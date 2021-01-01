« previous next »
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16760 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm
need a joke about how Glen Johnson will jump out of a circle of players and say "Our Darwin is a friend to fans of all drunkenness levels"
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16761 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:13 pm
He seems to skip past the blonde lady and go confront fans, also there is someone else there looking like he was trying to calm the situation while Darwin went there with a street fighter stance. Hard not to criticize Darwin for this, while I understand what provoked him, what he ended up doing was something different.

Have to take into consideration that he didn't have the view that we've all seen, after the fact.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16762 on: Today at 03:21:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:34:33 pm
What's a loser-ish performance?

It's what you say when you don't have the balls to call somebody a loser.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16763 on: Today at 03:28:01 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:53:04 pm
Only if you wear Red tinted glasses. Completely unacceptable behaviour.

So you would just sit back and wait, hoping that none of yours got injured ? 

Mrs.Bomb getting battered in the corner of the pub & you'd be calming everyone down, informing them that help was on the way.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16764 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1811349016401035713

Quote
LFC keen to establish the facts around what went on after Uruguay v Colombia before making any comment. Will be reaching out to Darwin Nunez when time difference allows. Priority is checking on his and his family's welfare. LFC will also be in contact with Uruguay federation.
.adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16765 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm
From a mentality perspective, if he's not already talking to the club or a specialist he employs himself, then he should be.

This event, the Anderson headbutt, the screaming on the bench when we played United, the disrespect shown when Klopp left, publicly stating how he feels himself when with Uruguay (and by implication, not when at Liverpool). All these things add up to someone who cannot control his emotions.

This undoubtedly has an effect on how he approaches chances too - he tends to absolutely leather any shot instead of controlling himself and placing his shots.

If he doesn't get on top of this, he'll always be a "what if" player. Someone who had all the raw ability in the world but an inability to control it.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16766 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:30:20 pm
From a mentality perspective, if he's not already talking to the club or a specialist he employs himself, then he should be.

This event, the Anderson headbutt, the screaming on the bench when we played United, the disrespect shown when Klopp left, publicly stating how he feels himself when with Uruguay (and by implication, not when at Liverpool). All these things add up to someone who cannot control his emotions.

This undoubtedly has an effect on how he approaches chances too - he tends to absolutely leather any shot instead of controlling himself and placing his shots.

If he doesn't get on top of this, he'll always be a "what if" player. Someone who had all the raw ability in the world but an inability to control it.

Slot won't need to get him to take kick boxing lessons to increase his aggression, maybe something like knitting.

Jokes aside, Slot used Dan Abrahams maybe he could help.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16767 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm
Can't believe Nunez whats wrong with him!...clearly at one point in attacking the Columbians he moves ahead of the line into an offside position.. will he never learn!
Keith Lard

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16768 on: Today at 03:40:13 pm
did our ickle darwin just do a cantona? fuckin hell
A-Bomb

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16769 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:28:01 pm
So you would just sit back and wait, hoping that none of yours got injured ? 

Mrs.Bomb getting battered in the corner of the pub & you'd be calming everyone down, informing them that help was on the way.

 It was not in the pub, it was in a fully security enabled stadium.

We have also evidence to show that it was not just about family - he didnt seem too arsed about protecting his family as he went on a rampage trying to throw chairs into the crowd.

Has anyone asked how Diaz is getting on?
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16770 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm
I blame Diaz's arle fella...shit-stirring cnut...no wonder he got kidnapped....
Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16771 on: Today at 03:52:24 pm
I'm a very calm reasonable person now (in my 50s) but in my early 20s, I did similar to Darwin when on two separate occasions my brother and sister respectively were in an analogous situation.

Darwin will likely have a punishment meted out - some things are worth taking punishment for - defending your family is one of them.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16772 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:43:47 pm
It was not in the pub, it was in a fully security enabled stadium.

So where the fuck were the security you're talking about then? Cos there's fuck all in any of the videos shown and Gimenez has said they'd took fucking ages to turn up but yeah just ignore that so you can call one of our players prick. Didn't think it was acceptable to use abusive language like that towards a Liverpool player, I was brought up knowing that calling players by any names (prick, c*nt, twat, etc) was completely unacceptable but it seems to be ok now yeah?
NickoH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16773 on: Today at 03:56:43 pm
Without knowing all the facts, I can't blame him one bit. I'd of jumped in as well if it was my family.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16774 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:30:18 pm
fuck's sake  :lmao

he's lucky someone blocked that because launching the STEEL CHAIR into a crowd would be a lengthy ban regardless of what else happened

He was throwing that chair to save his family you bastard
A-Bomb

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16775 on: Today at 03:58:43 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:55:33 pm
So where the fuck were the security you're talking about then? Cos there's fuck all in any of the videos shown and Gimenez has said they'd took fucking ages to turn up but yeah just ignore that so you can call one of our players prick. Didn't think it was acceptable to use abusive language like that towards a Liverpool player, I was brought up knowing that calling players by any names (prick, c*nt, twat, etc) was completely unacceptable but it seems to be ok now yeah?

Yep, Ill stand by my position - his behaviour was completely unacceptable.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16776 on: Today at 03:59:11 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:55:33 pm
So where the fuck were the security you're talking about then? Cos there's fuck all in any of the videos shown and Gimenez has said they'd took fucking ages to turn up
theres two women police that he ends up right next to, and sort of sprawls over

you can see them in the video where he takes a punch to the face from the yellow long sleeves. they had been part of the separating that was taking place before a few young men on both sides escalate it again
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16777 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16778 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:59:11 pm
theres two women police that he ends up right next to, and sort of sprawls over

you can see them in the video where he takes a punch to the face from the yellow long sleeves. they had been part of the separating that was taking place before a few young men on both sides escalate it again

Two police officers is what we're basing the stadium security on? Come on now.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:58:43 pm
Yep, Ill stand by my position - his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

No reflection on your behaviour calling a Liverpool player a prick then? That's unacceptable as well!
