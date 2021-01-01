He'll get a van,
Have to say he's a very lovable guy, stepping up to defend his family and teammates' families that way. I love that kind of stuff. The robotic borefest of the Euros has made me look at Darwin's character with a bit more charity.
He shouldn't have fought anyone but I also completely understand someone not acting rationally when their wife and 2 year old child is being threatened with violence
If he does get a ban, need to show him all the support we can and not vilify him for something wed all do if our family was in danger.
Giminez went off on them in an interview, apparently wasnt any police for 30 minutes.Also a video on Twitter of Nunez consoling his child after it and looks very upset that his child is upset.
Also a video on Twitter of Nunez consoling his child after it and looks very upset that his child is upset.
Page created in 0.067 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]