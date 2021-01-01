Every great striker has a positional sense, foot-eye co-ordination and anticipation which makes him supreme. Somehow Nunez just seems to miss it by a bit everytime. I hope he has a great season, and maybe all the misses just have been bad luck.



Not buying the bad luck angle. Some have - obviously. But he has a problem that not even he knows how he is going to shoot. He needs to be instructed to settle on few 'default' finishes depending on the angle and situation and perfect those. Would instantly bump his conversion rate because he wont scrable in his head while the slot machine wheels spin deciding how to finish - he'll know exactly what to do.