From a mentality perspective, if he's not already talking to the club or a specialist he employs himself, then he should be.



This event, the Anderson headbutt, the screaming on the bench when we played United, the disrespect shown when Klopp left, publicly stating how he feels himself when with Uruguay (and by implication, not when at Liverpool). All these things add up to someone who cannot control his emotions.



This undoubtedly has an effect on how he approaches chances too - he tends to absolutely leather any shot instead of controlling himself and placing his shots.



If he doesn't get on top of this, he'll always be a "what if" player. Someone who had all the raw ability in the world but an inability to control it.