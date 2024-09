When you need to qualify your post with ‘except for the goal’ you should probably stop and think about what you’re posting. Nunez was crucial to the build up to his own goal and was obviously crucial to the actual scoring of it. Quibbling over the number of passes he completed is nitpicking silliness. It’s also patently clear that Slot’s 9 doesn’t need to be involved in the play much.



Because I saw some posts about his all round game and don't think so? And passes and touches are supporting evidences for my opinion, otherwise it'd just be your words vs my words?It's one thing he took a goal well and another thing about his overall performance. Jota is notoriously known for not doing much in a game then suddenly popping up with some goals. I'm not saying there's anything wrong with that but you can't mix the latter with the former.And the reverse argument also works too: a player can have an excellent all round game but no end products. Isn't that exactly what you lot always said about Nunez when he missed his chances?