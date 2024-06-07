« previous next »
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16240 on: June 7, 2024, 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: wige on June  7, 2024, 01:20:29 pm
This is one of the worst arguments I've seen. Completely and utterly irrelevant.

There's at least 3,500 other completely and irrelevant post on this whole website which I don't think you'll have a hard time finding
Offline Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16241 on: June 7, 2024, 11:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June  7, 2024, 12:53:13 pm
We do play to his strengths thats why he gets so many chances, were the most direct team out of the top three.

Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.

Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable. 
Offline latortuga

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16242 on: June 8, 2024, 12:21:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  7, 2024, 11:00:45 pm
Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.

Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable.

Wait, are you arguing that City purposely don't go direct to Haaland because it is better for him and not because it is part of Pep's philosophy around ball control and controlling games in general?  Because I have a hundred replays when Haaland could have been put in with the most simple dinks over the top but instead the City players just don't do it.

At first when Haaland arrived the defense was, oh they just haven't learnt how to play with him.  But now that we have 2 complete seasons in the books we are past that.  Man City's analytics team would have caught on to this by now and yet their players just refuse to hit him with balls in behind.  Why could this be?  It's the difference between managers that are dogmatic versus those that are pragmatic. 

To bring this back around to Nunez and Liverpool and keep it on topic, I said in the Slot discussion that one of the things I liked about Slot is he appeared to be pragmatic and not wedded to any idea and I think that will help Nunez and I think it could also help us win a lot more trophies.  Ancelotti talks about this a lot and how early in his career he was so dogmatic and would only play a certain way and wouldn't sign certain players - like the great Roberto Baggio (what a player) - because it didn't suit his style.  Through age and experience he learnt to be less dogmatic and more pragmatic and he has achieved record setting success - except at Everton they are a lost cause. ;D 
Offline Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16243 on: June 8, 2024, 01:06:08 am »
Quote from: latortuga on June  8, 2024, 12:21:59 am
Wait, are you arguing that City purposely don't go direct to Haaland because it is better for him and not because it is part of Pep's philosophy around ball control and controlling games in general?  Because I have a hundred replays when Haaland could have been put in with the most simple dinks over the top but instead the City players just don't do it.

At first when Haaland arrived the defense was, oh they just haven't learnt how to play with him.  But now that we have 2 complete seasons in the books we are past that.  Man City's analytics team would have caught on to this by now and yet their players just refuse to hit him with balls in behind.  Why could this be?  It's the difference between managers that are dogmatic versus those that are pragmatic. 

To bring this back around to Nunez and Liverpool and keep it on topic, I said in the Slot discussion that one of the things I liked about Slot is he appeared to be pragmatic and not wedded to any idea and I think that will help Nunez and I think it could also help us win a lot more trophies.  Ancelotti talks about this a lot and how early in his career he was so dogmatic and would only play a certain way and wouldn't sign certain players - like the great Roberto Baggio (what a player) - because it didn't suit his style.  Through age and experience he learnt to be less dogmatic and more pragmatic and he has achieved record setting success - except at Everton they are a lost cause. ;D 


City don't go directly to Haaland because it is such a poor play. If playing over the top to quick players was so easy everyone would be doing it. Games now are analysed to the nth degree by video analysts. Knocking it long to the quick fella or crossing it for the big striker are such low advantage plays.

That is because teams are setup to nullify such simple plays. If it worked half the league would employ olympic sprinters whilst the other half would half 7ft basketball players playing as center forwards.

Probably the best example of a player with a speed advantage at Liverpool was Rushie. That didn't mean we went direct and looked to play balls over the top. We looked to get wide and get balls across the box and above all we had Dalglish producing delicate accurate through balls. we didn't look to be direct or play balls over the top just because Rush was quick.
Offline Fromola

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16244 on: June 8, 2024, 08:53:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  7, 2024, 11:00:45 pm
Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.

Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable.

Problem is not just tactical though. Nunez can't stay onside or finish simple chances.  Haaland (who is rarely even in the game) is just far more clinical
Offline spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16245 on: June 8, 2024, 09:36:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June  8, 2024, 08:53:39 am
Problem is not just tactical though. Nunez can't stay onside or finish simple chances.  Haaland (who is rarely even in the game) is just far more clinical

Part of the problem with Nunez's offsides is our attackers hold onto the ball too long. Nunez can improve the timing of his runs and some of our attackers need to play the ball earlier.
Online Schmidt

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16246 on: June 8, 2024, 09:45:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on June  8, 2024, 09:36:55 am
Part of the problem with Nunez's offsides is our attackers hold onto the ball too long. Nunez can improve the timing of his runs and some of our attackers need to play the ball earlier.

