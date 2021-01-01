What about the collateral damage to the Man City bus though Capon?
Haha wow, so youll sell your soul and morals for a few more goals and assists
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.
to be honest the reason I made the comparison was it wasn't long ago Salah seemingly publicly disrespected Klopp (our manager!) on the touchline and was defended by most on here (including things like 'we don't know the full facts'), but Nunez wades into a fight where his family/friends might be in danger that none of us know the full facts of and people here are using it as a stick to beat him with. Quite telling.
We're just lucky they stopped broadcasting. Imagine if the video of him jumping off the top rope with the peoples elbow and crushing that old grandmother was released.The horror. THE HORROR!!!!
I'm going to take the #brave stance and just wait for more details to come out.
If he's fined for this there will have to be some serious questions asked about PGMOL.
Could've been anyone.
I mean yeah, within reason At any job, if you're going to cause headaches, you'd better be really good at the job or else why would anyone bother with you. We wouldn't have sent Borini to a therapist if he kept biting people, he would have been out on his ear
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
the silence from Tsimi's agent is very telling right now ....
John Henrys putting an extra 20 pence on the Cheese Rolls and Draught beers. Hes making the fans pay for it the bastard
