« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1106360 times)

Offline crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16480 on: Yesterday at 06:11:19 pm »
Sounded bad and it is definitely a bad wording choice by me. i think he made a significant progress compared to his first season with being way more useful overall. One of my favourite players to watch in our time right now and it doesnt change a fact that I hope he will be higher on the PLs striker list next season. With the post earlier Ive meant I dont necessarily think his performances for Uruguay are significantly different than for us.

Messi and Ronaldo of course do miss a lot but they also consistently topped different tables with goals scored so I dont think anybody holds it against them. The same way I wouldnt hold it against Salah as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:55 pm by crewlove »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,010
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16481 on: Yesterday at 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
I'm convinced that once he shaves that muzzy off the Liverpool goals will come thick and fast.  :)

Disgraceful post. ;D ;D



What he needs to do is get on the Skol to calm his pre-match nerves.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16482 on: Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm »
^
 ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,059
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm
Nunez had no problem scoring for Benfica and has a good scoring record for Uruguay; maybe maybe, Klopp didn't know how to use him properly?




Bielsa is using a 4-2-3-1 like Slot does...maybe that could help? I hope so as I think there is a lot of potential.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 12:49:59 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:09:15 am
Bielsa is using a 4-2-3-1 like Slot does...maybe that could help? I hope so as I think there is a lot of potential.

Hes clearly more effective on the break as last night showed. I think some of our intricate build-up play confuses the fuck out of him/doesnt know where to run for the pass.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 