mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16600 on: Today at 09:20:12 am
Not sure if this has been posted but heres Giminez explaining what happened

https://youtu.be/ru669fx7GY0?si=02w3eRUeh6ZUjhWW
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16601 on: Today at 09:23:25 am
Apparently one of the players mothers fainted from the ordeal

I think was Ugartes mother, and needed medical attention.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:07 am by mullyred94 »
DonkeyWan

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16602 on: Today at 09:27:55 am
This is one of the chances he missed

https://streamin.me/v/f2104f28

Now I don't know what metric people are using for judging Nunez, but breaking out of your own box, sprinting the length of the pitch to the point where you are now the most foward player, allowing a shitty return pass run behind you so you can beat the last defender and then striking a ball from outside the box around said defender just wide of the post is not exactly 'squandering' a great chance.

He is definitely judged differently to other forwards.
jonkrux

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16603 on: Today at 09:30:27 am
Admire the man even more, he's protecting his family ffs. Good on him
Nick110581

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16604 on: Today at 09:32:34 am
Reckon he will get the book thrown at him.

Worldwide ban ?
paulrazor

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16605 on: Today at 09:37:37 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:16:42 am
Hopefully a nice Mercedes one.

But seriously now, no criticism of Darwin for me and the people on here calling him stupid for giving Slot a headache or whatever, his wife and son were in the stands with people having a brawl around them and abusing them, that's not a decision you make, that is instinct to protect your family, I actually have a lot of admiration for him on that, he went into a crowd when he would have been totally safe ffs, family first, fuck your job when something like that is going on, his 2 year old son was there for crying out loud!

As for throwing or attempting to throw the chair, clearly man went a bit mental seeing what was going on, not exactly a situation you remain fully calm in.
in the words of the undertaker "mess with my family, I will hurt you"

It does different things to you when your family is threatened and you are there to do something about it.

Just over a year ago I had my car door open sorting out a uniform for my son, he was in the back of the car trying to wolf down a dinner which he hadnt much time to eat, anyway an old guy in his 60s on a crutch was walking by, he wasnt looking and hit my car door as he wasnt looking. He was clearly drunk.

I asked was he ok and he got very abusive so I told him to watch where was going. Twice he threatened me with his crutch, even saying in front of my son
"I will wrap that around your fucking head"

I had enough "do it then, but you will need another crutch when I am done with you."

He was old and using a crutch but his attitude was disgraceful, Had he hit me with the crutch I would have decked him.

Of course then I know everyone around would be like "scumbag decked an elderly fella"

Same way here people will go "ban nunez, scumbag attacking fans, jumping in the crowd"


Look at the context, his family were threatened, so all bets are off then. Do what you have to do, fuck everyone elses opinions
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16606 on: Today at 09:37:56 am
Quote from: demain on Today at 09:08:30 am
If his family were being threatened then he deserves all the support from the fans and the club, regardless of the length of any ban. I'd totally condone his actions in that circumstance.

However, the brawl detracts from another horrid performance on the pitch with him missing more chances under pressure. Hopefully the penny drops sometime.
Lot of 'ifs' being thrown about, the footage I've seen shows him wading in even after he's in the stands and there aren't any women or children in sight, but it's going to take a few days for the full story to emerge and there's no point in drawing any conclusions until then. In any case, it was great to see the pics of Diaz consoling Nunez on the pitch after the final whistle, and good luck to him in the final obviously.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16607 on: Today at 09:39:14 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:56 am
Lot of 'ifs' being thrown about, the footage I've seen shows him wading in even after he's in the stands and there aren't any women or children in sight, but it's going to take a few days for the full story to emerge and there's no point in drawing any conclusions until then. In any case, it was great to see the pics of Diaz consoling Nunez on the pitch after the final whistle, and good luck to him in the final obviously.

Why are you ignoring what Giminez said?
DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16608 on: Today at 09:40:41 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:56 am
Lot of 'ifs' being thrown about, the footage I've seen shows him wading in even after he's in the stands and there aren't any women or children in sight, but it's going to take a few days for the full story to emerge and there's no point in drawing any conclusions until then. In any case, it was great to see the pics of Diaz consoling Nunez on the pitch after the final whistle, and good luck to him in the final obviously.

Get offended by some criticism of Jordan Pickford last night but have this take on Darwin sums you up, absolutely grim.

Not a surprise with your previous horrific posts in this thread though of course.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16609 on: Today at 09:45:34 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:50:15 am
Can the English FA have a say in regards club ban  guessing not

Yeah they'll probably push for it.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16610 on: Today at 09:46:28 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:39:14 am
Why are you ignoring what Giminez said?

