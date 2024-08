Looking only at his stats no one would complain. Decent stats and improving from last season + much better integration into play.



But the big problem with him is that hes missing too much, so everyone is wondering, he should have Haaland numbers who is btw just as wasteful but he scores more so no one complains.



Darwin misses but he does create loads of chances. And for me its all in the head not in the foot. Thats Arnes challenge for this season to make him come BACK at his benfica level, or at national team level.



For me this is his last season to prove himself. With the managing team in place and the new head coach there will be no place for another blank season.