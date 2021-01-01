« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1172222 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16800 on: Today at 02:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:13:11 pm
But Nunez is *MUCH* better all round at contributing - someone earlier claimed the nonsense that the pass Jota made to Diaz was something Nunez couldn't make, but thats simply BS.  There is a reason why  Nunez has the same number (11) of assists in 2000(!) fewer minutes.  Simply taking his goal record, when he creates so many more chances, is deliberately underselling him

Hes a better passer thats it, he doesnt have a more consistent touch, he doesnt press as good as Jota all these things in my eyes are contributing. Its funny because the way some on here were talking about Nunez he should have been indespensible. Yet we saw a situation to the end of last season that Klopp despite all the talk of underlying stats and Nunez being in an elite percentage of forwards ended up benching him. At the same token he starts this season off the bench, yet a top 5-10 forward simply doesnt in most cases, Salam doesnt Mbappe doesnt neither does Haaland.

I think therefore the discussion is way more nuanced than simply reading from a stat sheet.

Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16801 on: Today at 02:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:30:53 am
I hope you are right but Slot's prefered starting 11 is with three strikers who compliment each other and have decent scoring reputations.
My son was telling me his mate met a Benfica supporter on holiday who told him he was joked about as always being off-side.
He was off-side last season for us 33 times which was more than every other player in the league while Gakpo was caught 8 times.
For you to be correct the likes of Jota would have to get injured and we all know it's never for just one or two games.
That's the last thing we need..

But Diaz has the *opposite* of a "decent scoring reputation" in his career here.  Trying to claim that a goal every 303 mins is "decent" (his record in the PL before this season with 12 goals total 3643 mins - and 9 assists), with an almost identical under-performance vs his xG last season compare to Nunez.  Nunez, across 3751 mins (so just over 100 mins more) has 20 goals and 11 assists.  SO which one has the "decent" scoring reputation?
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16802 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
For £85m he's been a disappointment, there's a reason he's started each season on the bench. LFC didn't break their club record on him to become a sub. If he finishes the season on the bench, like he's done the previous 2 seasons, this will be his last season at LFC
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16803 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:23:15 pm
But Diaz has the *opposite* of a "decent scoring reputation" in his career here.  Trying to claim that a goal every 303 mins is "decent" (his record in the PL before this season with 12 goals total 3643 mins - and 9 assists), with an almost identical under-performance vs his xG last season compare to Nunez.  Nunez, across 3751 mins (so just over 100 mins more) has 20 goals and 11 assists.  SO which one has the "decent" scoring reputation?

You're obsessed with comparing Nunez and Diaz's output even thoguh they play in completely different positions.
I don't really get it, of course Nunez should have better numbers than Diaz.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16804 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 02:28:10 pm
You're obsessed with comparing Nunez and Diaz's output even thoguh they play in completely different positions.
I don't really get it, of course Nunez should have better numbers than Diaz.

Not assists wise he shouldn't
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16805 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:18:16 pm
Hes a better passer thats it, he doesnt have a more consistent touch, he doesnt press as good as Jota all these things in my eyes are contributing. Its funny because the way some on here were talking about Nunez he should have been indespensible. Yet we saw a situation to the end of last season that Klopp despite all the talk of underlying stats and Nunez being in an elite percentage of forwards ended up benching him. At the same token he starts this season off the bench, yet a top 5-10 forward simply doesnt in most cases, Salam doesnt Mbappe doesnt neither does Haaland.

I think therefore the discussion is way more nuanced than simply reading from a stat sheet.

Jota has been at the club 2 more seasons (and in the league for 3 more years); is 3 years older (so is much much more  developed as a player); and is better at taking his shots.  You'd *EXPECT* someone who is at the peak of their career as a striker (28) in those circumstances to be producing marginally (and only marginally) better in the last year.

Last year, pre-Spring international break, Nunez was a top 3-5 player in the league, completely indispensable - and you can't deny that.  In 1466, he had 9 goals and 7 assists for one every 91 mins.  That is utterly ELITE production
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16806 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Banned for 5 games for protecting his family in the Copa America. I think its internationals only but Im not 100% certain. Done us a favour if so
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16807 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:30:01 pm
Not assists wise he shouldn't

Yet he led with a complaint about Diaz's goals. It's just really clear from most of his posts that the poster despises Diaz and loves Nunez and it comes across as a bit desperate and weird.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:26 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,951
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16808 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Banned for 5 games for protecting his family in the Copa America. I think its internationals only but Im not 100% certain. Done us a favour if so
I mean if thats international matches thats not even a punishment.


Thats a bonus!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16809 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm »
That does work out nicely for us, definitely a way for him to stake his claim for a place in the team when he's fresh after the international break and others are not.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16810 on: Today at 02:42:46 pm »
Yeh main thing is all of them are world class on their best days and we'll have 5 and now a 6th coming in  :)
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16811 on: Today at 02:44:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:22:22 pm
What's that got to do with anything?

My point was it is hard to justify having a £70m player who is third choice at his main position, especially when we are low in other areas of the squad
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16812 on: Today at 02:46:48 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:27:29 pm
Nothing just clearly doesn't like Darwin, which is his right too I guess.

I mean, if we are going to rave about paying £12m for a back up RW, surely we should acknowledge our third choice ST costing £70m.

I was over the moon when we signed him, but two years later and it looks like bad business by the club. I'd love for him to turn into a top top attacker, but i also would not be suprised or angry if the club moved on (as long as we re-invested)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,283
  • Dutch Class
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16813 on: Today at 02:56:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:33:33 pm
I mean if thats international matches thats not even a punishment.


Thats a bonus!

