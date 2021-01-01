Sounded bad and it is definitely a bad wording choice by me. i think he made a significant progress compared to his first season with being way more useful overall. One of my favourite players to watch in our time right now and it doesnt change a fact that I hope he will be higher on the PLs striker list next season. With the post earlier Ive meant I dont necessarily think his performances for Uruguay are significantly different than for us.



Messi and Ronaldo of course do miss a lot but they also consistently topped different tables with goals scored so I dont think anybody holds it against them. The same way I wouldnt hold it against Salah as well.