The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.



For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.



I think you are underplaying his abilities a tad there though. Nunez also has elite movement and has both the ability to get across his man at the front post or hang back and beat his man in the air at the far post. I think we should be using Nunez in a similar way to the way City use Haaland. Use the threat of his pace to bring the two centre halves together and then exploit the space that creates. We don't do that we bring the two centre backs together and then still look to give him the ball.Nunez shouldn't be involved in the build up as much but should just be making constant runs and dragging defenders around. A huge issue though is that Diaz and Salah have lost a yard of pace and so far too often he is the one who ends up dropping deep and wide against a low block and looking to run at people. Imagine asking Haaland to do that.For me Nunez would have thrived in our title winning side with Mane and Salah having their full backs on toast and Trent and Robbo playing really high and getting crosses in from the byline.