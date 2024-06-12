agreed, but Owen imo had a lot less to his game than either of them.
eg off the top of my head I can't recall an Owen goal from outside the box.
btw this isn't a knock on Owen, he was great for us imo.
Owen had a lot less to his game than Origi?
Don't recall Origi running from midfield to score.
Prime Owen was the second most valuable forward on the planet. It actually would have taken a then world record fee, 50 million, to prize him away.
In terms of timing his runs, there were few better at peeling off the shoulder of the last defender. Very intelligent player, and winning the Balon D'or when at roughly 70% of what he was is a testament to how clever he was at making the right runs as he no longer had the blistering pace to have more margin for error.
Prior to Suarez, for two years prior to his hamstring snapping we haven't had a more dangerous foward at the club since Rush,