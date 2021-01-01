« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:41:56 pm
Was a fabulous goal, no?

Torres like.
Sweet curl but very powerful.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 03:45:06 pm »
Great goal and robbed of a few more opportunities by his team mates greed.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:43:52 pm
Torres like.
Sweet curl but very powerful.

Ooh, hadn't thought of the Torres comparison, but it's a good one.

Let's hope it continues...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm »
Darwin scoring from the right again...just saying, like
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 03:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:50:16 pm
Darwin scoring from the right again...just saying, like

You spoke it into fruition   ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 03:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:43:52 pm
Torres like.
Sweet curl but very powerful.
Classic Salah finish. Wonderful!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:42:40 pm
Goal of the month.

Maybe OUR goal of the month so far, will take a bit more than that to outdo Jhon Duran though.

I'm buzzing that Darwin has scored, I'm desperate for him to succeed.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:50:50 pm
You spoke it into fruition   ;D
I was there when he scored two from the right at Newcastle, looked like he was born to play there ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 03:54:00 pm »
Made up for the lad.

Missed the goal tho.. (here's where I miss Jason, heh), anyone got a .gif or sumthin'?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
Nice to see him having a good game. He's not massively involved but then neither is Jota usually, so it seems like a feature of our setup. He's done so much selfless stuff though, the goal is just the cherry on top.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 03:56:42 pm »
Hasnt been offside yet either. Does seem like his team mates are reluctant to give him the ball a bit
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm »
He's a big confidence player so hopefully that goal gets his head right again.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 03:59:30 pm »
Best individual goal of the season from our players. Fair play. Thought he was mad even to attempt that with his left foot as didnt think he was capable of that. His celebration said it all - he needs to kick on from here
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Mind you Solanke has scored as well so take the bunting down, innit? ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Class goal that, the link up with Mo was like early last season when they ran riot against teams, more please.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm »
His all round game has been excellent. The only reason he had the opportunity to hit it from there was thanks to a great header from him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Right decision to start him, Jota has been poor so far this season. Arguably shouldve been starting before now and what a way to repay that decision to start him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:52:23 pm
I was there when he scored two from the right at Newcastle, looked like he was born to play there ...

TBF in both cases he ran from the centre to the right, rather than coming from the right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:55:21 pm
He's done so much selfless stuff though

Tracked back into the defensive third on more than one occasion, good to see...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:03:01 pm
TBF in both cases he ran from the centre to the right, rather than coming from the right.
Oh sure, I'm not saying he needs to start on the right or anything, just that as a centre forward he can score from all positions and so we should use that flexibility as part of our tactics.

I'm sure we will
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 04:14:31 pm »
Goes without saying but look at what it meant to him.


Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Id cry every day if I had abs like that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17142 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 03:54:00 pm
Made up for the lad.

Missed the goal tho.. (here's where I miss Jason, heh), anyone got a .gif or sumthin'?

https://streamff.com/v/2e8648a2
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17143 on: Today at 04:44:33 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17144 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Ran his socks off and capped with a goal. Well in
