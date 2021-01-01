« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1162231 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:56:07 am
Decent is not a compliment though, to most people.  I'd describe the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sacho last season (at Dortmund on loan), Sterling (at Chelsea), as "decent".  Nunez is *SO* much better, especially his basically elite first 2/3 of the season last year, that it *IS* an insult to merely describe him as decent. 

You even said it yourself, "good" player (i.e. 6/10, maybe 7/10); not "very  good" (7/10-8/10) let alone great, elite, world class, etc.

I'd say in Liverpool usage decent is a compliment. Maybe it's different elsewhere.
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:01:16 am
I'd say in Liverpool usage decent is a compliment. Maybe it's different elsewhere.

So whats Salah?

Or about 95% of the Liverpool strikers with inferior stats ?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:01:57 am
So whats Salah?

Or about 95% of the Liverpool strikers with inferior stats ?

I'm sure this semantic discussion is boring to most people but if someone asks me something, say "what do you reckon of Nunez lad?" and i reply "he's decent" the person asking the question will come away with the impression that I really like him.

If this doesn't translate outside of Liverpool then it's really not my problem, this is a Liverpool forum.

The language police are out in force today! 😁
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Mullyred wants to marry Nunez pass it on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:15:54 am
Mullyred wants to marry Nunez pass it on.

Wanna be the best man? He does like them older  ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:07:51 am
I'm sure this semantic discussion is boring to most people but if someone asks me something, say "what do you reckon of Nunez lad?" and i reply "he's decent" the person asking the question will come away with the impression that I really like him.

If this doesn't translate outside of Liverpool then it's really not my problem, this is a Liverpool forum.

The language police are out in force today! 😁

decent means adequate but my comprehension skills need work  :o
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:57:16 am
All comps not just EPL was 82.5 fairly sure

So by maths, taking up until the March  international window, 2349 mins, 19 goals, 9 assists, a goal or assist every 83.9.  So yeah, thats unbelievably good.

Jota, across the whole season (and it was by far his best) is 1711 with 15 goals, 7 assists - a goal or assist every 77.8.  So very close between the 2 - and Jota did it by basically taking every chance he had; whilst Nunez hit a record number of posts/bars, and was generally agreed to be wasteful.  So just imagine how good Nunez would be if he could get better at finishing!  We are blessed having the 2 (and Salah) at the same time.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:23:30 am
So by maths, taking up until the March  international window, 2349 mins, 19 goals, 9 assists, a goal or assist every 83.9.  So yeah, thats unbelievably good.

Yep, I'm fairly sure he was top 3 effective forwards in Europe by that stage that had played at least a good sample size of minutes.

Salah was also pretty similar minutes before he got injured as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:19:40 am
decent means adequate but my comprehension skills need work  :o

In the Scouse vernacular 'decent' actually can mean really good. It's confusing if someone asked if you had a good weekend or a holiday. It was 'decent' would mean it was good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:19:40 am
decent means adequate but my comprehension skills need work  :o

It's regional slang, what are you not getting about this?  :D

Decent in Liverpool means something very or really good/liked, not simply ok/adequate.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
yeah thats fair enough then

Still would prefer to say his borderline elite which he is
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:44:40 am
yeah thats fair enough then

Still would prefer to say his borderline elite which he is

That should be the new thread title 😂
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:47:16 am
That should be the new thread title 😂

nah apologies I did get carried away to be fair mate
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:48:31 am
nah apologies I did get carried away to be fair mate

No worries pal, was a bit dickish myself. Peace out
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
This thread is giving out "Paul Konchesky's mum energy".
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:26:48 am
Yep, I'm fairly sure he was top 3 effective forwards in Europe by that stage that had played at least a good sample size of minutes.

Salah was also pretty similar minutes before he got injured as well.

Salah across the *whole* season was at one every 80.3.  Pre-international break it was one every 69 mins!

If we do the same thing for Diaz, across the whole season it was one every 201 mins; which is marginally better (but still below average) one every 183 mins (his PL record is actually basically identical before vs after, but in the Europa he played 96 mins for zero goals/assists which brings his average down by excluding it)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: The Test on Today at 11:50:56 am
This thread is giving out "Paul Konchesky's mum energy".

