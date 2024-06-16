He has 6 seasons scoring 15+ goals in the league, thats a great record. Núñez has one season scoring at a better rate in the Portuguese league, and his best tally in the PL is 11 goals a figure Owen beat more than 7 times in his career, the first starting when he was 17.
He can absolutely make comments about another players finishing, even if he wasnt an elite finisher he certainly was closer to that than current day Nunez , he had two seasons where he scored 19 in the league and another two he scored 18.
He certainly knows more about finishing than you do Al.
The reason he shouldn't make comments for me are that he is an opportunistic prick with terrible judgement regarding finishing
When Vardy was on a poor run the season after they won the league. There was the finishing maestro going in two footed on a fellow pro.
He scored 28 goals to help Leicester City to the title last year and was crowned Premier League player of the season, but Jamie Vardy is not a natural goalscorer.
That is the view of Michael Owen, the former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid forward and current BT Sport pundit, who claims Vardy is not clinical in front of goal he is merely lucky.
Vardy has scored just twice in the league this season, with the last of those against Liverpool back on September 10, a record that has drawn stinging criticism from Owen.
Even when he was scoring loads of goals last season he wasnt convincing me as a natural finisher, said the former England striker, who scored 220 club goals in his senior career.
But then again Alan Shearer used a lot of brute force and power. He was a different type not everyone finishes the same way.
Vardy does contribute to the team with his running into the channels and his closing down. But hes in the team to score goals and weve seen a contrast from last season.
Hes the type of centre forward or type of finisher that is very much head down and hit it. He goes for power a lot. Hes not necessarily a real cute, classy type of finisher.
He doesnt once lift his head. He almost hits it through goalkeepers. To be a finisher like that you need a lot of luck sometimes you'll have it, sometimes you wont.
Vardys struggles in front of goal have reflected his clubs form, with the Premier League champions sitting 11th in the league after 10 games, although they continue to impress in Europe.
Vardy hit 20 or more in the Premier League for Leicester three times. Yet there was the finishing oracle basically writing him off after a dip. Exactly what he has done to Nunez.