Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16720 on: August 21, 2024, 04:44:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 21, 2024, 08:32:48 am
The Filipo Inzaghi metric!

Sterling in his seasons at Man City was a great example of a player that was anything but a natural finisher but scored 20+ goals a season by consistently getting into positions for high value shots.

Of course it would be good if Darwin had the coldness of Michael Owen or the instinctive finishing of Fowler.

Well said, it is Filippo not Filipo though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16721 on: Yesterday at 01:40:11 pm »
When do we think he's going to get his first start?

It won't be at Old Trafford will it. Had anything come through about a ban for Uruguay then Forest at him after the international break would have been ideal with him staying on Merseyside side and being fresh. But if he's travelling South America that short turn around is never ideal.

When is the 3rd round of the Carabao?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16722 on: Yesterday at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 01:40:11 pm
When do we think he's going to get his first start?

It won't be at Old Trafford will it. Had anything come through about a ban for Uruguay then Forest at him after the international break would have been ideal with him staying on Merseyside side and being fresh. But if he's travelling South America that short turn around is never ideal.

When is the 3rd round of the Carabao?

24th/25th September
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16723 on: Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:51:25 pm
24th/25th September

Some way off then. But I don't see when it comes if not then.

Everthing we're seeing from Slot shows he's happy with a smaller group, and doesn't seem to be willing to rotate for the sake of rotating (at this stage if the season).

That front 3 is locked in as starters for the foreseeable until the schedule ramps up, Gakpo on a similar boat.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16724 on: Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 01:40:11 pm
When do we think he's going to get his first start?

It won't be at Old Trafford will it. Had anything come through about a ban for Uruguay then Forest at him after the international break would have been ideal with him staying on Merseyside side and being fresh. But if he's travelling South America that short turn around is never ideal.

When is the 3rd round of the Carabao?

Thats gone very quiet. Thought it would be out by now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16725 on: Yesterday at 02:42:58 pm »
Can't see him starting until Jota gets injured or our CL fixtures start.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16726 on: Yesterday at 02:58:36 pm »
Think there is a chance he starts next week.

They play a deep back 4 so playing him would probably make more space between the back 4 and midfield which will give us the space to play.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16727 on: Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:58:36 pm
Think there is a chance he starts next week.

They play a deep back 4 so playing him would probably make more space between the back 4 and midfield which will give us the space to play.

Don't think he'll start any time soon.
It'll be Jota until he inevitably gets injured.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16728 on: Yesterday at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm
Don't think he'll start any time soon.
It'll be Jota until he inevitably gets injured.

Logically yes but I wouldn't be shocked if he did start next week only because of the point I brought up.

De Ligt or Maguire would be edge of their pen box.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16729 on: Yesterday at 04:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm
Don't think he'll start any time soon.
It'll be Jota until he inevitably gets injured.
Don't pull the devil by the tail!...

I thought that Darwin was a bit lost when he came on, the game went by him. The music was on, but he seemed to be playing to another tune. I do recall that he took some time to adjust to Klopp's positional requirements, so it will probably take time to adjust to Slot's. That would be done in training. He will get more and more minutes as the games come, but the start has to wait unless we are forced into a situation.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16730 on: Yesterday at 06:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm
Some way off then. But I don't see when it comes if not then.

Everthing we're seeing from Slot shows he's happy with a smaller group, and doesn't seem to be willing to rotate for the sake of rotating (at this stage if the season).

That front 3 is locked in as starters for the foreseeable until the schedule ramps up, Gakpo on a similar boat.

He and Gakpo will get plenty games.  That ramp up in games won't be long coming and Jota staying fit long term is hugely unlikely. 
We're very lucky to have two more top class forwards.  We're gonna need them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16731 on: Yesterday at 06:21:51 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:58:36 pm
Think there is a chance he starts next week.

They play a deep back 4 so playing him would probably make more space between the back 4 and midfield which will give us the space to play.

Jota's better, so you start Jota.

No need to overthink this.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16732 on: Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:21:51 pm
Jota's better, so you start Jota.

No need to overthink this.

Jota will start until we play 2 games a week have no problem with it either  :)

Nunez and Gakpo will be important once we start playing 2 games a week
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16733 on: Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm
Jota will start until we play 2 games a week have no problem with it either  :)

Nunez and Gakpo will be important once we start playing 2 games a week

Agreed!

Let Darwin (hopefully) get a better grasp of Slot's system over the coming weeks. And Slot is clearly not afraid to rotate and substitute players and be mindful of load management.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16734 on: Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm
Agreed!

Let Darwin (hopefully) get a better grasp of Slot's system over the coming weeks. And Slot is clearly not afraid to rotate and substitute players and be mindful of load management.

