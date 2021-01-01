« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1144831 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16520 on: Today at 10:10:23 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:42:26 am
He's obviously got good football intelligence, you don't find yourself in the right position to get a shot off as often as Núñez does by chance. He's also improved his pressing and hold up play a lot since he arrived, which is evidence he's coachable.

You don't need to have a brain like Pirlo to be an effective striker.
Every great striker has a positional sense, foot-eye co-ordination and anticipation which makes him supreme. Somehow Nunez just seems to miss it by a bit everytime. I hope he has a great season, and maybe all the misses just have been bad luck.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16521 on: Today at 10:13:33 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:10:23 am
Every great striker has a positional sense, foot-eye co-ordination and anticipation which makes him supreme. Somehow Nunez just seems to miss it by a bit everytime. I hope he has a great season, and maybe all the misses just have been bad luck.

Not buying the bad luck angle. Some have - obviously. But he has a problem that not even he knows how he is going to shoot. He needs to be instructed to settle on few 'default' finishes depending on the angle and situation and perfect those. Would instantly bump his conversion rate because he wont scrable in his head while the slot machine wheels spin deciding how to finish - he'll know exactly what to do.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16522 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:50:03 am
Nunez has everything, a good touch for the most part, great speed, acceleration. Has all the finish types, power, finesse , curl finish. He only doesn't have a great footballing brain. It is something which cannot be taught or practised.

"Football is played in the mind, the legs are just the tool" - Andre Pirlo.

The thing is when you have everything then it often takes longer to put everything together. As for a football brain Nunez's movement is next level that requires game intelligence.

Limited players often develop sooner but then run into a brick wall once they get worked out after their game is analysed. Players with everything often make poor decions initially but have a far higher ceiling. Hopefully that is the case with Nunez.
