? For the second goal his run didn't create space for others, nor did it open up a chance for Trent to send him in. It was just a straight run. Not bad not good. If anything it was Szoboszlai late run that kept their RB on two minds that left space for Diaz.

Nunez often gets praised for his "intelligent movement", which in fact is just normal movement of any 9s. There was one time in the first half when Szobo was running towards their goal and Nunez movement ahead of him actually did Dom no favor. And in the second half he even got in Salah's way after he rounded the keeper.

I gave him credit for the goal. Maybe the tracking back too. Are you going to count one header as the whole game? His general play is not good and that's a fair assessment imo. Just ask yourself this: if you also say Jota does exactly the same thing and is considered not good enough, why is that different for Nunez?

Not every time his offisde its his fault.

I was pointing out how he made a run in helping with a goal which Diogo got praised for.

I also think Salah should have passed him the goal after rounding the keeper but he never got his head up after doing so.

The striker is clearly not going to be involved as much as previous years in overall build up play and mainly want to be in the position to score goals based of what Arne said.

I also never said Jota was not good enough who ever did ? I think we have two good options upfront.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 22, 2024, 11:53:40 pm
I'm not wrong so have nothing to admit lol. We're at the point where he can just kick a ball and get praised for it. All forwards make run and what are you supposed to do when your team is on a fast counter anyway? For the second goal his run didn't create space for others, nor did it open up a chance for Trent to send him in. It was just a straight run. Not bad not good. If anything it was Szoboszlai late run that kept their RB on two minds that left space for Diaz.

Nunez often gets praised for his "intelligent movement", which in fact is just normal movement of any 9s. There was one time in the first half when Szobo was running towards their goal and Nunez movement ahead of him actually did Dom no favor. And in the second half he even got in Salah's way after he rounded the keeper.

I gave him credit for the goal. Maybe the tracking back too. Are you going to count one header as the whole game? His general play is not good and that's a fair assessment imo. Just ask yourself this: if you also say Jota does exactly the same thing and is considered not good enough, why is that different for Nunez?

If you think his movement is normal for a 9 you either dont know what youre looking at or youre watching him with some pre existing bias
His ability to both stretch defences and find space is as good as it gets in a 9 - hes just so hard for defenders to stay close to
You can watch him for 20 mins and see it .. or you can look at the data (how do you think he gets more xg than other forwards ?)
Theres reason to criticize him but to dismiss his movement as normal undermines youre entire critique of him


Offline Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17212 on: Yesterday at 10:41:39 am »
A great goal, happy for him, hopefully it'll lead to a run where he impacts evry game he starts or comes on in...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17213 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 am »
always liked Darwin, seems a fun and passionate guy.  Hopefully the start and goal will give him a boost.  We will need him and Jota to be getting their goals.
Offline Asam

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17214 on: Yesterday at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:49:32 am
always liked Darwin, seems a fun and passionate guy.  Hopefully the start and goal will give him a boost.  We will need him and Jota to be getting their goals.

It's always good to have competition for places, Slot doesn't have any favourites so they've all got the chance to play and will be needed over a long season with plenty of games
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17215 on: Yesterday at 01:03:23 pm »
Little strange seeing someone other than Salah(and sometimes, Elliot) coming in off that flank and scoring. Although, his run was more towards the inside channel.

Happy for him. That was some strike.
I dunno, reminds me a bit of that strike vs Newcastle, which was also off that same channel, iirc.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17216 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:35:40 am
If you think his movement is normal for a 9 you either dont know what youre looking at or youre watching him with some pre existing bias
His ability to both stretch defences and find space is as good as it gets in a 9 - hes just so hard for defenders to stay close to
You can watch him for 20 mins and see it .. or you can look at the data (how do you think he gets more xg than other forwards ?)
Theres reason to criticize him but to dismiss his movement as normal undermines youre entire critique of him
I think you're confusing between his pace and movement. A lot are. Any player who (a) has pace and (b) makes runs, will stretch defense. Nunez' "elite" movement is kind of a myth among Liverpool fans, which most likely stems from his high xG. But his high xG simply comes from the fact that (a) Liverpool were literally the team which created the most xG last season, (b) he plays as a 9 for Liverpool, and (c) he took more shots than anyone (even when he shouldn't). Just go check other leagues as well, it'd be hard to not see a simple correlation between a high scoring/high xG team and its no 9.

He has elite pace for sure and that help massively in finding chances, but if we're talking about movement like in terms of how smart it is, he's just like a normal 9. Just think about an indicator of strikers with great movement, like C. Ronaldo, Inzaghi and now Haaland and see how many tap-ins or goals from rebounds they scored. Do you see that often in Nunez? Yes, think. If his movement is that great, where was he when Diaz scored the first goal? Jogging behind. Where was he when Salah rounded the keeper? In his way lol.

 @mullyred for suggesting Salah should have passed to Nunez in that situation: at no point during that sequence did Nunez make himself available in a better position to slot the ball in. He just stood there watching Salah dancing with the ball and when he realised he was on his way it was too late to move.




Offline RedG13

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17217 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
I think you're confusing between his pace and movement. A lot are. Any player who (a) has pace and (b) makes runs, will stretch defense. Nunez' "elite" movement is kind of a myth among Liverpool fans, which most likely stems from his high xG. But his high xG simply comes from the fact that (a) Liverpool were literally the team which created the most xG last season, (b) he plays as a 9 for Liverpool, and (c) he took more shots than anyone (even when he shouldn't). Just go check other leagues as well, it'd be hard to not see a simple correlation between a high scoring/high xG team and its no 9.

He has elite pace for sure and that help massively in finding chances, but if we're talking about movement like in terms of how smart it is, he's just like a normal 9. Just think about an indicator of strikers with great movement, like C. Ronaldo, Inzaghi and now Haaland and see how many tap-ins or goals from rebounds they scored. Do you see that often in Nunez? Yes, think. If his movement is that great, where was he when Diaz scored the first goal? Jogging behind. Where was he when Salah rounded the keeper? In his way lol.

 @mullyred for suggesting Salah should have passed to Nunez in that situation: at no point during that sequence did Nunez make himself available in a better position to slot the ball in. He just stood there watching Salah dancing with the ball and when he realised he was on his way it was too late to move.
Last season with Nunez at Striker Liverpool like over 2.5 xg team and wo him was just under 2 irc. Nunez creates a ton of chances for himself and others
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 01:01:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm
Last season with Nunez at Striker Liverpool like over 2.5 xg team and wo him was just under 2 irc. Nunez creates a ton of chances for himself and others

Yea but you can prove anything with facts
