Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1160948 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16640 on: August 13, 2024, 08:04:55 pm »
My prediction is that he scores under Slot with less time to think. Will be like signing a new player.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Razors Razor

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16641 on: August 13, 2024, 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 13, 2024, 04:08:52 pm
imagine if he had a 50% conversion rate! :D

:lmao
Offline Max_powers

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16642 on: August 13, 2024, 09:23:30 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on August 13, 2024, 03:00:11 pm
I cannot recall any of our strikers that took 2 years to bed in and managed to hit the ground running in the 3rd years. Most of our successful forwards just turned up and started going from get-go.

Suarez took the longest and it was 18 months before his beast mode turned up. I think that is the reason I am so pessimistic. It is 2 seasons now and improvements was marginal.

See the thing is if you look at his numbers they are not bad. You can even argue that he has hit the ground running.

He is a 1 in 3 goal scorer and gets decent assists too. The issue is that he is performing like good squad option when he has the potential to be the best striker in the league.

Other big issue is his finishing efficiency. We had the most expected goals than any teams in PL last season, yet we underperformed heavily in terms of goals. Darwin had a big role in making both of those facts come true. In the long term, we can't afford to build a team around a player like that. He needs to improve on finishing otherwise I can see him being moved on in a year or two. I have faith that he can because we have seen glimpses of some clinical finishing from him once in a while.

Using basketball analogy volume shooters like Russell Westbrook are always less valuable to teams than efficient scorers like Steph Curry. In football you get even fewer opportunities to score in a game, squandering loads of chances regularly is not a recipe for success.
Offline Red Dane

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16643 on: August 14, 2024, 11:21:29 am »
He reminds me of Morata; almost got the whole package, but lack the most important - finishing skills.
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline Walton Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16644 on: August 17, 2024, 04:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on August 14, 2024, 11:21:29 am
He reminds me of Morata; almost got the whole package, but lack the most important - finishing skills.

He didnt fluff a single chance today
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16645 on: August 17, 2024, 04:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on August 17, 2024, 04:22:09 pm
He didnt fluff a single chance today

Jota did though
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16646 on: August 17, 2024, 08:47:00 pm »
God help the defence he gets let loose on, going to be getting very frustrated😂
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16647 on: August 17, 2024, 08:52:11 pm »
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16648 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm »
Considering we have not signed any new strikers and this is his 3rd season and he is not first choice it does not look too good. All of the other players are ahead of him in that position. Its early days but if he gets a chance he has to show up. How much longer do you bear with him
Offline ToneLa

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16649 on: Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm
Considering we have not signed any new strikers and this is his 3rd season and he is not first choice it does not look too good. All of the other players are ahead of him in that position. It’s early days but if he gets a chance he has to show up. How much longer do you bear with him…

Except he had a chat with Slot who indicated he's part of his plans and he will be leading the line.

We've had ONE game
ONE

it's too early to be "first choice" IMO with a sample size of 1
Offline Believe

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16650 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 17, 2024, 08:52:11 pm
And Diaz.

And Salah, an easy one on one one...

Looking forward to seeing Nunez develop further under Slot.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16651 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm »
I do think that the type of chances that we are creating (based on one game) under Slot plays into Nunez's strengths more than the kind of chances we used to create under Klopp. It feels like the 20-30 yard through pass behind the defensive line is a good option for Darwin to stretch his legs and power a finish. Let's see how composed he is though. I think it's the big flaw in his game.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16652 on: Today at 08:06:45 am »
He shouldn't worry about his lack of starts it's a long season and the schedule explodes after the first international break.
Offline Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16653 on: Today at 08:18:03 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
I do think that the type of chances that we are creating (based on one game) under Slot plays into Nunez's strengths more than the kind of chances we used to create under Klopp. It feels like the 20-30 yard through pass behind the defensive line is a good option for Darwin to stretch his legs and power a finish. Let's see how composed he is though. I think it's the big flaw in his game.

Any type of chance you can imagine - he has both missed terribly and also scored from the unlikeliest scenario. So I'm not sure it will move the needle in any way. He needs to be told what his 'default' finish is, so he is only focussed on execution and not wasting precious moment while the spin machine in his brain churns out the strike he'll attempt. :D
Offline Schmidt

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16654 on: Today at 08:26:04 am »
When Jota is fit and sharp it's hard to argue anyone should start ahead of him, he's extremely good.

