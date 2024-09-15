Re-opening. If you've got nothing productive to say, don't bother.



Thanks Claire.Just doing a bit of revisionism.Dominic Solanke. We bought him for maybe £3m. Sold him for circa £19m after he scored 1 goal in 27 for us. That was widely seen by us as a very good deal, and not such a good deal by Richard Hughes, then at Bournemouth.He's since been sold to Spurs for similar money we paid for Darwin. Last season he scored 21 in 42 in a team that finished 12th. Darwin scored 18 in 54 in a team that challenged for the title for much of the season. In the league Darwin only scored 11, Dominic scored 19. Pains me to write this but I think Dominic is the better player. Think we got our recruitment right with Dominic, just didn't have the space in the team for him to develop, but we got it wrong with Darwin.We normally buy footballers with a high football intelligence. I'm not saying Darwin's not intelligent, I'm saying his football intelligence doesn't seem that high. He's always off-side. That is normally easily coached, but it's his 3rd season here now and he's still always off-side. Salah is infrequently off side yet is always ready to break. He often seems to go for the hero shot, even when there's an easier shot to make. It took him a season to learn pressing, and even now he's using his enormous physical energy to do it rather than intelligence. He didn't bother learning any English in his first year. All of this points to Darwin not changing into the player we want him to be. What you see now is what you're going to get.Personally, I think he'd make a great winger. That would emphasise his qualities and help mask his shortcomings. I know we have a lot of wingers, especially left wingers, but I think he'd be better there. Play Cody or Diogo in the centre.