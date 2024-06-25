« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1104498 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,962
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16440 on: June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am »
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.
Logged

Offline Hop

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16441 on: June 25, 2024, 11:55:17 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on June 25, 2024, 11:01:14 am
I didnt complain about it.

If it wasn't you'd get Trent getting to the byline to whip crosses in and you'd probably play Diaz on the right instead of the left.

You'd also get other players taking pens instead of Salah but that's not directly in the point I am trying to make.

Doesn't mean that the team isn't set up for Salah?

Nunez has electric pace which Salah hasn't got anymore, you can play long balls in behind and he'll create chances because of his power and pace.

I'd also argue the midfielders don't play to Nunez's strenghts either.

I also think the " big chance created " stat is a bit misleading as it equates to a XG of .28 or higher I believe.

Factoring that in Salahs XG was higher than Nunez's but Salah did play 500 ish more minutes in all fairness.

I think though for all this talk about how the team wasn't set up for him the point is we still created lots of chances for him, and they were good chances too.

He needs to improve his finishing - for me it's as simple as that.

He's had two seasons of pretty good production but I think we can all agree that he could have done better. I think my stance now is that I'd be happy to see him get another season and hopefully improve, but at the same time I wouldn't be devastated if he was sold.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16442 on: June 25, 2024, 12:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Hop on June 25, 2024, 11:55:17 am
I think though for all this talk about how the team wasn't set up for him the point is we still created lots of chances for him, and they were good chances too.

He needs to improve his finishing - for me it's as simple as that.

He's had two seasons of pretty good production but I think we can all agree that he could have done better. I think my stance now is that I'd be happy to see him get another season and hopefully improve, but at the same time I wouldn't be devastated if he was sold.

I agree with you just my point was that the team is set up for Salah as he is our best player, just like Darwin for Uruguay.



Quote from: SerbianScouser on June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.


They have shifted less to counter attacking team as in teams of long balls anyway, but he def would get more space in behind than at Liverpool.

Also another point, he will most likely get 90 minutes playing for them everytime.

We rotate our attackers and more than likely the 9 who starts gets subbed off at 65 minute under Klopp - Only Salah mostly got 90 minutes and Diaz at times.

Whether that continues to happen under Slot is unknown.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16443 on: June 25, 2024, 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.

I think you are underplaying his abilities a tad there though. Nunez also has elite movement and has both the ability to get across his man at the front post or hang back and beat his man in the air at the far post. I think we should be using Nunez in a similar way to the way City use Haaland. Use the threat of his pace to bring the two centre halves together and then exploit the space that creates. We don't do that we bring the two centre backs together and then still look to give him the ball.

Nunez shouldn't be involved in the build up as much but should just be making constant runs and dragging defenders around. A huge issue though is that Diaz and Salah have lost a yard of pace and so far too often he is the one who ends up dropping deep and wide against a low block and looking to run at people. Imagine asking Haaland to do that.

For me Nunez would have thrived in our title winning side with Mane and Salah having their full backs on toast and Trent and Robbo playing really high and getting crosses in from the byline.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16444 on: June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 25, 2024, 11:36:35 am
Firstly if you look at assists between the two they have a combined total of 12 assists. Darwin has provided 10 for Salah and Salah has provided two for Darwin. Secondly, if the team isn't setup for Salah why was he on penalties when Darwin and Macca are quite clearly better than him.

The big one though is if the team isn't set up to play for Salah then why is he given almost zero defensive responsibility and generally allowed not to track back?

Regarding Salah playing too wide. For me that is his best position he is a player who wants to start wide and make out to in runs either with the ball or as the 3rd man. The way he shapes his shots he wants to be running onto the ball from the wide right so he can look to bend the ball into the far post. The issue though now is that he has lost a yard of pace so defenders can show him on to the outside and no longer getting burned for pace. Now he tends to look for an early pass with the outside of his foot instead of taking the full back on.

In an ideal setup for Darwin you have wide players with real pace who can cut in but also take their man on and look to go around the outside and look for pullbacks. He would be on penalties and we would stop looking for the early through ball all the time.


In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.


Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16445 on: June 25, 2024, 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm

In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.

