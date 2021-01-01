« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1117400 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,679
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 07:48:00 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:19:57 am
He'll get a van,
It will probably be a Vito from playing for a while.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 07:49:31 am »
wow just watched a few videos on Twitter, it really kicked off didn't it?

Where the hell were the security? and another thing why were Uruguay fans mixed with Colombian fans?
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,657
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 07:59:03 am »
If he does get a ban, need to show him all the support we can and not vilify him for something wed all do if our family was in danger.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 07:59:23 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 04:44:58 am
Have to say he's a very lovable guy, stepping up to defend his family and teammates' families that way. I love that kind of stuff. The robotic borefest of the Euros has made me look at Darwin's character with a bit more charity.

Totally agree I love that type of guy, a real dude
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 08:01:12 am »
To be fair half the team has a go
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 08:02:33 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:49:33 am
He shouldn't have fought anyone but I also completely understand someone not acting rationally when their wife and 2 year old child is being threatened with violence

Are you for real? Let's not take the moral high ground here. If you're witnessing your family being physically assaulted, you're aren't going to be thinking about the law. You would do everything to protect your family. Period.  If however, Nunez was being a sore loser and just lost it then he deserves the book thrown at him.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 08:03:28 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:59:03 am
If he does get a ban, need to show him all the support we can and not vilify him for something wed all do if our family was in danger.

100% percent. Anyone taking the moral high ground here can do one.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,827
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 08:03:59 am »
I'll defend any one who is protecting their family. Darwin just needs to plead self-defense.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 08:05:26 am »
If its a bad reaction to being dumped out the competition, then he deserves the ban he will get and is a a bit of an idiot.

If, as is more likely, he was protecting his family and reacting to them being in danger, I love him even more.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 08:06:16 am »
Giminez went off on them in an interview, apparently wasnt any police for 30 minutes.

Also a video on Twitter of Nunez consoling his child after it and looks very upset that his child is upset.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:47 am by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 08:08:40 am »
The players families should have had better security. Its a disgrace to see fans act that way towards anyone  let alone families with young kids. The US had better up their security game ahead of the World Cup or they are in for a rude awakening.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,503
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 08:17:49 am »
Go on Nunez. Love the lad.
Logged

Online marios_moustache

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 08:20:00 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:06:16 am
Giminez went off on them in an interview, apparently wasnt any police for 30 minutes.

Also a video on Twitter of Nunez consoling his child after it and looks very upset that his child is upset.

Seen that clip. Doubt it will get shown or reported much
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,503
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 08:23:27 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:06:16 am
Also a video on Twitter of Nunez consoling his child after it and looks very upset that his child is upset.
Can't find that?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 