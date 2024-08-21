Hes really not. Think youre massively underrating Jota here.



Nunez getting like 1.7 more shots per 90 is a huge thing with is about .2xg per 90 also. Creative numbers are similar. Jota better at carrying and finishing but Nunez is 99th Percentile player in terms of NPXG+XGA. Jota 90th). Nunez doesnt finish as well currently. Nunez in the PL last season had more shots on target per 90 then anybody else. Haaland was 2nd, Salah was 3rd. In terms of Qualified players in the league last season for NPxg+Xag it was KBD at 1.03, Salah at .97, Haaland at .96, Nunez at .95 big gap Brennan Johnson at .79. KBD also only played 1221 minutes. Jota finished in the PL last season at .68 XG+Xag same as Son. Jota in his only 2k plus season in the PL at Liverpool did put up .84 Xg+Xag. Nunez also put up .9 XG and XAg in the PL his first season at Liverpool.90 goals and assists per 90 is what Watkins did on route to 19 goal and 13 assist season but basically ran super hot in terms of his teammate finishing( a little over on his for finishing but nothing out of the norm). His Xg was .47 and XAg was .21 with finishing with .53 goal and .36 assist per 90.Jota is starting caliber CL 9 which is what I said, Nunez is also but that .09 difference is pretty big(this is the difference last 365 also likely that close.Career at Liverpool for NPxg+XAg Firmino was at .58 and Manes was at .66 that about the difference level overall in terms of what is being created.Salah career is at .8Jota and Diaz are both over 1.27 XG+Xag from the first 2 league I would not expect that to continue(would say if it was Nunez or Salah also). I dont expect Nunez to start over Jota this weekend but all the data scores Nunez to be a 30 goal plus assist player in the league talent wise. Jota at Liverpool scored .09 more then his Xg. Nunez has finished .19 less. If Nunez finished at an average of his XG is he an Ballon D'or contender. Jota has not showed that level of talent. It also noticeable in terms of watching too. Nunez creates so much but doesnt go in. Jota doesnt has much and the ball goes in a little more.Jota career NPXG+XAG in the league at Liverpool .76 and Nunez is .92 that a little bigger then gap btw Salah and Mane.Basically since Public XG Data Jota would rank 3rd in terms of best forwards Liverpool had, behind Salah and Nunez. Firmino and Mane are Legends but the amount of shots and quality chances Liverpool creates attacking wise is just another level up from then(Which did happen under Klopp too(21/22 and last season are the 2 best league XGs from Liverpool). Nunez even with missing a lot of chances has still put .74 Goals and Assist per 90 in 2 seasons at Liverpool, .64 his first then .84 last season. Jota also had his biggest overperformance for finishing last season +4.7 NP:G-G. 10 goals on 5.3 Xg is not really sustainable. Jota G+A non penalty wise is .82 for his career at LiverpoolLiverpool has the talent to put a 90+ XG goal season in the league attacking wise(which only 19-20 City did(92 which is 2.42 a game it also the year Liverpool won the title).Jota basically Gabriel Jesus level talent wise of a 9(Jesus is career .74 npXG+XAG in the Pl(.69 with arsenal and .77 with City) and Nunez Haaland level talent wise even if output not there yet. Jota really good, Nunez is just is a best 9 Level talent He hasn't performed at that level yet though. The current best forward in the world is Mbappe in his career at PSG is NPXG+XAG is 1.02 with 1.16 NPG+A.Even if Jota had some better output lately, Nunez is a higher level of talent of a 9 even if his finishing has been poor.