I am his love child. What would you expect?  ::)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:07:51 am
I'm sure this semantic discussion is boring to most people but if someone asks me something, say "what do you reckon of Nunez lad?" and i reply "he's decent" the person asking the question will come away with the impression that I really like him.

If this doesn't translate outside of Liverpool then it's really not my problem, this is a Liverpool forum.

The language police are out in force today! 😁

I live in Jersey which is as south as you can get in the British Isles and we say decent here for something that is great. Soooo yeah haha.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:57:48 am
I live in Jersey which is as south as you can get in the British Isles and we say decent here for something that is great. Soooo yeah haha.

That's offside if you're passing from Liverpool to France.

That's something the coaches need to work on with him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:39:16 am
It's regional slang, what are you not getting about this?  :D

Decent in Liverpool means something very or really good/liked, not simply ok/adequate.

A fine example of this is.

A rather attractive woman walks into a bar and one of the lads goes. Gerron her lad Your respinse is . She's decent !
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:14:01 pm
A fine example of this is.

A rather attractive woman walks into a bar and one of the lads goes. Gerron her lad Your respinse is . She's decent !

I'm Aussie decent would mean something completely different in that context  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Such an enigma is Darwin, sublime and ridiculous all in the one game. Has a lot of energy, much of it positive, we all love that mad bastard side, but no so much the uncontrolled parts.

For the price paid, was it around £85m with addons, he has not proven his worth as yet. It's all or nothing this season for him, has a new manager and can start afresh, Slot will give him a fair crack but he absolutely must take these chances or this could be the season we move on.

For what it's worth, I would equate decent as being better than acceptable!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:15:29 pm
I'm Aussie decent would mean something completely different in that context  ;D

What does it mean in that situation?  :D (diverting the thread sorry, but curious!)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:36:47 pm
What does it mean in that situation?  :D (diverting the thread sorry, but curious!)

Just means she's bang average to be honest haha

we'd probably say banging, mint we have so much slang to be fair  ;D

Fairly sure you'd have heard we call our mates c*nts, and random people mate etc haha
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:55:38 am
I am his love child. What would you expect?  ::)

Im just glad he finally found the love that eluded him at our club.  :-*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:47:27 pm
Im just glad he finally found the love that eluded him at our club.  :-*

Don't worry with Al and I he has all the love he needs  :D ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:07:51 am
I'm sure this semantic discussion is boring to most people but if someone asks me something, say "what do you reckon of Nunez lad?" and i reply "he's decent" the person asking the question will come away with the impression that I really like him.

If this doesn't translate outside of Liverpool then it's really not my problem, this is a Liverpool forum.

The language police are out in force today! 😁
My dad always used it that way and I've carried it on even though I live in the Middle Lands these days.  You've got me thinking now though that people might think I'm incredibly hard to impress: "That new lad in the team that just sorted out three months' worth of problems in half a day is decent".

Darwin is definitely decent.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:44:46 pm
Just means she's bang average to be honest haha

we'd probably say banging, mint we have so much slang to be fair  ;D

Fairly sure you'd have heard we call our mates c*nts, and random people mate etc haha

 ;D funny. Similar to here in some ways, especially calling everyone we meet mate! (get told off by by wife all the time who is not from Liverpool to stop calling everyone mate  ;D I won't though). As you know Liverpool is incredibly friendly anyway so anyone you meet you kind of approach from that starting point. Maybe that's similar to parts of Australia too. Definitely different in others ways too though  :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
This should belong in the new banner thread .

KEEP VERNACULAR SCOUSE !

* Does a Dusty *
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:39:16 am
It's regional slang, what are you not getting about this?  :D

Decent in Liverpool means something very or really good/liked, not simply ok/adequate.

Likewise in Dublin!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Decent?

I blame Starbucks, where tall means small; grande means medium; and venti means large.

As an Englishman abroad, sometimes the language misses the mark. When I grew up decent meant good/pretty good. Decent was a good thing. In the States, if I 'only' say something is good, the recipient then thinks, "Oh, he didn't like it." I think here you have to say outstanding or awesome in order to mean decent. It's weird.

I put it down to semantics. 
