Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16920 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:46:13 pm
I'm not sure it's a positional thing as much as a technique issue.  The ball bounces off Nunez a lot and his passing, even straightforward balls, is pretty erratic.  He gets lots of chances because he's a machine, never stops running.  I don't agree with the shouts that his off the ball movement is elite because he's offside so many times.

On the flipside, Jota has better technique and is a calmer finisher, but he's not as physical and doesn't have the comparative speed or strength.

I actually think Danns is the right blend for what we're trying to do, but he's injured and a youngster.  He's got the physicality and the technique though.

If he has such poor technique how does he create so many assists?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16921 on: Today at 09:02:10 pm
Not going to slag the lad off as he was far from the only problem today, but he highlighted the reason why he's not a starter. When he came on we regressed as a team, like most of the subs to be honest.

Think it's borderline negligent to not have sold him in the summer. If he has another bad/average season, we wont just have the problem of losing millions of pounds on him, but it's more likely we wont actually be able to get anyone to buy him.

People keep telling me there's a player in there. I just cant see it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16922 on: Today at 09:08:16 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:02:10 pm
Not going to slag the lad off as he was far from the only problem today, but he highlighted the reason why he's not a starter. When he came on we regressed as a team, like most of the subs to be honest.

Think it's borderline negligent to not have sold him in the summer. If he has another bad/average season, we wont just have the problem of losing millions of pounds on him, but it's more likely we wont actually be able to get anyone to buy him.

People keep telling me there's a player in there. I just cant see it.

11 goals and 8 assists last season in the league. Seems like a pretty good season to me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16923 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:08:16 pm
11 goals and 8 assists last season in the league. Seems like a pretty good season to me.

It was an okay season. He is one of our record signings, he needs to be scoring more.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16924 on: Today at 09:14:25 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:08:16 pm
11 goals and 8 assists last season in the league. Seems like a pretty good season to me.

He hasn't scored for us or done anything since like March. I know he's been a sub mostly but when you come on you have to show or offer more than he has done or change the game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16925 on: Today at 09:16:25 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:08:16 pm
11 goals and 8 assists last season in the league. Seems like a pretty good season to me.
Not for £85m, that's why he finished & started the season on the bench, needs to do better.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16926 on: Today at 09:17:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:47 pm
It was an okay season. He is one of our record signing, he needs to be scoring more.
Fixed
  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16927 on: Today at 09:25:56 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:16:25 pm
Not for £85m, that's why he finished & started the season on the bench, needs to do better.

He was on the bench because we have a whole host of extremely expensive forwards. We seem to have a penchant for collecting them. Adjusted for inflation Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo were all expensive.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16928 on: Today at 09:27:06 pm
This is in no way a response to Darwins performance today, he doesnt deserve criticism for struggling to make an impact during such an abject performance by his teammates. Hes a classic striker that massively depends on service, so given how diabolical the main creators of the side were (Trent, Szobo, Salah), it seems ridiculous to point the finger at him for having to come on and contribute with none of his teammates at the races.

Im a big fan of his but Ive been trying to put my finger on why its not worked out for him, you could say all hes needed to do is take a few chances and the narrative would be flipped on its head, maybe so but Ive never been convinced the attack has flowed with the same control, the same chemistry and the same balance since hes been added. I was reading Grahams book the other week and seen this part where he mentions forwards and I suppose I felt like it highlighted why Nunez has been an iffy fit since he joined:

Quote
Johan Cruyff said: 'There is only one ball, so you need to have it.' In the world of Possession Value, having the ball brings with it a great responsibility. You are responsible for your team's current goal-scoring potential. What you do with the ball changes that goal-scoring chance, and your decision may even end your team's goal-scoring chance.

