Maybe if the midfielders didn't take 5 touches before passing the ball he wouldnt be offside as much ....



CAN ONLY BE DARWINS FAULT FOR NOT TELEPATHICALLY TELLING THEM TO PASS IT AT THE RIGHT TIME !



I think this is a great point. I don't think it can all be levelled at Darwin and there have been times when midfield have waited too long before passing. Darwin is fast enough to be onside by a yard and still be ahead after 10 yards given his pace.I think he will come good but I think he is very low on confidence. You can visibly see him lift when the crowd start calling his name.I know there are some that are saying he has had long enough but I am of the opinion that he's not far off and when he clicks, he will be devastating. I just hope he clicks while he is with us and not when he is offloaded because we have been unable to bring it out of him.