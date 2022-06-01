Quote

Johan Cruyff said: 'There is only one ball, so you need to have it.' In the world of Possession Value, having the ball brings with it a great responsibility. You are responsible for your team's current goal-scoring potential. What you do with the ball changes that goal-scoring chance, and your decision may even end your team's goal-scoring chance.



When I was developing the Possession Value model, I was inspired by Dean Oliver's book Basketball on Paper Oliver was using statistical techniques to rate basketball players, which is exactly what I was trying to do for football. In his book, Oliver introduced the idea of 'usage' - how many of your team's possessions end with you either losing possession, shooting or even scoring.

When players end a possession, they effectively end their team's current chance of scoring.

Ending a possession is typically bad news. But if a player has ended a possession by taking a shot, the Expected Goals value he creates often outweighs the cost of losing possession, even if a goal is not scored. There is another price to pay when taking a shot: shots are taken at the expense of your team-mates - your usage of the possession stops other players using it.



Analysing usage allowed us to see the impact of different types of attacker. High-volume, high-quality shooters like Mohamed Salah or Robert Lewandowski are huge assets to a team, but they use up possessions with their shots. And this tendency means other players get less opportunity to shoot. There are diminishing returns to high-volume shooters: going from zero to one has a bigger impact on a team than going from one to two, because the second shooter takes away some of the opportunities the first might have had were the second not on the pitch or less inclined to shoot.



This idea of usage led us to question whether attackers were adding value by using up possessions or by keeping them going. Our favourite type of striker was the 'triple threat' - a player who could add value through shooting, passing and dribbling. These players are difficult to defend against - they can choose to pass or dribble instead of shoot. And they use up fewer possessions than players whose only skill is shooting. At Liverpool we had the luxury of three triple threats in Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mo Salah. Even so, Salah was the highest volume shooter, and benefited from the passing ability of Firmino. Separating players' contributions into different types of action - passing, shooting and dribbling - allowed us to begin to understand teamwork. Too many shooters and the ball does not get passed into dangerous locations. Too many passers and the ball does not get shot into the opponent's goal. Like-wise, Salah's presence increased Firmino's impact on the team.

This is in no way a response to Darwins performance today, he doesnt deserve criticism for struggling to make an impact during such an abject performance by his teammates. Hes a classic striker that massively depends on service, so given how diabolical the main creators of the side were (Trent, Szobo, Salah), it seems ridiculous to point the finger at him for having to come on and contribute with none of his teammates at the races.Im a big fan of his but Ive been trying to put my finger on why its not worked out for him, you could say all hes needed to do is take a few chances and the narrative would be flipped on its head, maybe so but Ive never been convinced the attack has flowed with the same control, the same chemistry and the same balance since hes been added. I was reading Grahams book the other week and seen this part where he mentions forwards and I suppose I felt like it highlighted why Nunez has been an iffy fit since he joined:I understand that Salah has become more of a creator with time, hes no longer the threat in behind and hes become even more of a creator than a shooter. I still feel like having the central player as the most assured in possession suits our wingers more than it does having a shooter like Darwin, even Diogo isnt a perfect fit but hes definitely more adept a bit deeper, hes more adept dropping in defensively and at least starting attacks when he wins the ball, whereas with Darwin I only really want him involved in and around the box. I understand he creates chances from the forward position and gets assists, but he isnt really a playmaker that elevates his teammates. Jota isnt either really but hes better defensively and a more reliable finisher. Neither are players that we can run our attack through. Haaland is obviously an all time great but it feels like we need to forget him when discussing the forward position, so many of the great forwards of recent times have been forwards who get involved on the ball more and elevate their teammates. Think Harry Kane, Benzema and Firmino, whilst forwards like Lukaku and even Nunez have often looked odd fits due to being pure strikers who dont have the complete game. Even Arsenal spent a load on Havertz and have landed on him as their starting striker, hes not as good as Bobby but hes eerily similar in how he plays the role. Unless you have a side as good as Citys at controlling the ball under pressure/1v1 in the final third, Im not sure many teams can get away with using the pure 9 anymore.I want Darwin to prove every bit of me wrong like Ill happily write all the apologies and wear the nobhead badge all season if he does, Ive got no issues with him and I hate how everyone dissects his game to the nth degree because he simply misses chances. But Im not sure hes quite the triple threat we require, nor do I believe his high usage is necessarily that beneficial/efficient to the rest of the attack. Theres been a lot of talk that he takes great shots so the debate ends there but I think the above transcript sort of highlights how Darwin could be seen as someone whos high usage but not efficient, whereas our old forwards were incredibly efficient and the attack was more balanced with the right blend of shooting/playmaking. Im not sure the rest of the forwards/wingers we have truly suit Darwins play style, hed be excellent for City with all of their 10s, but for us hes probably too much of a shooter.