Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 09:36:59 am
Quote from: Samie on June 11, 2024, 08:56:35 pm


Hopefully he has better luck with them in front of goal eh?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 11:40:42 am
would be interesting to see what Owen's offside stats were - he's the last striker we had who played off the last man consistently. 

my guess is those stats didn't exist then, though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 03:25:40 pm
Maybe if the midfielders didn't take 5 touches before passing the ball he wouldnt be offside as much ....  :-X :wave

CAN ONLY BE DARWINS FAULT FOR NOT TELEPATHICALLY TELLING THEM TO PASS IT AT THE RIGHT TIME !
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 05:45:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 11:40:42 am
would be interesting to see what Owen's offside stats were - he's the last striker we had who played off the last man consistently. 

my guess is those stats didn't exist then, though.

Think adding up was still possible in the 90s.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 12, 2024, 05:45:52 pm
Think adding up was still possible in the 90s.
so where are his offside stats?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 06:37:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 05:51:05 pm
so where are his offside stats?


No idea and i dont care. Nunez is offside a lot and thats compared to other strikers who play right up top. Why that is, no idea. Its not that aspect of his game that would worry me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 06:52:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 11:40:42 am
would be interesting to see what Owen's offside stats were - he's the last striker we had who played off the last man consistently. 

my guess is those stats didn't exist then, though.

I would say Torres and Origi both played on the last man.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 06:55:39 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 12, 2024, 06:52:14 pm
I would say Torres and Origi both played on the last man.
agreed, but Owen imo had a lot less to his game than either of them.

eg off the top of my head I can't recall an Owen goal from outside the box.

btw this isn't a knock on Owen, he was great for us imo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 07:10:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 06:55:39 pm
agreed, but Owen imo had a lot less to his game than either of them.

eg off the top of my head I can't recall an Owen goal from outside the box.

btw this isn't a knock on Owen, he was great for us imo.

But you could probably think of a few mazy runs from outside the box that ended up in goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 07:11:49 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 12, 2024, 07:10:24 pm
But you could probably think of a few mazy runs from outside the box that ended up in goals.
true.  but he was - to me - an off-the-shoulder-of-the-last-defender guy primarily.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 12, 2024, 06:52:14 pm
I would say Torres and Origi both played on the last man.

Upsets me watching old Torres videos compared to how we are now. What a sublime footballer we had up front in him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 10:40:20 pm
Quote from: stjohns on June 12, 2024, 08:14:40 pm
Upsets me watching old Torres videos compared to how we are now. What a sublime footballer we had up front in him.

You mean with the legendary Mo Salah that has been our best forward since Rush?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 12, 2024, 10:44:54 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on June 12, 2024, 10:40:20 pm
You mean with the legendary Mo Salah that has been our best forward since Rush?

I mean at centre forward, silly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on June 12, 2024, 03:25:40 pm
Maybe if the midfielders didn't take 5 touches before passing the ball he wouldnt be offside as much ....  :-X :wave

CAN ONLY BE DARWINS FAULT FOR NOT TELEPATHICALLY TELLING THEM TO PASS IT AT THE RIGHT TIME !

I think this is a great point. I don't think it can all be levelled at Darwin and there have been times when midfield have waited too long before passing. Darwin is fast enough to be onside by a yard and still be ahead after 10 yards given his pace.

I think he will come good but I think he is very low on confidence. You can visibly see him lift when the crowd start calling his name.

I know there are some that are saying he has had long enough but I am of the opinion that he's not far off and when he clicks, he will be devastating. I just hope he clicks while he is with us and not when he is offloaded because we have been unable to bring it out of him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm
If Gerrard was playing in this team (even now), Darwin would have had a good few extra chances to score every game.

He loved playing with a striker like Darwin in the team ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm
If Gerrard was playing in this team (even now), Darwin would have had a good few extra chances to score every game.

He loved playing with a striker like Darwin in the team ...

To be fair Nunez does get a fair few chances. Getting chances isnt an issue.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:37:01 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 06:55:39 pm
agreed, but Owen imo had a lot less to his game than either of them.

eg off the top of my head I can't recall an Owen goal from outside the box.

btw this isn't a knock on Owen, he was great for us imo.

Owen had a lot less to his game than Origi?

Don't recall Origi running from midfield to score.

Prime Owen was the second most valuable forward on the planet. It actually would have taken a then world record fee, 50 million, to prize him away.

In terms of timing his runs, there were few better at peeling off the shoulder of the last defender. Very intelligent player, and winning the Balon D'or when at roughly 70% of what he was is a testament to how clever he was at making the right runs as he no longer had the blistering pace to have more margin for error.

Prior to Suarez, for two years prior to his hamstring snapping we haven't had a more dangerous foward at the club since Rush,
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 04:12:52 am
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:37:01 am
Owen had a lot less to his game than Origi?

Don't recall Origi running from midfield to score.

Prime Owen was the second most valuable forward on the planet. It actually would have taken a then world record fee, 50 million, to prize him away.

In terms of timing his runs, there were few better at peeling off the shoulder of the last defender. Very intelligent player, and winning the Balon D'or when at roughly 70% of what he was is a testament to how clever he was at making the right runs as he no longer had the blistering pace to have more margin for error.

Prior to Suarez, for two years prior to his hamstring snapping we haven't had a more dangerous foward at the club since Rush,

Fernando Torres ??
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:11:21 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:12:52 am
Fernando Torres ??

Between Rush and Suarez, there was also a God...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:24:01 am
He's not going anywhere so I'm ready to do it all over again. Darwin's make-or-break season. I love him but he frustrates me so much.  He's tantalizingly close to being a fucking monster, the potential is plain to see but I have doubts that he'll ever realise it fully, and it's all in the mental side of his game. His decision-making is a concern. Gonna go with the stat nonces and believe that he's gonna EXPLODE this season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:41:12 am
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:37:01 am

Prior to Suarez, for two years prior to his hamstring snapping we haven't had a more dangerous foward at the club since Rush,

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:30:29 am
Quote from: stjohns on June 12, 2024, 08:14:40 pm
Upsets me watching old Torres videos compared to how we are now. What a sublime footballer we had up front in him.

Yeah, bully defenders for fun including world class ones and also have the end product. Nunez lacked the second half of those qualities.
