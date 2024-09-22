If you think his movement is normal for a 9 you either dont know what youre looking at or youre watching him with some pre existing bias

His ability to both stretch defences and find space is as good as it gets in a 9 - hes just so hard for defenders to stay close to

You can watch him for 20 mins and see it .. or you can look at the data (how do you think he gets more xg than other forwards ?)

Theres reason to criticize him but to dismiss his movement as normal undermines youre entire critique of him



I think you're confusing between his pace and movement. A lot are. Any player who (a) has pace and (b) makes runs, will stretch defense. Nunez' "elite" movement is kind of a myth among Liverpool fans, which most likely stems from his high xG. But his high xG simply comes from the fact that (a) Liverpool were literally the team which created the most xG last season, (b) he plays as a 9 for Liverpool, and (c) he took more shots than anyone (even when he shouldn't). Just go check other leagues as well, it'd be hard to not see a simple correlation between a high scoring/high xG team and its no 9.He has elite pace for sure and that help massively in finding chances, but if we're talking about movement like in terms of how smart it is, he's just like a normal 9. Just think about an indicator of strikers with great movement, like C. Ronaldo, Inzaghi and now Haaland and see how many tap-ins or goals from rebounds they scored. Do you see that often in Nunez? Yes, think. If his movement is that great, where was he when Diaz scored the first goal? Jogging behind. Where was he when Salah rounded the keeper? In his way lol.@mullyred for suggesting Salah should have passed to Nunez in that situation: at no point during that sequence did Nunez make himself available in a better position to slot the ball in. He just stood there watching Salah dancing with the ball and when he realised he was on his way it was too late to move.