But bringing Trent into midfield took away from him getting there too, and with Robbo being injured and then when he came back he seemed to over lap a lot less then previously.

But at the same time the system did need a Nunez type 9 to make it work which it did for the majority of the season.

I just dont think its outlandish to say Liverpool is set up around Salah compared to Nunez at international level being Uruguays.

Im not saying it hinders him the way we play or anything but at the same time I think Diaz on the right would work better for Darwin as I would like Mo central in behind him and Nunez can do his running out possession which he does a bit of already.

Will have to see what Slot does its all in the air.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16446 on: June 25, 2024, 12:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm

In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.




Since Nunez arrived though Salah's xA is slightly lower than his actual assists. So there isn't much evidence that Salah should have another 10+ assists.

The issue though is that if a wide player can't go around the outside then you see the defender adjust their position to stop the player coming inside. All the players you mention in their pomp had the ability to go on the outside. A perfect example would be Nunez's first game at Fulham. Salah went on the outside and crossed with his right foot and Nunez scored.

We don't do that anymore.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16447 on: June 25, 2024, 01:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 25, 2024, 12:53:45 pm
Since Nunez arrived though Salah's xA is slightly lower than his actual assists. So there isn't much evidence that Salah should have another 10+ assists.

The issue though is that if a wide player can't go around the outside then you see the defender adjust their position to stop the player coming inside. All the players you mention in their pomp had the ability to go on the outside. A perfect example would be Nunez's first game at Fulham. Salah went on the outside and crossed with his right foot and Nunez scored.

We don't do that anymore.

Im saying can you point to how many chances both have created for each other and other players rather than point to assists.

All of them can go outside but most of them prefer to cut inside, Robben, Salah, Ribery etc. Theres other ways to create chances for attackers other than low crosses from the byline, I think for City for example players in other positions were tasked with doing that.

Personally I would like an attacker like you described but where do you find them thee days? City try get one in Doku and he is still raw to the point he does get to the byline but most of his crosses dont go past the first defender.
« Last Edit: June 25, 2024, 01:45:57 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16448 on: June 25, 2024, 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 01:44:13 pm
Im saying can you point to how many chances both have created for each other and other players rather than point to assists.

All of them can go outside but most of them prefer to cut inside, Robben, Salah, Ribery etc. Theres other ways to create chances for attackers other than low crosses from the byline, I think for City for example players in other positions were tasked with doing that.

Personally I would like an attacker like you described but where do you find them thee days? City try get one in Doku and he is still raw to the point he does get to the byline but most of his crosses dont go past the first defender.

I think Luis Diaz could be that player playing from the right, instead of beating his man and cutting back he can just hopefully beat his man and then put a ball in from the right not having to cut back on his dominate foot as he would rather play an outside the foot cross then a left footed one.


Look at the goal Nunez vs scored Arsenal the season prior away that Diaz set up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJOUzUBp_9M
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 07:16:24 am »
Scored another yesterday. That's 2 in 2 and (I think) 10 in his last 8 for his country.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 07:51:54 am »
hopefully our fans get off his case.

he is a superb talent a few years off his peak.

he is a sensitive guy need all the fans behind him. I didnt like our fans venting frustation with him at the end of last year felt like the vibe with fans at anfield changed a bit
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,183
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 08:02:29 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:54 am
hopefully our fans get off his case.

he is a superb talent a few years off his peak.

he is a sensitive guy need all the fans behind him. I didnt like our fans venting frustation with him at the end of last year felt like the vibe with fans at anfield changed a bit


I mean, who is on his case? And what do his performances for Uruguay have to do with it? He was rightly criticized end of the season, because he was nowhere for us when we really, desperately needed goals. Wasn't the only one, but he did also disappear. Once he is back and playing for Liverpool, we'll see where he is. And that's all he'll be judged on - playing for Liverpool. So let him enjoy his tournament, get some rest and perhaps Slot can figure out a way to help him. But I don't think it's controversial at all to think it's his 'do or die' season for Liverpool. Because it is. Not because fans will moan - but because Edwards will flip him faster than a hot pancake if we don't get the required level of reliability from him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 