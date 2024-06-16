« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:03:03 pm
And how'd he do in the Premier League, or at international level? This is exactly my point, it's a lot easier to finish well when you play in inferior leagues with worse defences. Owen scored one in two in seven out of his first eight seasons, Nunez has done it twice, in an inferior league.

You also don't get 40 goals at international level if you can't finish, and claiming Owen wasn't a great finisher suggests you never watched him play.

Jardel was a cocaine addict and was totally washed up when he played 7 games for Bolton when he was approaching 30. Surprisingly enough Jardel didn't get many starts for Brazil because they had a frankly ridiculous set of forwards headed up by the likes Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldo go.

Jardel had none of Owens physical gifts but used his elite movement and finishing ability to score a ridiculous number of goals.

For me Owen simply wasnt an elite finisher probably best illustrated by his appalling penalty record for us. He missed 10 of the 23 he took.

As for seeing Owen at that time I was watching him home and away and all over Europe. He was an exciting player who looked like he could of become something really special apart from the injuries.

However for me he was never an elite finisher. The best finishers get close to a goal a game for extended periods. I don't think Owen ever looked close to doing that.

Nunez is coming off the back of a pretty awful season but for he does have the attributes to be unplayable and average near a goal a game.

Looking at Jardel and Owen they were pretty one dimensional. Owen wanted grass to run into Jardel wanted crosses. Nunez has far more to his game.
Logged
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:50:22 pm
He has 6 seasons scoring 15+ goals in the league, thats a great record. Núñez has one season scoring at a better rate in the Portuguese league, and his best tally in the PL is 11 goals a figure Owen beat more than 7 times in his career, the first starting when he was 17.

He can absolutely make comments about another players finishing, even if he wasnt an elite finisher he certainly was closer to that than current day Nunez ,  he had two seasons where he scored 19 in the league and another two he scored 18.

He certainly knows more about finishing than you do Al. ;D

The reason he shouldn't make comments for me are that he is an opportunistic prick with terrible judgement regarding finishing

When Vardy was on a poor run the season after they won the league. There was the finishing maestro going in two footed on a fellow pro.

He scored 28 goals to help Leicester City to the title last year and was crowned Premier League player of the season, but Jamie Vardy is not a natural goalscorer.

That is the view of Michael Owen, the former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid forward and current BT Sport pundit, who claims Vardy is not clinical in front of goal  he is merely lucky.

Vardy has scored just twice in the league this season, with the last of those against Liverpool back on September 10, a record that has drawn stinging criticism from Owen.

Even when he was scoring loads of goals last season he wasnt convincing me as a natural finisher, said the former England striker, who scored 220 club goals in his senior career.

But then again Alan Shearer used a lot of brute force and power. He was a different type  not everyone finishes the same way.

Vardy does contribute to the team with his running into the channels and his closing down. But hes in the team to score goals and weve seen a contrast from last season.

Hes the type of centre forward or type of finisher that is very much head down and hit it. He goes for power a lot. Hes not necessarily a real cute, classy type of finisher.

He doesnt once lift his head. He almost hits it through goalkeepers. To be a finisher like that you need a lot of luck  sometimes you'll have it, sometimes you wont.

Vardys struggles in front of goal have reflected his clubs form, with the Premier League champions sitting 11th in the league after 10 games, although they continue to impress in Europe.

Vardy hit 20 or more in the Premier League for Leicester three times. Yet there was the finishing oracle basically writing him off after a dip. Exactly what he has done to Nunez.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm
Jardel was quite literally unreal on his day. Very very good, he was however afflicted by bad people around him, used drugs and was also a bit of a bell... so fell off mega quick when he wasn't coddled.


I think he was also done for fraud or something Brasil. His son tried his hand at footie too but played in like Division 3 in Portugal.
He had a six season spell from 1996/97 to 2001/02 where he netted 258 goals in 260 games :o This included 34 in 54 in Europe during that spell.

Then he went completely to shit and was called Lardel by Ancona supporters during his very brief spell there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on June 16, 2024, 10:07:39 pm
To be fair I'd rather root for a player playing in the red shirt than rub one off to a little rat prick of player.

Few factors to take into account.

Owen owed us nothing, we owed him everything.

The most talked about and sought after player at youth level, he had the pick of any club, and chose us. We got a world XI calibre player for nothing.

He gave us the seven best years of his career, was top scorer every season (despite the last five being past his prime), won us the cup final on his own (would have had a hat-trick had the late sub Fowler not been greedy by taking a shot rather play him in), finished off United in the league cup final, and scored in his last appearance as he had done in his first.

Contrast this with Suarez. Spent big money on him, gave us 2 and a half seasons (which included a racist incident which saw everyone at the club bend over backwards for him, and a biting incident) before he wanted to jump ship and join Arsenal, before finally getting his exit a year later. Torres, spent big money on him, gave us 3 and a half seasons before he jumped ship to join the plastics.

We didn't want Owen by the stage he went to United. Not only that we directed songs at him, reminding him of a certain game he wasn't at. When he left us he was a pale shadow of what he was. And had he stayed there is no Istanbul because for that miracle event (and run) to happen we needed it to pan out as it did. So thank Christ he left. Could he have dug in his heels and pushed for us when he left Madrid? Probably. That's the only thing we can probably throw at him (though I'm not convinced Rafa wanted him). But when we targeted him after that all bets were off.

His United spell (as weird as it was seeing him in that shirt) where he was a glorified sub doesn't sully what he did for us. The only regret is we didn't look after him better, as his hamstrings as a teenager needed careful management which he didn't get. He had a brilliant career, but what could have been had he been managed right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:58:04 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
Jardel was a cocaine addict and was totally washed up when he played 7 games for Bolton when he was approaching 30. Surprisingly enough Jardel didn't get many starts for Brazil because they had a frankly ridiculous set of forwards headed up by the likes Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldo go.

Jardel had none of Owens physical gifts but used his elite movement and finishing ability to score a ridiculous number of goals.
In Portugal and Turkey, secondary leagues. Do you not think the fact he'd had a coke habit dating from before he came to Europe was a contributory factor in him never getting a chance in a big league? Do you think he would have done better for us than Owen?

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
As for seeing Owen at that time I was watching him home and away and all over Europe. He was an exciting player who looked like he could of become something really special apart from the injuries.

However for me he was never an elite finisher. The best finishers get close to a goal a game for extended periods. I don't think Owen ever looked close to doing that.

Nunez is coming off the back of a pretty awful season but for he does have the attributes to be unplayable and average near a goal a game.

Looking at Jardel and Owen they were pretty one dimensional. Owen wanted grass to run into Jardel wanted crosses. Nunez has far more to his game.
I'm sorry but this is all ridiculous. No one in Owen's era had close to a goal a game for even a season including Fowler or Henry. They were crap finishers too? Nunez is coming off the back of two awful seasons finishing wise, worse than any Owen had for us. You say he has all the raw attributes, by which I'm guessing you mean strength and pace. Like Benteke for instance? Whose goals per game record at Villa Nunez is yet to match in this league? He hasn't even matched Benteke's first season at Palace. There are heaps of forwards who could score in other leagues and couldn't do it here, what Nunez did two/three years ago with a different team in Portugal simply doesn't matter at this point.   

And I want Nunez to do well and don't want to sell him, I just don't think there's any justification in building our forward line around him.
