Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:12:32 am
Quote from: collytum on Today at 10:10:27 am
I have seen the video and it didn't look like his family were in any immediate danger, looks like more retribution if anything which would make him an idiot. If he even misses a handful of games for Liverpool then he deserves all the criticism that's coming his way.

Most what Ive seen its the opposite.

Also when he climbs the fence whos the lass with the Uruguay top?

Pretty sure that is his wife ?
lionel_messias

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:16:43 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:51:35 am
Hard to believe any red is being critical of him. Some right shithouses in our support base.

Opinions are funny things aren't they?

What are all the facts and what options were available to the players at that time?


Generally speaking, players coming out and confronting large groups of "fans" physically is not recommended. If Darwin lands a punch and hurts someone, what do we think happens next?

That said, I offer no opinion on this event, having seen about 2 mins of footage on my phone.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:17:41 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:16:43 am
Opinions are funny things aren't they?

What are all the facts and what options were available to the players at that time?


Generally speaking, players coming out and confronting large groups of "fans" physically is not recommended. If Darwin lands a punch and hurts someone, what do we think happens next?

That said, I offer no opinion on this event, having seen about 2 mins of footage on my phone.

From what Giminez said it no cops for 30 minutes which is quite worrying
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:23:09 am
https://x.com/utdfaithfuls/status/1811319643551772968?s=46

For everyone saying they cant see family in the video, I would almost be certain that blonde is Lorena no?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:26:13 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:05:55 am
 our families were in danger we had to scramble 
Well exactly, it's clear the players wanted to defend their families. But it's unclear if the fans were being rowdy and drunkenly unstable or if they were directly abusing the families. If the fans were shouting abuse at them it makes going into the stands far more defensible, and if it had got physical and there were no police I don't think Nunez or the other players should bare any blame at all. But no one's actually said what happened yet.

By the way, that chair video was also relatively mild compared to what people were suggesting. The authorities will probably see it as exacerbating the situation because he's sprinting towards the fans, but it's them that come out looking worse IMO.
Hestoic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:27:00 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:23:09 am
https://x.com/utdfaithfuls/status/1811319643551772968?s=46

For everyone saying they cant see family in the video, I would almost be certain that blonde is Lorena no?

It is and he did the right thing jumping in front of her.

So many agendas against this guy and it's almost like it's a free for all with criticism against him.

25 goals next season for this lad. I'm backing him to the hilt.
Johnny B. Goode

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:27:12 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/t3IXp3enqR

Long video of the incident from the stands. Looks like Darwins wife and kids leave the stands before it all kicks off.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:31:16 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:13 am
Well exactly, it's clear the players wanted to defend their families. But it's unclear if the fans were being rowdy and drunkenly unstable or if they were directly abusing the families. If the fans were shouting abuse at them it makes going into the stands far more defensible, and if it had got physical and there were no police I don't think Nunez or the other players should bare any blame at all. But no one's actually said what happened yet.

By the way, that chair video was also relatively mild compared to what people were suggesting. The authorities will probably see it as exacerbating the situation because he's sprinting towards the fans, but it's them that come out looking worse IMO.

Giminez said there was no cops which Im assuming with the the translation means no sercuity.

Until the chair throwing video point out security guard in the crowd.

Ive read other things that they were throwing items are the Uruguayan families.

Most of what has come out has all been about the families being threatened in some sort of way.

Apparently Ugartes mother had to go hospital.

JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:32:00 am
His actions are pretty defendable / understandable.. he's also pretty likely to get a long ban I'm afraid - less long than if there weren't mitigating circumstances but he's still going to be out for a while
amir87

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:33:08 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:31:16 am
Giminez said there was no cops which Im assuming with the the translation means no sercuity.

Until the chair throwing video point out security guard in the crowd.

Ive read other things that they were throwing items are the Uruguayan families.

Most of what has come out has all been about the families being threatened in some sort of way.

Apparently Ugartes mother had to go hospital.



That was apparently not related to the fighting. He'd just told her that might be going to Man Utd.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:35:18 am
Anyone who's called Darwin an idiot has been made to look pretty foolish themselves

His actions post game have been the perfect distraction from him not being able to hit the target in the first half, and not managing to even get a shot off in the 45mins+ Colombia were down to 10 men.

Pretty genius move if you ask me.
Yorkykopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:36:20 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:05:18 am
Im surprised there is no audio of a very excited Uruguayan woman shrieking Dont do it Darwin hes not worth it :D

 ;D

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:46:08 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:23:09 am
https://x.com/utdfaithfuls/status/1811319643551772968?s=46

For everyone saying they cant see family in the video, I would almost be certain that blonde is Lorena no?