When I was developing the Possession Value model, I was inspired by Dean Oliver's book Basketball on Paper Oliver was using statistical techniques to rate basketball players, which is exactly what I was trying to do for football. In his book, Oliver introduced the idea of 'usage' - how many of your team's possessions end with you either losing possession, shooting or even scoring.
When players end a possession, they effectively end their team's current chance of scoring.
Ending a possession is typically bad news. But if a player has ended a possession by taking a shot, the Expected Goals value he creates often outweighs the cost of losing possession, even if a goal is not scored. There is another price to pay when taking a shot: shots are taken at the expense of your team-mates - your usage of the possession stops other players using it.

Analysing usage allowed us to see the impact of different types of attacker. High-volume, high-quality shooters like Mohamed Salah or Robert Lewandowski are huge assets to a team, but they use up possessions with their shots. And this tendency means other players get less opportunity to shoot. There are diminishing returns to high-volume shooters: going from zero to one has a bigger impact on a team than going from one to two, because the second shooter takes away some of the opportunities the first might have had were the second not on the pitch or less inclined to shoot.

This idea of usage led us to question whether attackers were adding value by using up possessions or by keeping them going. Our favourite type of striker was the 'triple threat' - a player who could add value through shooting, passing and dribbling. These players are difficult to defend against - they can choose to pass or dribble instead of shoot. And they use up fewer possessions than players whose only skill is shooting. At Liverpool we had the luxury of three triple threats in Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mo Salah. Even so, Salah was the highest volume shooter, and benefited from the passing ability of Firmino. Separating players' contributions into different types of action - passing, shooting and dribbling - allowed us to begin to understand teamwork. Too many shooters and the ball does not get passed into dangerous locations. Too many passers and the ball does not get shot into the opponent's goal. Like-wise, Salah's presence increased Firmino's impact on the team.

I understand that Salah has become more of a creator with time, hes no longer the threat in behind and hes become even more of a creator than a shooter. I still feel like having the central player as the most assured in possession suits our wingers more than it does having a shooter like Darwin, even Diogo isnt a perfect fit but hes definitely more adept a bit deeper, hes more adept dropping in defensively and at least starting attacks when he wins the ball, whereas with Darwin I only really want him involved in and around the box. I understand he creates chances from the forward position and gets assists, but he isnt really a playmaker that elevates his teammates. Jota isnt either really but hes better defensively and a more reliable finisher. Neither are players that we can run our attack through. Haaland is obviously an all time great but it feels like we need to forget him when discussing the forward position, so many of the great forwards of recent times have been forwards who get involved on the ball more and elevate their teammates. Think Harry Kane, Benzema and Firmino, whilst forwards like Lukaku and even Nunez have often looked odd fits due to being pure strikers who dont have the complete game. Even Arsenal spent a load on Havertz and have landed on him as their starting striker, hes not as good as Bobby but hes eerily similar in how he plays the role. Unless you have a side as good as Citys at controlling the ball under pressure/1v1 in the final third, Im not sure many teams can get away with using the pure 9 anymore.

I want Darwin to prove every bit of me wrong like Ill happily write all the apologies and wear the nobhead badge all season if he does, Ive got no issues with him and I hate how everyone dissects his game to the nth degree because he simply misses chances. But Im not sure hes quite the triple threat we require, nor do I believe his high usage is necessarily that beneficial/efficient to the rest of the attack. Theres been a lot of talk that he takes great shots so the debate ends there but I think the above transcript sort of highlights how Darwin could be seen as someone whos high usage but not efficient, whereas our old forwards were incredibly efficient and the attack was more balanced with the right blend of shooting/playmaking. Im not sure the rest of the forwards/wingers we have truly suit Darwins play style, hed be excellent for City with all of their 10s, but for us hes probably too much of a shooter.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16929 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:08:16 pm
11 goals and 8 assists last season in the league. Seems like a pretty good season to me.

 :lmao

And herein lies the problem.

I personally have aspirations for the club to win the league and the Champions League. We have no chance of doing it with a striker who played 36 PL games for us last season and finished joint 19th top goalscorer in the PL. This is in a team with the 3rd highest xG in the league last season. He also had one of the worst shots to goal conversions in Europe.

