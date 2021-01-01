Nunez has everything, a good touch for the most part, great speed, acceleration. Has all the finish types, power, finesse , curl finish. He only doesn't have a great footballing brain. It is something which cannot be taught or practised.
"Football is played in the mind, the legs are just the tool" - Andre Pirlo.
The thing is when you have everything then it often takes longer to put everything together. As for a football brain Nunez's movement is next level that requires game intelligence.
Limited players often develop sooner but then run into a brick wall once they get worked out after their game is analysed. Players with everything often make poor decions initially but have a far higher ceiling. Hopefully that is the case with Nunez.