Because it doesn't suit their agenda of slagging off absolutely everything to do with Liverpool Football Club
No666

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16611 on: Today at 09:47:06 am
If it's not a FIFA tournament, there shouldn't be any repercussions for us, no? And you'd have thought a few expensive lawyers threatening to sue for the lack of organisation and security would give Conmebol pause for thought.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16612 on: Today at 09:47:08 am
Isak would have actually landed a punch
Logged

JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16613 on: Today at 09:47:42 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:39:14 am
Why are you ignoring what Giminez said?

Because he's a tit with an agenda.
amir87

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16614 on: Today at 09:48:02 am
Fuck criticising anyone for defending the well being of their loved ones. I wouldnt even do that if they played for our rivals.

This shit goes way beyond football tribalism.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16615 on: Today at 09:48:15 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:50:15 am
Thought it would have been a club ban , but people saying not a official FIFA tournament, so wont be hopefully

Can the English FA have a say in regards club ban  guessing not

It is an official FIFA tournament but it will only be a worldwide ban if FIFA get involved and they probably won't. They'll leave it to CONMEBOL I reckon and seek assurances from the US that this won't happen again in 2 years time.

This has fuck all to do with The FA and there's nothing they can do about it apart from enforce a FIFA ban if that happens
DangerScouse

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16616 on: Today at 09:49:02 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:40:41 am
Get offended by some criticism of Jordan Pickford last night but have this take on Darwin sums you up, absolutely grim.

Not a surprise with your previous horrific posts in this thread though of course.

Haha . . that's incredible.
Kashinoda

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16617 on: Today at 09:49:34 am
I mean he goes back after the fight has finished and tries to hurl a chair into the crowd. Security guard just about prevents it. He's done.
Gus 1855

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16618 on: Today at 09:50:17 am
If he felt his family was threatened, then I have no issue whatsoever with what Darwin did. If he gets any sort of ban, so bit it, it would be irrelevant.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16619 on: Today at 09:50:36 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:39:14 am
Why are you ignoring what Giminez said?
It wouldn't shock me at all if what Gimenez said was absolutely correct, but there's also a difference between standing your ground and going in fists and chairs flying afterwards (and I haven't seen any chair footage so I don't know if that even happened). Maybe everything Nunez did was justified, maybe it wasn't, maybe some of it was. But most of this seems to be hearsay so there's no point in jumping to any conclusions until a full story comes out. Do you not think?

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:40:41 am
Get offended by some criticism of Jordan Pickford last night but have this take on Darwin sums you up, absolutely grim.

Not a surprise with your previous horrific posts in this thread though of course.
Who was offended? I was laughing at the England haters and you jumped in two footed, missing ball and man. And 'horrific'? Stop being such a drama queen. I've said I've found him our most frustrating player and he needs to start converting chances and staying onside before we start building the team around him. I've never said anything personal or called for him to be sold, so wind your neck in.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16620 on: Today at 09:51:35 am
Hard to believe any red is being critical of him. Some right shithouses in our support base.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16621 on: Today at 09:51:52 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:50:36 am
It wouldn't shock me at all if what Gimenez said was absolutely correct, but there's also a difference between standing your ground and going in fists and chairs flying afterwards (and I haven't seen any chair footage so I don't know if that even happened). Maybe everything Nunez did was justified, maybe it wasn't, maybe some of it was. But most of this seems to be hearsay so there's no point in jumping to any conclusions until a full story comes out. Do you not think?
Who was offended? I was laughing at the England haters and you jumped in two footed, missing ball and man. And 'horrific'? Stop being such a drama queen. I've said I've found him our most frustrating player and he needs to start converting chances and staying onside before we start building the team around him. I've never said anything personal or called for him to be sold, so wind your neck in.

What more do you want, to know exactly what the Colombians drank before they started abusing family members and threatening them?

Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16622 on: Today at 09:52:12 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:47:08 am
Isak would have actually landed a punch

I didn't think the school term had finished yet. Shouldn't you be in class?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16623 on: Today at 09:53:08 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:47:08 am
Isak would have actually landed a punch

Only from a pen the great Anthony Gordon would have won ;)
Kashinoda

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16624 on: Today at 09:55:23 am
Let's make "I support Darwin" t-shirts.
Johnny B. Goode

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16625 on: Today at 09:55:48 am
Well, I dont think Im a tit with an agenda, but I do think we need the full story and I dont think it will necessarily reflect well on Nuñez. It can be both be true that he was justifiably protecting his family and that he engaged in unnecessary violence (e.g. throwing a chair). Plus, obviously players are held to higher standards in the eyes of footballing authorities. Im afraid this may be a lengthy global ban