If that's your definition of a 'good season', you're openly accepting mediocrity and are quite frankly clueless in your analysis.

He's not good enough. It's not his fault he was bought for £85m and was compared to Haaland, it's ours. And it will continue to be our fault when he continues to play, continues to miss guilt-edge chances & cost us points/results.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16930 on: Today at 09:31:05 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:28:44 pm
:lmao

And herein lies the problem.

I personally have aspirations for the club to win the league and the Champions League. We have no chance of doing it with a striker who played 36 PL games for us last season and finished joint 19th top goalscorer in the PL. This is in a team with the 3rd highest xG in the league last season. He also had one of the worst shots to goal conversions in Europe.

If that's your definition of a 'good season', you're openly accepting mediocrity and are quite frankly clueless in your analysis.

He's not good enough. It's not his fault he was bought for £85m and was compared to Haaland, it's ours. And it will continue to be our fault when he continues to play, continues to miss guilt-edge chances & cost us points/results.

Yeah its a bit mad how his numbers are used to say he is good. He has been ok but we expected more from him. Those are not good numbers at all.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16931 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm
Nunez was £64m, not £85m. The remaining £21m was add-ons, and if he's as a shite as you lot make out, he won't be triggering them will he.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16932 on: Today at 09:35:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:05 pm
Yeah its a bit mad how his numbers are used to say he is good. He has been ok but we expected more from him. Those are not good numbers at all.

Until you assess the numbers by minutes played this is a very silly conversation.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16933 on: Today at 09:38:40 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:28:44 pm
:lmao

And herein lies the problem.

I personally have aspirations for the club to win the league and the Champions League. We have no chance of doing it with a striker who played 36 PL games for us last season and finished joint 19th top goalscorer in the PL. This is in a team with the 3rd highest xG in the league last season. He also had one of the worst shots to goal conversions in Europe.

If that's your definition of a 'good season', you're openly accepting mediocrity and are quite frankly clueless in your analysis.

He's not good enough. It's not his fault he was bought for £85m and was compared to Haaland, it's ours. And it will continue to be our fault when he continues to play, continues to miss guilt-edge chances & cost us points/results.

If you think he was 85m you are quite frankly clueless too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16934 on: Today at 09:43:31 pm
I love the lad and still hold out hope that Slot can get him firing but what the fuck was he thinking drifting to the left wing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16935 on: Today at 09:48:51 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:32:51 pm
Nunez was £64m, not £85m. The remaining £21m was add-ons, and if he's as a shite as you lot make out, he won't be triggering them will he.

£4.3m was activated after he made 10 appearances. A further £8.5m was paid after he played 60 appearances (he's played 99 games for us). This means we've already paid a minimum of £76.8m for him.

There's then a final £8.5m to be paid based on team & individual performance. Nobody knows what that is, but it's suspected to be based on a certain amount of goals and Liverpool wining the CL.

I would imagine, the goals related addon would have been c.20 PL goals (he's on 20 for 2 seasons), so it's not impossible to think we've paid over £80m for him.

Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:38:40 pm
If you think he was 85m you are quite frankly clueless too.


See above. At least do your research before calling people out. You're making yourself look silly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16936 on: Today at 09:52:28 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:48:51 pm
£4.3m was activated after he made 10 appearances. A further £8.5m was paid after he played 60 appearances (he's played 99 games for us). This means we've already paid a minimum of £76.8m for him.

There's then a final £8.5m to be paid based on team & individual performance. Nobody knows what that is, but it's suspected to be based on a certain amount of goals and Liverpool wining the CL.

I would imagine, the goals related addon would have been c.20 PL goals (he's on 20 for 2 seasons), so it's not impossible to think we've paid over £80m for him.
 

See above. At least do your research before calling people out. You're making yourself look silly.

Do you have a source for these claims?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16937 on: Today at 09:58:17 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16938 on: Today at 10:01:33 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:48:51 pm
£4.3m was activated after he made 10 appearances. A further £8.5m was paid after he played 60 appearances (he's played 99 games for us). This means we've already paid a minimum of £76.8m for him.

