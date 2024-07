Liverpool supporters in ‘supporting Liverpool players on a Liverpool forum shocker’.We know Darwin's finnishing is eratic to put it mildly, but some of the utter shite in this thread is breathtakingHow people can take emotion out of supporting (or in their cases being a fan, rather than supporter) is amazing to be fair.Darwin will serve his punishment, he shouldn’t have done what he did for sure, he’ll know that in the cold light of day, but seriously, some comments about him here are mad.