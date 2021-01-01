Hopefully a nice Mercedes one.



But seriously now, no criticism of Darwin for me and the people on here calling him stupid for giving Slot a headache or whatever, his wife and son were in the stands with people having a brawl around them and abusing them, that's not a decision you make, that is instinct to protect your family, I actually have a lot of admiration for him on that, he went into a crowd when he would have been totally safe ffs, family first, fuck your job when something like that is going on, his 2 year old son was there for crying out loud!



As for throwing or attempting to throw the chair, clearly man went a bit mental seeing what was going on, not exactly a situation you remain fully calm in.



in the words of the undertaker "mess with my family, I will hurt you"It does different things to you when your family is threatened and you are there to do something about it.Just over a year ago I had my car door open sorting out a uniform for my son, he was in the back of the car trying to wolf down a dinner which he hadnt much time to eat, anyway an old guy in his 60s on a crutch was walking by, he wasnt looking and hit my car door as he wasnt looking. He was clearly drunk.I asked was he ok and he got very abusive so I told him to watch where was going. Twice he threatened me with his crutch, even saying in front of my son"I will wrap that around your fucking head"I had enough "do it then, but you will need another crutch when I am done with you."He was old and using a crutch but his attitude was disgraceful, Had he hit me with the crutch I would have decked him.Of course then I know everyone around would be like "scumbag decked an elderly fella"Same way here people will go "ban nunez, scumbag attacking fans, jumping in the crowd"Look at the context, his family were threatened, so all bets are off then. Do what you have to do, fuck everyone elses opinions