There's then a final £8.5m to be paid based on team & individual performance. Nobody knows what that is, but it's suspected to be based on a certain amount of goals and Liverpool wining the CL.

I would imagine, the goals related addon would have been c.20 PL goals (he's on 20 for 2 seasons), so it's not impossible to think we've paid over £80m for him.
 

See above. At least do your research before calling people out. You're making yourself look silly.

So what you're saying is we've not paid £85m for him, like you initially stated as though it were fact?

As far as I can see the reports about add-ons are all from tenuous sources (quite why there would be a 10 appearances trigger I don't know, that seems dumb), and nearly all of them seem to be traced back to the same single "report" from Portugal. As for the performance clauses, you're basically just guessing.

I thought he was overpriced and didn't want us to sign him, it's clear it's not delivered the value that was envisaged, but we don't need to be using his cost (and adopting the least favourable assumptions regarding it) as a stick to beat him with and frankly what he cost is irrelevant to his level of performance now. He's here now, we paid the money, we can't change that. Quite why so many feel the need to chuck it in everytime he's discussed when it's nothing to do with him is beyond me. If you want to moan about how much he cost the more appropriate place would be the suits or transfer threads.
Last Edit: Today at 10:05:14 pm by Haggis36
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16939 on: Today at 10:09:07 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:01:33 pm
So what you're saying is we've not paid £85m for him, like you initially stated as though it were fact?

As far as I can see the reports about add-ons are all from tenuous sources (quite why there would be a 10 appearances trigger I don't know, that seems dumb). As for the performance clauses, you're basically just guessing.

I thought he was overpriced and didn't want us to sign him, it's clear it's not delivered the value that was envisaged, but we don't need to be using his cost (and adopting the least favourable assumptions regarding it) as a stick to beat him with and frankly what he cost is irrelevant to his level of performance now. He's here now, we paid the money, we can't change that. Quite why so many feel the need to chuck it in everytime he's discussed when it's nothing to do with him is beyond me. If you want to moan about how much he cost the more appropriate place would be the suits or transfer threads.

I wouldnt class Paul Joyce a 'tenuous source', but you're free to believe whatever you want.

I didnt moan once about how much we paid for him. Quite frankly, I couldnt care less as it's not my money. I simply stated that it's not his fault he was brought for £85m and like many smart arses on here, you were quick to jump on, highlight it and shoot it down, when in fact, it's basically fact that we've paid £75m+ for him and 'likely' to have paid some some of goal related add ons that 'may' have already taken it over £80m.

So yes, he's probably not cost us the full £85m yet....but it's much closer to it than you probably think.

Like I said in my original post, I don't blame him for his performances. He shouldn't be here. I'll cheer for the lad when im in the ground and I really want him to do well, but in my opinion, he's not good enough and we're going to have a big problem trying to move him on when the inevitable time comes.
Last Edit: Today at 10:11:39 pm by Always_A_Red
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16940 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:58:17 pm
Yes. It's called Google.  ::)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/13/benfica-confirm-100m-darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool-bayern-sadio-mane

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/the-true-cost-of-liverpools-darwin-nunez-deal-has-risen-after-man-city-milestone/

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-fc-to-finalise-64m-deal-for-darwin-nunez-transfer/

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/liverpool-close-to-sealing-64million-deal-for-benfica-striker-darwin-nunez-5vn5c6mjb

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12792181/Liverpool-owe-Benfica-Darwin-Nunez-60th-game-Uruguayan-striker-flashpoint-Man-City-boss-Pep-Guardiola.html

Ahh the old " it's called google". Well I meant which particular source because the ones you posted don't even all say the same thing, or are from the well know reliable outlets This is Anfield and Daily Mail sports desk. Paul Joyce is about as reliable as they come but he doesn't cite any specific appearance numbers.