They both came back later in pre season so it makes sense.

Hopefully Jota can stay fit all season too !
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16735 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:21:51 pm
Jota's better, so you start Jota.

No need to overthink this.
Nunez is better in terms of doing everything you want from a striker, expect finishing right now. Also Jota came back before nunez so he had more time to work with Slot along with Preseason. It makes sense why Jota been starting and everybody going to be super important with the amount of games being played.
Jota also a starting caliber 9 for a CL team.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16736 on: Today at 12:28:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:10:28 am
Nunez is better in terms of doing everything you want from a striker, expect finishing right now. Also Jota came back before nunez so he had more time to work with Slot along with Preseason. It makes sense why Jota been starting and everybody going to be super important with the amount of games being played.
Jota also a starting caliber 9 for a CL team.

Jota is simply better, we dont need to twist ourselves about the fact, Klopp benched Nunez at the end of the season and Slot is doing the same at the start of this one.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16737 on: Today at 02:24:41 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:10:28 am
Nunez is better in terms of doing everything you want from a striker, expect finishing right now.
Hes really not. Think youre massively underrating Jota here.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 04:23:55 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:24:41 am
Hes really not. Think youre massively underrating Jota here.
Nunez getting like 1.7 more shots per 90 is a huge thing with is about .2xg per 90 also. Creative numbers are similar. Jota better at carrying and finishing but Nunez is 99th Percentile player in terms of NPXG+XGA. Jota 90th). Nunez doesnt finish as well currently. Nunez in the PL last season had more shots on target per 90 then anybody else. Haaland was 2nd, Salah was 3rd. In terms of Qualified players in the league last season for NPxg+Xag it was KBD at 1.03, Salah at .97, Haaland at .96, Nunez at .95 big gap Brennan Johnson at .79. KBD also only played 1221 minutes. Jota finished in the PL last season at .68 XG+Xag same as Son. Jota in his only 2k plus season in the PL at Liverpool did put up .84 Xg+Xag. Nunez also put up .9 XG and XAg in the PL his first season at Liverpool
.90 goals and assists per 90 is what Watkins did on route to 19 goal and 13 assist season but basically ran super hot in terms of his teammate finishing( a little over on his for finishing but nothing out of the norm). His Xg was .47 and XAg was .21 with finishing with .53 goal and .36 assist per 90.
Jota is starting  caliber CL 9 which is what I said, Nunez is also but that .09 difference is pretty big(this is the difference last 365 also likely that close.
Career at Liverpool for NPxg+XAg Firmino was at .58 and Manes was at .66 that about the difference level overall in terms of what is being created.
 Salah career is at .8
Jota and Diaz are both over 1.27 XG+Xag from the first 2 league I would not expect that to continue(would say if it was Nunez or Salah also). I dont expect Nunez to start over Jota this weekend but all the data scores Nunez to be a 30 goal plus assist player in the league talent wise. Jota at Liverpool scored .09 more then his Xg. Nunez has finished .19 less. If Nunez finished at an average of his XG is he an Ballon D'or contender. Jota has not showed that level of talent. It also noticeable in terms of watching too. Nunez creates so much but doesnt go in. Jota doesnt has much and the ball goes in a little more.
Jota career NPXG+XAG in the league at Liverpool .76 and Nunez is .92 that a little bigger then gap btw Salah and Mane.
Basically since Public XG Data Jota would rank 3rd in terms of best forwards Liverpool had, behind Salah and Nunez. Firmino and Mane are Legends but the amount of shots and quality chances Liverpool creates attacking wise is just another level up from then(Which did happen under Klopp too(21/22 and last season are the 2 best league XGs from Liverpool).  Nunez even with missing a lot of chances has still put .74 Goals and Assist per 90 in 2 seasons at Liverpool, .64 his first then .84 last season. Jota also had his biggest overperformance for finishing last season +4.7 NP:G-G. 10 goals on 5.3 Xg is not really sustainable. Jota G+A non penalty wise is .82 for his career at Liverpool
Liverpool has the talent to put a 90+ XG goal season in the league attacking wise(which only 19-20 City did(92 which is 2.42 a game it also the year Liverpool won the title).
Jota basically Gabriel Jesus level talent wise of a 9(Jesus is career .74 npXG+XAG in the Pl(.69 with arsenal and .77 with City) and Nunez Haaland level talent wise even if output not there yet. Jota really good, Nunez is just is a best 9 Level talent He hasn't performed at that level yet though. The current best forward in the world is Mbappe in his career at PSG is NPXG+XAG is 1.02 with 1.16 NPG+A.
Even if Jota had some better output lately, Nunez is a higher level of talent of a 9 even if his finishing has been poor.
