But Nunez is *MUCH* better all round at contributing - someone earlier claimed the nonsense that the pass Jota made to Diaz was something Nunez couldn't make, but thats simply BS. There is a reason why Nunez has the same number (11) of assists in 2000(!) fewer minutes. Simply taking his goal record, when he creates so many more chances, is deliberately underselling him
Their creative numbers are largely the similar though. In fact, Jota had a higher expected assist rate than Nunez, while also averaging more progressive passes, carries, and take-ons. It's one of the reasons why assists is a fairly variable stat. It's surely one the reasons we are looking at Chiesa, as well. If you only look at his assists, you would say he's not a very creative player, when the underlying numbers suggest the opposite.
Jota can't control whether or not Salah, Nunez, or whoever scores once he makes the pass, while Nunez has more control over his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.