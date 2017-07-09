Why do maverick strikers like Fowler not exist anymore? Come to think of, why do assassin like finishers like Owen not exist anymore? Was watching Rooney's rampaging at Euro 2004, don't see that either. No Gerrard style heroics either.
I realise all round match play is a much bigger factor, with strikers expected to contribute more to various phases of play, but in sheer goal scoring ability, they are getting rarer.
Societal changes? Players overcoached at a young age? Are players more refined and modelled to suit a specific gameplan these days, a plug in and play style to coaching that nonetheless negates their impulsive creative instincts? Everything certainly looks more choreographed and well drilled, a joy for coaches who want to exert as much control on the game as possible.... but when the tactics fail, there's nobody anymore to conjure up that magic moment.
Arguably making the game more predictable, less magic. I marvel at the way football has progressed, but sometimes watching matches you are dying out for that raw, ragged, mercurial and spectacular moment.