It's a long season and Nunez came back late, he'll get chances. I was a bit surprised to see Gakpo off the bench ahead of him but we were looking to defend a lead at the time so may have preferred someone who holds on to the ball a bit better.
Online Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16655 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Yeah, I think he has a short period this season to deliver more, like it was said earlier here, 1 in 3 is pretty good, but in a team that provides so many chances as ours did last season, ts not quite good enough...I really love the guy and want it to happen, but heeds to do it now or hes out, I feel he's close to out as it is...
Offline jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16656 on: Today at 09:27:43 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 13, 2024, 09:23:30 pm
See the thing is if you look at his numbers they are not bad. You can even argue that he has hit the ground running.

He is a 1 in 3 goal scorer and gets decent assists too. The issue is that he is performing like good squad option when he has the potential to be the best striker in the league.

Other big issue is his finishing efficiency. We had the most expected goals than any teams in PL last season, yet we underperformed heavily in terms of goals. Darwin had a big role in making both of those facts come true. In the long term, we can't afford to build a team around a player like that. He needs to improve on finishing otherwise I can see him being moved on in a year or two. I have faith that he can because we have seen glimpses of some clinical finishing from him once in a while.

Using basketball analogy volume shooters like Russell Westbrook are always less valuable to teams than efficient scorers like Steph Curry. In football you get even fewer opportunities to score in a game, squandering loads of chances regularly is not a recipe for success.
Agree, depends on the expectations I guess.

I love Jota to bits and he's getting a lot of praise here, but he has produced 17 goals and 7 assists in PL in the 2 last seasons. Darwin has 20 + 11. (Diaz 12+7 btw)
 
I know they have played slightly different roles, but its still crazy how one is described as a genius striker and the other as a donkey and complete failure.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16657 on: Today at 09:28:28 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 09:21:47 am
Yeah, I think he has a short period this season to deliver more, like it was said earlier here, 1 in 3 is pretty good, but in a team that provides so many chances as ours did last season, ts not quite good enough...I really love the guy and want it to happen, but heeds to do it now or hes out, I feel he's close to out as it is...

Dont think he is out of it. He looked out of it start of last season before he came back and for the first 1/4 of the season was really, really good. He will get plenty of opportunities this season and lets see how he gets on.
Online Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16658 on: Today at 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:28 am
Dont think he is out of it. He looked out of it start of last season before he came back and for the first 1/4 of the season was really, really good. He will get plenty of opportunities this season and lets see how he gets on.
Yeah, fair enough, I hope he takes his chances, he seems right on the edge of going where suarez went, just hope for us and him he does :)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16659 on: Today at 09:37:01 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 09:32:27 am
Yeah, fair enough, I hope he takes his chances, he seems right on the edge of going where suarez went, just hope for us and him he does :)

I think its going to be a possible issue come the summer. There is patience but its not endless, the guy is one of our most expensive players ever (might actually be the most expensive). He has to deliver this season to the level we expected.

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16660 on: Today at 09:52:45 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:27:43 am
Agree, depends on the expectations I guess.

I love Jota to bits and he's getting a lot of praise here, but he has produced 17 goals and 7 assists in PL in the 2 last seasons. Darwin has 20 + 11. (Diaz 12+7 btw)
 
I know they have played slightly different roles, but its still crazy how one is described as a genius striker and the other as a donkey and complete failure.

Not sure your figures are correct, according to the PL since Nunez arrived his figures for PL are 3717 mins 20 goals and 16 assists so a G/A per min of 103

Jota's figures for the period after Nunez arrived are 2344 mins with 18 goals and 11 assists giving a G/A per min of 80

Jota is by the stats significantly more likely to deliver an end product per minute played.

Edit: Dawins figures are not donkey but decent. Jota is simply more clinical
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16661 on: Today at 09:56:48 am »
Make or break for the cult icon.
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16662 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:52:45 am
Not sure your figures are correct, according to the PL since Nunez arrived his figures for PL are 3717 mins 20 goals and 16 assists so a G/A per min of 103

Jota's figures for the period after Nunez arrived are 2344 mins with 18 goals and 11 assists giving a G/A per min of 80

Jota is by the stats significantly more likely to deliver an end product per minute played.

Edit: Dawins figures are not donkey but decent. Jota is simply more clinical

103 per G/A is decent?

