Firstly if you look at assists between the two they have a combined total of 12 assists. Darwin has provided 10 for Salah and Salah has provided two for Darwin. Secondly, if the team isn't setup for Salah why was he on penalties when Darwin and Macca are quite clearly better than him.
The big one though is if the team isn't set up to play for Salah then why is he given almost zero defensive responsibility and generally allowed not to track back?
Regarding Salah playing too wide. For me that is his best position he is a player who wants to start wide and make out to in runs either with the ball or as the 3rd man. The way he shapes his shots he wants to be running onto the ball from the wide right so he can look to bend the ball into the far post. The issue though now is that he has lost a yard of pace so defenders can show him on to the outside and no longer getting burned for pace. Now he tends to look for an early pass with the outside of his foot instead of taking the full back on.
In an ideal setup for Darwin you have wide players with real pace who can cut in but also take their man on and look to go around the outside and look for pullbacks. He would be on penalties and we would stop looking for the early through ball all the time.
In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.
The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.