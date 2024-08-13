Nope - Jota only has 7 assists in the 2 seasons, so its a goal or assist every 95 min. Nunez equyally only has 11 assists, so a goal or assist every 121 mins (but had a VERY poor first season - if you take last season only, its one every 108 mins)



I note you didn't say anything about Diaz though - a player IMO who Nunez should be considered to be battling more for a starting spot. Diaz has played 3733 mins with 12 goals and 7 assists - or one every 196 mins. Much (much) poorer than Nunez



The other thing to note is that Nunez (still) relatively new to the league, whereas Jota had already been in England 5 seasons before these two seasons we are comparing them from.



Finally, we can compare their actual goal scoring vs expected - to see who you would expect to score more going forward, by regressing to the mean. Diaz's 12 goals came from 14.9 xG - or an underperformance of about 20%. Nunez's 20 comes from an xG of 27.9 - or an underperformance of 28%. Jota's 18 comes from an xG of 12.7 - or an overperformance of 41% (skewed massively by last season's fluke of 10 from 5.3). Therefore, you'd expect Diaz to marginally improve, Nunez to significantly improve, and Jota to regress significantly with taking his chances across a longer period of time.



One final comparison, with 3 of our greatest players not called Salah in the last 15 years - Mane/Firmino/Suarez.Mane, across his time at liverpool, averaged a goal or assist every 135 mins (so Nunez is *ALREADY* significantly better at producing goal contributions) with only 1 season averaging better than a goal or assist ever 121 mins. For Bobby, its one every 140 mins (with 3 below 120, but also 3 above 170) - but obviously he stitched play better, and had more an impact in the middle third than in the attacking third, very different player. Finaly, Suarez - who averaged one every 104 mins, but at the same stage of his career (after 2 seasons) had played 3659 mins (so about 100 fewer than Nunez) but for 15 goals and 6 assists - or one every 174 mins. His third seaspm was good (one every 105 mins) - but his 4th (and final) was his blow out season, averaging the beyond elite goal contribution every 69 mins.EDIT - PS - the reason I chose to not show Salahs initially was because of how ridiculous his numbers are and how he should be in the conversation for best ever player in the PL (100% for sure the best ever for Liverpool, at least for attackers). He scored 156 and assisted 69 so far, at an average of one every 93 mins. Across 7 (and counting) seasons, with his worst season still at one every 114 mins (about as good as Manes best ever), and his *FIRST* season being as good as Suarez's fourth (and by far best)