Nah sorry but Nunez is offside constantly and needlessly, he could start most of his runs a yard onside and still be first to the ball but he goes early often.
Offline rob1966

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16247 on: June 8, 2024, 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June  8, 2024, 09:45:39 am
Nah sorry but Nunez is offside constantly and needlessly, he could start most of his runs a yard onside and still be first to the ball but he goes early often.

He does start his runs a yard onside, that's the problem, the ball isn't being released quickly enough. Maybe he needs to start a yard further back.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16248 on: June 8, 2024, 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June  8, 2024, 08:53:39 am
Problem is not just tactical though. Nunez can't stay onside or finish simple chances.  Haaland (who is rarely even in the game) is just far more clinical
Amazing how he gets the most chances in the prem if he's not staying onside, timing of the run and pass,  and the ability of the back line all contribute.
Nunez had the most offsides in the prem but  Diaz and Salah are also in the top ten I think, so as a team we aren't great.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16249 on: June 8, 2024, 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  8, 2024, 01:38:17 pm
He does start his runs a yard onside, that's the problem, the ball isn't being released quickly enough. Maybe he needs to start a yard further back.

Maybe the midfielders should release the ball?

Its a 50/50 fault thing.

If someone watches Nunez and says every offside is his fault they are delusional and have no idea about releasing your striker to his best attribute.
Offline rob1966

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16250 on: June 8, 2024, 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on June  8, 2024, 02:24:27 pm
Maybe the midfielders should release the ball?

Its a 50/50 fault thing.

If someone watches Nunez and says every offside is his fault they are delusional and have no idea about releasing your striker to his best attribute.

I was being sarcastic, our midfield deffo needs to look at releasing earlier, they're capable of threading first time balls through
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16251 on: June 8, 2024, 04:17:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  8, 2024, 03:06:22 pm
I was being sarcastic, our midfield deffo needs to look at releasing earlier, they're capable of threading first time balls through

No No, I was more piggy backing on your point I knew you were being sarcastic mate  ;D

Sometimes its his fault, sometimes its the passers fault.

If Arsene Wenger gets his way then Darwin will score 50 a season though  8)
Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16252 on: June 8, 2024, 06:16:00 pm »
Christ were not even playing
One of the oddest things Ive seen in lfc fandom this that people are working this hard, this consistently to try and prove one of our players isnt good
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16253 on: June 8, 2024, 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  8, 2024, 06:16:00 pm
Christ were not even playing
One of the oddest things Ive seen in lfc fandom this that people are working this hard, this consistently to try and prove one of our players isnt good

The word you are looking for is dickheads.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16254 on: June 8, 2024, 07:45:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  8, 2024, 06:16:00 pm
Christ were not even playing
One of the oddest things Ive seen in lfc fandom this that people are working this hard, this consistently to try and prove one of our players isnt good
👍👍👍👍👍
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16255 on: June 8, 2024, 08:01:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  8, 2024, 06:16:00 pm
Christ were not even playing
One of the oddest things Ive seen in lfc fandom this that people are working this hard, this consistently to try and prove one of our players isnt good

Well said.
Offline vblfc

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16256 on: June 8, 2024, 10:59:21 pm »
How can you not like Darwin?  Fast, unpredictable, powerful, passionate and always entertaining.  Hope him and Slot hit it off and they find his best form.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16257 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2024, 06:54:25 pm
The word you are looking for is dickheads.
Way too many on here nowadays.
Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16258 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
the way some ppl refuse to ever give a millimeter in their viewpoint makes me wonder if they see it as a way to add a few lines to their resume.

"June 2024: Won an argument online about how Darwin Nunez is pretty shit, really.  Took a while but I persevered and eventually people gave up.  A good example of my ability to persevere in the face of adversity, and even common sense."
Offline ToneLa

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16259 on: Today at 01:24:26 pm »
Love that he winds some people up in the close-season

Re: the born-offside that thing

At best, 50%, since that's also about the timing of the release of the ball

I still believe in the lad. No idea how Slot will do things, I'd imagine not crap
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16260 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:25:45 am
the way some ppl refuse to ever give a millimeter in their viewpoint makes me wonder if they see it as a way to add a few lines to their resume.

"June 2024: Won an argument online about how Darwin Nunez is pretty shit, really.  Took a while but I persevered and eventually people gave up.  A good example of my ability to persevere in the face of adversity, and even common sense."

Don't worry I wont give up  ;D

Video on twitter of him completely ignoring one of them " streamers " while taking photos with fans.

Love him even more now  ;D
Online gb096

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16261 on: Today at 11:29:19 pm »
I would rather he was caught offside than him not making the runs at all. Same with missed chances, at least he is creating and getting the chance to miss. Hopefully a small tweak and he improves by 3% next season!
