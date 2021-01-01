Was a fabulous goal, no?
Torres like.Sweet curl but very powerful.
Darwin scoring from the right again...just saying, like
Goal of the month.
You spoke it into fruition
I was there when he scored two from the right at Newcastle, looked like he was born to play there ...
He's done so much selfless stuff though
TBF in both cases he ran from the centre to the right, rather than coming from the right.
Made up for the lad.Missed the goal tho.. (here's where I miss Jason, heh), anyone got a .gif or sumthin'?
