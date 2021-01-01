He shouldn't have fought anyone but I also completely understand someone not acting rationally when their wife and 2 year old child is being threatened with violence



Are you for real? Let's not take the moral high ground here. If you're witnessing your family being physically assaulted, you're aren't going to be thinking about the law. You would do everything to protect your family. Period. If however, Nunez was being a sore loser and just lost it then he deserves the book thrown at him.