Lynch says it is just internationals. Two international breaks at least with him just at AXA might benefit him hugely
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16814 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Banned for 5 games for protecting his family in the Copa America. I think its internationals only but Im not 100% certain. Done us a favour if so

Just internationals I believe, although he did just a bit more than "protecting his family", he waded in good style giving a few blokes a leathering. Great that he misses the internationals though.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 02:46:48 pm
I mean, if we are going to rave about paying £12m for a back up RW, surely we should acknowledge our third choice ST costing £70m.

I was over the moon when we signed him, but two years later and it looks like bad business by the club. I'd love for him to turn into a top top attacker, but i also would not be suprised or angry if the club moved on (as long as we re-invested)

Don't think his 3rd choice but we'll have to wait and see wont we
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16816 on: Today at 02:59:50 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 02:44:58 pm
My point was it is hard to justify having a £70m player who is third choice at his main position, especially when we are low in other areas of the squad

Why does his transfer fee matter? Surely his wages matter more and the club seem happy to carry it.  I wouldn't say he's third choice either after two games.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,232
  • Truthiness
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16817 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Banned for 5 games for protecting his family in the Copa America. I think its internationals only but Im not 100% certain. Done us a favour if so
Terrible decision. We should appeal that. They might increase it to 8 or 9 games if we do.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16818 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:31:35 pm
Jota has been at the club 2 more seasons (and in the league for 3 more years); is 3 years older (so is much much more  developed as a player); and is better at taking his shots.  You'd *EXPECT* someone who is at the peak of their career as a striker (28) in those circumstances to be producing marginally (and only marginally) better in the last year.

Last year, pre-Spring international break, Nunez was a top 3-5 player in the league, completely indispensable - and you can't deny that.  In 1466, he had 9 goals and 7 assists for one every 91 mins.  That is utterly ELITE production

He wasnt indispensable because he ended up on the bench, thats not happened to Salah while hes been here someone who is truly indispensable.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,979
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16819 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:24:57 pm
Terrible decision. We should appeal that. They might increase it to 8 or 9 games if we do.

;D

Is it just Darwin who's been punished, there were a few from memory involved no?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16820 on: Today at 03:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:13:11 pm
But Nunez is *MUCH* better all round at contributing - someone earlier claimed the nonsense that the pass Jota made to Diaz was something Nunez couldn't make, but thats simply BS.  There is a reason why  Nunez has the same number (11) of assists in 2000(!) fewer minutes.  Simply taking his goal record, when he creates so many more chances, is deliberately underselling him
Their creative numbers are largely the similar though. In fact, Jota had a higher expected assist rate than Nunez, while also averaging more progressive passes, carries, and take-ons. It's one of the reasons why assists is a fairly variable stat. It's surely one the reasons we are looking at Chiesa, as well. If you only look at his assists, you would say he's not a very creative player, when the underlying numbers suggest the opposite.

Jota can't control whether or not Salah, Nunez, or whoever scores once he makes the pass, while Nunez has more control over his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:23 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16821 on: Today at 03:49:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:30:49 pm
;D

Is it just Darwin who's been punished, there were a few from memory involved no?
Darwin x5
Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera x3

They could struggle to qualify for the World Cup without those four.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16822 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm »
When it says 'international ban' is that just for Uruguay or extended to us as well ? Sorry if already asked - just got here.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,575
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16823 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:31:06 pm
When it says 'international ban' is that just for Uruguay or extended to us as well ? Sorry if already asked - just got here.
Going by previous posts it looks just international (Uruguay), which would be a real bonus for us.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,116
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16824 on: Today at 04:35:48 pm »
Shame for him as Darwin was at least scoring for Uruguay, but it gives Slot a chance to work with him over the next 2 weeks and maybe find some improvements that will get him firing.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16825 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
That'll put all the bellends in their place for their caterwauling that they were going to slap him with a year long ban from all football!
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16826 on: Today at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:34:26 pm
.. looks just international (Uruguay), ...

ta mate.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,575
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16827 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,750
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16828 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:56:31 pm
Lynch says it is just internationals. Two international breaks at least with him just at AXA might benefit him hugely

Yeah, he'll be our only forward who won't go to internationals and will be a available for those first matches back. Hopefully he can take those chances.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,654
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16829 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:41:46 pm
:thumbup

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/darwin-nunez-handed-five-match-29824869

The Echo saying he's avoided a Liverpool suspension now.  8)

Yes but what is the Bullens Wall opinion?

Something on the lines that should be a lifetime ban?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,149
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16830 on: Today at 05:08:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Yes but what is the Bullens Wall opinion?

Something on the lines that should be a lifetime ban?

The view of the Bullens wall is that he should have to go to Euston station so they can abuse him until they have a cardiac arrest. Should be much shorter than a 5 match ban.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,575
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16831 on: Today at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Yes but what is the Bullens Wall opinion?

Something on the lines that should be a lifetime ban?
The Bullens Wall has declared those who dished out the ban to be 'Redshites' because they only banned him from international football.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16832 on: Today at 07:28:09 pm »
Good to hear its just an international ban. Hopefully when he gets a proper chance hell be ready to take it.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16833 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
That's his chance to impress Slot and make the center forward position his. Being one of the few players whose minutes need no managing cause of jet lag and/or fitness issues post international footie is a huge bonus.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16834 on: Today at 08:27:30 pm »
Seen some opinions that he'll benefit from the more controlled play & will make it simpler for him. The view was that the chaos was detrimental and he needs clear simple instructions more than most players. He should also be able to sort out his offside issues. If not then I think they'll be looking to sell from as early as January.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16835 on: Today at 08:28:53 pm »
So he won't play an international game until, what, March? Very good news this.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16836 on: Today at 08:29:55 pm »
Great news. Flying to South America and back aint great during the season. And this gives Slot more time to work with him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Up
« previous next »
 