Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 08:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:33:29 pm
What about the collateral damage to the Man City bus though Capon?
John Henrys putting an extra 20 pence on the Cheese Rolls and Draught beers. Hes making the fans pay for it the bastard
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:38:18 pm

Haha wow, so youll sell your soul and morals for a few more goals and assists  ;D ;D

I mean yeah, within reason  ;D

At any job, if you're going to cause headaches, you'd better be really good at the job or else why would anyone bother with you. We wouldn't have sent Borini to a therapist if he kept biting people, he would have been out on his ear
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:18:40 pm
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.
Hopefully  the chair keeps its mouth shut  and that'll be the end of it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 08:28:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:18:40 pm
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.

:lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 08:31:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:18:40 pm
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.

It was deffo Nunes mate

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 08:34:30 pm »
We're just lucky they stopped broadcasting. Imagine if the video of him jumping off the top rope with the peoples elbow and crushing that old grandmother was released.

The horror. THE HORROR!!!!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:01:11 pm
to be honest the reason I made the comparison was it wasn't long ago Salah seemingly publicly disrespected Klopp (our manager!) on the touchline and was defended by most on here (including things like 'we don't know the full facts'), but Nunez wades into a fight where his family/friends might be in danger that none of us know the full facts of and people here are using it as a stick to beat him with. Quite telling.

Not really Salah has been here for 7 years and thats the only incident you can remember of him acting unsavory, of course he has more credit in the bank than Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm »
This thread is tasty.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:34:30 pm
We're just lucky they stopped broadcasting. Imagine if the video of him jumping off the top rope with the peoples elbow and crushing that old grandmother was released.

The horror. THE HORROR!!!!

I heard after the chair incident he took one of the Columbian fans up a ladder and suplexed him through a table. Ref would have stopped it but Suarez had distracted him by biting a child so all went unnoticed.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 09:13:43 pm »
If he's fined for this there will have to be some serious questions asked about PGMOL.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 09:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:43:07 pm
I'm going to take the #brave stance and just wait for more details to come out.
you're not very good at this footie-forum posting lark, are you?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:13:43 pm
If he's fined for this there will have to be some serious questions asked about PGMOL.

Can we also ask not so serious questions?


Like "is it true that my dog could do a better job on VaR than your monkeys?"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm »
I wouldn't mind going to war with Darwin next to me in the trench. As for some of you, I would want you next to me even in Hell, where I am most likely going ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 09:25:44 pm »
a lot of the responses on here are like people who second-guess a cop who shoots someone in the dark who's screaming like hell and pointing a pretend gun at them.

just reason with them!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 09:31:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:18:40 pm
All this drama and weve yet to even prove he was there.

Could've been anyone.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 09:32:30 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:31:39 pm
Could've been anyone.
the silence from Tsimi's agent is very telling right now ....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 09:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:04:40 pm
I mean yeah, within reason  ;D

At any job, if you're going to cause headaches, you'd better be really good at the job or else why would anyone bother with you. We wouldn't have sent Borini to a therapist if he kept biting people, he would have been out on his ear

Thats the club, they employ them. You dont  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:32:30 pm
the silence from Tsimi's agent is very telling right now ....

Probably sleep-deprived like his client.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:00:46 pm
John Henrys putting an extra 20 pence on the Cheese Rolls and Draught beers. Hes making the fans pay for it the bastard

If you had said Hot dogs and Budweiser I might have believed you.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16860 on: Today at 09:42:26 pm »
When's The Hague putting on the trial?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16861 on: Today at 10:01:30 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:31:39 pm
Could've been anyone.
All I could see was someone in a black bra kicking off.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16862 on: Today at 10:02:45 pm »