Not donkey numbers?

LOL the amount of hate this lad gets is AMAZING.

Go play EAFC if you think a G/A every 103 minutes is not donkey numbers and only decent.

Seriously fuck off.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16663 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:52:45 am
Not sure your figures are correct, according to the PL since Nunez arrived his figures for PL are 3717 mins 20 goals and 16 assists so a G/A per min of 103

Jota's figures for the period after Nunez arrived are 2344 mins with 18 goals and 11 assists giving a G/A per min of 80

Jota is by the stats significantly more likely to deliver an end product per minute played.

Edit: Dawins figures are not donkey but decent. Jota is simply more clinical

Nope - Jota only has 7 assists in the 2 seasons, so its a goal or assist every 95 min.  Nunez equyally only has 11 assists, so a goal or assist every 121 mins (but had a VERY poor first season - if you take last season only, its one every 108 mins)

I note you didn't say anything about Diaz though - a player IMO who Nunez should be considered to be battling more for a starting spot.  Diaz has played 3733 mins with 12 goals and 7 assists - or one every 196 mins.  Much (much) poorer than Nunez

The other thing to note is that Nunez (still) relatively new to the league, whereas Jota had already been in England 5 seasons before these two seasons we are comparing them from.

Finally, we can compare their actual goal scoring vs expected - to see who you would expect to score more going forward, by regressing to the mean.  Diaz's 12 goals came from 14.9 xG - or an underperformance of about 20%.  Nunez's 20 comes from an xG of 27.9 - or an underperformance of 28%.  Jota's 18 comes from an xG of 12.7 - or an overperformance of 41% (skewed massively by last season's fluke of 10 from 5.3).  Therefore, you'd expect Diaz to marginally improve, Nunez to significantly improve, and Jota to regress significantly with taking his chances across a longer period of time.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16664 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:15:07 am
103 per G/A is decent?

Not donkey numbers?

LOL the amount of hate this lad gets is AMAZING.

Go play EAFC if you think a G/A every 103 minutes is not donkey numbers and only decent.

Seriously fuck off.

Do you struggle with reading and comprehension?
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16665 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:20:18 am
Do you struggle with reading and comprehension?

No you do clearly.

103 minutes is decent?

Its borderline elite. Don't let that not let you use the word donkey in a discussion about Nunez tho  :wave
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16666 on: Today at 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:21:55 am
No you do clearly.

103 minutes is decent?

Its borderline elite. Don't let that not let you use the word donkey in a discussion about Nunez tho  :wave

I was replying to a guy who used the word donkey, I was agreeing with him that he isn't. Yes a G/A of 103 is decent for us.

Go have a lay down kid, you've worked yourself up into a right froth because of your poor reading and comprehension skills.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16667 on: Today at 10:30:31 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:15:18 am
Nope - Jota only has 7 assists in the 2 seasons, so its a goal or assist every 95 min.  Nunez equyally only has 11 assists, so a goal or assist every 121 mins (but had a VERY poor first season - if you take last season only, its one every 108 mins)

I note you didn't say anything about Diaz though - a player IMO who Nunez should be considered to be battling more for a starting spot.  Diaz has played 3733 mins with 12 goals and 7 assists - or one every 196 mins.  Much (much) poorer than Nunez

The other thing to note is that Nunez (still) relatively new to the league, whereas Jota had already been in England 5 seasons before these two seasons we are comparing them from.

Finally, we can compare their actual goal scoring vs expected - to see who you would expect to score more going forward, by regressing to the mean.  Diaz's 12 goals came from 14.9 xG - or an underperformance of about 20%.  Nunez's 20 comes from an xG of 27.9 - or an underperformance of 28%.  Jota's 18 comes from an xG of 12.7 - or an overperformance of 41% (skewed massively by last season's fluke of 10 from 5.3).  Therefore, you'd expect Diaz to marginally improve, Nunez to significantly improve, and Jota to regress significantly with taking his chances across a longer period of time.

One final comparison, with 3 of our greatest players not called Salah in the last 15 years - Mane/Firmino/Suarez.