But as you are clearly well versed on the numbers why did you say its 85 when the figures you've read and provideded say different. Bit weird.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16941 on: Today at 10:15:43 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:12:13 pm
Ahh the old " it's called google". Well I meant which particular source because the ones you posted don't even all say the same thing, or are from the well know reliable outlets This is Anfield and Daily Mail sports desk. Paul Joyce is about as reliable as they come but he doesn't cite any specific appearance numbers.

But as you are clearly well versed on the numbers why did you say its 85 when the figures you've read and provided say different. Bit weird.

Well yes, because you have every available outlet to do the research yourself before you call people out, but you chose not to.
 
Whether it's £65m, £75m, £82.4m or £85m, it's neither here nor there. It's just pedantic & really petty.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16942 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:15:43 pm
Whether it's £65m, £75m, £82.4m or £85m, it's neither here nor there. It's just pedantic & really petty.

Whether it's 11 goals and 8 assists or more. It's neither here nor there  ;)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16943 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:09:07 pm
I wouldnt class Paul Joyce a 'tenuous source', but you're free to believe whatever you want.

I didnt moan once about how much we paid for him. Quite frankly, I couldnt care less as it's not my money. I simply stated that it's not his fault he was brought for £85m and like many smart arses on here, you were quick to jump on, highlight it and shoot it down, when in fact, it's basically fact that we've paid £75m+ for him and 'likely' to have paid some some of goal related bonus that 'may' have taken it over £80m.

Like I said in my original post, I don't blame him for his performances. He shouldn't be here. I'll cheer for the lad when im in the ground and I really want him to do well, but in my opinion, he's not good enough and we're going to have a big problem trying to move him on when the inevitable time comes.

I'm not disputing there are appearance-based add-ons. Did Paul Joyce confirm exactly how and when they are triggered? I can't see his article as it's behind a paywall, but I'm imagining probably not. You're saying it's "basically a fact" when none of us know how much we've paid for him to date. I'd bet a good amount of money at least some of it will be linked to winning the PL and/or CL, and if we do that whilst he's here then he'll have contributed towards it.

In fairness, you did acknowledge it's not his fault how much he cost (whilst other posters seem to take personal umbrage with him over it) but bringing it up at all when discussing him, and taking that headline figure that we'll probably never end up paying, is just adding to the general negative and toxic sentiment towards him and seems like a swipe at him even if you say it isn't. Especially allied with other definitive sweeping statements like "he's not good enough", "he shouldn't be here", and that we're "accepting mediocrity" in the same breath.

It's just so boring seeing this thread consistently at the top of the board after games he had fuck all to do with. I mean one or two of our starting forwards were genuinely awful today but it's this thread at the top of the board. Go figure.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16944 on: Today at 10:25:54 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:24:55 pm
I'm not disputing there are appearance-based add-ons. Did Paul Joyce confirm exactly how and when they are triggered? I can't see his article as it's behind a paywall, but I'm imagining probably not. You're saying it's "basically a fact" when none of us know how much we've paid for him to date. I'd bet a good amount of money at least some of it will be linked to winning the PL and/or CL, and if we do that whilst he's here then he'll have contributed towards it.

In fairness, you did acknowledge it's not his fault how much he cost (whilst other posters seem to take personal umbrage with him over it) but bringing it up at all when discussing him, and taking that headline figure that we'll probably never end up paying, is just adding to the general negative and toxic sentiment towards him and seems like a swipe at him even if you say it isn't. Especially allied with other definitive sweeping statements like "he's not good enough", "he shouldn't be here", and that we're "accepting mediocrity" in the same breath.

It's just so boring seeing this thread consistently at the top of the board after games he had fuck all to do with. I mean one or two of our starting forwards were genuinely awful today but it's this thread at the top of the board. Go figure.

See for yourself https://12ft.io/

Just a useful tool in general
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16945 on: Today at 10:32:56 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:17:47 pm
Whether it's 11 goals and 8 assists or more. It's neither here nor there  ;)

It isn't if you're Everton, or Luton. Co-incidentally, Carlton Morris scored 11 goals last season too ;)