Yeah the one who taps on his shoulder and goes to talk to him, I am sure that's his wife
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:47:50 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:08:42 am
That is very generous/sympathetic interpretation. The only reason he didnt successfully throw it is cause someone blocked it.
he should be feeling pretty grateful in the morning that he fluffed this chance
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:47:58 am
He might have just about got away with the punches, seeing as his family was in there. The chair, not so much.....
AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:49:11 am
Couldn't even land a punch.

He is a tit.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:52:07 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:49:11 am
Couldn't even land a punch.

He is a tit.

To be fair, you can see him landing at least one punch here: https://x.com/FOXSoccer/status/1811220757583659384

I guess FOX Sports doesn't have the same compunction about showing football violence as European broadcasters. They went straight in for the close up!
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:53:47 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:31:16 am
Giminez said there was no cops which Im assuming with the the translation means no sercuity.

Until the chair throwing video point out security guard in the crowd.

Ive read other things that they were throwing items are the Uruguayan families.

Most of what has come out has all been about the families being threatened in some sort of way.

Apparently Ugartes mother had to go hospital.
Well, we don't know how reliable or one-sided those individual accounts are, and I can't point out anything because there isn't enough footage (though I believe Gimenez on that front). The Reddit video above seems to suggest it was fans fighting, and that the families had been moved well out of the way until Araujo and a couple of other players (not Nunez) decided to join in which then inflamed the situation.

By the way, I don't think that is his wife in that video you posted, in the Reddit video she's wearing white and holding their kid, and she's well out of it early on. The woman in yours is dressed differently, isn't holding a baby, and she's giving the finger to the other fans. He seems to go straight past her to attack the fans who respond by chucking beer as what looks like a couple of cops try to stop the fighting.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:00:34 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:49:11 am
Couldn't even land a punch.

He is a tit.

Not like you to come out with a completely wild take on all this instead of an actual reasoned take.  ::)

This thread really should be locked whilst all the usual suspects are back to have a go at him.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:47:58 am
He might have just about got away with the punches, seeing as his family was in there. The chair, not so much.....

The crime of running with a chair in his hand? Won't somebody please think of the children!!

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:32:00 am
His actions are pretty defendable / understandable.. he's also pretty likely to get a long ban I'm afraid - less long than if there weren't mitigating circumstances but he's still going to be out for a while

Several Uruguay players were in the stand as well and confronting the fans, they going to get long bans too?
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:02:19 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:00:34 am


Several Uruguay players were in the stand as well and confronting the fans, they going to get long bans too?

don't know but  players that go into the stands to confront fans are usually punished.. and that's before any violent acts .. so I'd fear the worst
SuperStevieNicol

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:03:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:49:11 am
Couldn't even land a punch.

He is a tit.

He's not though is he. If my kids were in the stand and I thought they were in danger I'd be right in protecting them and doing whatever I thought I had to do to keep them safe. Some fans we've got calling the lad a tit for defending his family. Criticise his performances on the pitch all you want but petty name calling, really?
J-Mc-

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:03:50 am
https://x.com/lfc_eryan/status/1811240993863176679?s=46

Can see hes visibly upset by the situation.
Fair play to the lad for getting stuck in to protect family and friends. Football comes second in monents like that.
reddebs

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:07:27 am
It's like a Reform/political rally in here with people shouting about the player behaviour and/or the reasons for it rather than pointing out that yet again the authorities have failed spectacularly to properly supervise a major sporting event and protect the players, their families and the fans.

Bravo everyone 👏👏👏
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:14:29 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:07:27 am
It's like a Reform/political rally in here with people shouting about the player behaviour and/or the reasons for it rather than pointing out that yet again the authorities have failed spectacularly to properly supervise a major sporting event and protect the players, their families and the fans.

Bravo everyone 👏👏👏
in game security and policing has been fucking atrocious in Germany and now the US too. it's pretty shocking, they should count themselves lucky nothing more serious than this and pitch invasions and throwing of objects havent happened. especially in Germany, when they bafflingly let a guy in a balaclava, with a huge backpack, watch the full second half from the roof of the stadium before doing anything about it
End Product

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:20:54 am
The stand stuff he has a defense but better hire Saul Goodman for the chair incident as he does not have one.


He won't be on a pitch till 2025.
AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:21:35 am
TtotheVizzo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:22:43 am
Didn't Eric Dier do something similar after a game, because his brother was being abused in the crowd? Did he get a punishment?
B0151?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:23:52 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:51:35 am
Hard to believe any red is being critical of him. Some right shithouses in our support base.
Spot on. 
Yorkykopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:24:33 am
That was a brilliant little flip of the hand that took the chair clean from Nunez as he was about to throw it. As clean a tackle as you're likely to see. It might save his bacon too.