Mane, across his time at liverpool, averaged a goal or assist every 135 mins (so Nunez is *ALREADY* significantly better at producing goal contributions) with only 1 season averaging better than a goal or assist ever 121 mins.  For Bobby, its one every 140 mins (with 3 below 120, but also 3 above 170) - but obviously he stitched play better, and had more an impact in the middle third than in the attacking third, very different player.  Finaly, Suarez - who averaged one every 104 mins, but at the same stage of his career (after 2 seasons) had played 3659 mins (so about 100 fewer than Nunez) but for 15 goals and 6 assists - or one every 174 mins.  His third seaspm was good (one every 105 mins) - but his 4th (and final) was his blow out season, averaging the beyond elite goal contribution every 69 mins. 

EDIT - PS - the reason I chose to not show Salahs initially was because of how ridiculous his numbers are and how he should be in the conversation for best ever player in the PL (100% for sure the best ever for Liverpool, at least for attackers).  He scored 156 and assisted 69  so far, at an average of one every 93 mins.  Across 7 (and counting) seasons, with his worst season still at one every 114 mins (about as good as Manes best ever), and his *FIRST* season being as good as Suarez's fourth (and by far best)
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16668 on: Today at 10:30:57 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:26:44 am
I was replying to a guy who used the word donkey, I was agreeing with him that he isn't. Yes a G/A of 103 is decent for us.

Go have a lay down kid, you've worked yourself up into a right froth because of your poor reading and comprehension skills.

103 is not just decent mate. 75 per G/A for best on the planet but 103 is only decent.

Maybe you should improve your comprehension skills.

Diaz & Gakpo are closer to 200.

Darwin Nunez was 81 mins per G/A till he got injured. Don't care who called him a donkey.

Someone telling me 103 is only decent yet I need to improve my comprehension skills.

Just because he scored have scored more? Great comprehension Bob. Go watch more Seinfield.
Online Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16669 on: Today at 10:31:25 am »
Jaysis go easy on each other...its not a big deal
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16670 on: Today at 10:33:35 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:31:25 am
Jaysis go easy on each other...its not a big deal

Clearly not been in this thread long enough.  ;)

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16671 on: Today at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:15:18 am
Nope - Jota only has 7 assists in the 2 seasons, so its a goal or assist every 95 min.  Nunez equyally only has 11 assists, so a goal or assist every 121 mins (but had a VERY poor first season - if you take last season only, its one every 108 mins)

I note you didn't say anything about Diaz though - a player IMO who Nunez should be considered to be battling more for a starting spot.  Diaz has played 3733 mins with 12 goals and 7 assists - or one every 196 mins.  Much (much) poorer than Nunez

The other thing to note is that Nunez (still) relatively new to the league, whereas Jota had already been in England 5 seasons before these two seasons we are comparing them from.

Finally, we can compare their actual goal scoring vs expected - to see who you would expect to score more going forward, by regressing to the mean.  Diaz's 12 goals came from 14.9 xG - or an underperformance of about 20%.  Nunez's 20 comes from an xG of 27.9 - or an underperformance of 28%.  Jota's 18 comes from an xG of 12.7 - or an overperformance of 41% (skewed massively by last season's fluke of 10 from 5.3).  Therefore, you'd expect Diaz to marginally improve, Nunez to significantly improve, and Jota to regress significantly with taking his chances across a longer period of time.

I'm going to have to double check those figures as I got mine from FPL which are meant to be taken directly from the PL.

Totally with you on Diaz, his numbers are very underwhelming although he does have other attributes that make up for this a bit. I'd personally like to see Gakpo given a run there who I also think would dovetail better with Nunez in the centre. I personally wouldn't have both Diaz or Nunez together, both bring chaos but it's perhaps too much chaos. Gun to my head I'd take Nunez over Diaz.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16672 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:30:57 am
103 is not just decent mate. 75 per G/A for best on the planet but 103 is only decent.

Maybe you should improve your comprehension skills.

Diaz & Gakpo are closer to 200.

Darwin Nunez was 81 mins per G/A till he got injured. Don't care who called him a donkey.

Someone telling me 103 is only decent yet I need to improve my comprehension skills.

Just because he scored have scored more? Great comprehension Bob. Go watch more Seinfield.

Just a quick FYI - according to Transfermarkt and fbref, he played 1466 mins before the injury, scoring 9 and assisting 7, for a total of one every 91.6.  Still goddamn ELITE< but not quite the 81 mins figure.  Jota, in his peak season (and skewed by a lower number of mins) last season was at one every 89 mins - so basically performed the *SAME* as Nunez until Nunez got injured and fell off.
