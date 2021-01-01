Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.



Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable.



Wait, are you arguing that City purposely don't go direct to Haaland because it is better for him and not because it is part of Pep's philosophy around ball control and controlling games in general? Because I have a hundred replays when Haaland could have been put in with the most simple dinks over the top but instead the City players just don't do it.At first when Haaland arrived the defense was, oh they just haven't learnt how to play with him. But now that we have 2 complete seasons in the books we are past that. Man City's analytics team would have caught on to this by now and yet their players just refuse to hit him with balls in behind. Why could this be? It's the difference between managers that are dogmatic versus those that are pragmatic.To bring this back around to Nunez and Liverpool and keep it on topic, I said in the Slot discussion that one of the things I liked about Slot is he appeared to be pragmatic and not wedded to any idea and I think that will help Nunez and I think it could also help us win a lot more trophies. Ancelotti talks about this a lot and how early in his career he was so dogmatic and would only play a certain way and wouldn't sign certain players - like the great Roberto Baggio (what a player) - because it didn't suit his style. Through age and experience he learnt to be less dogmatic and more pragmatic and he has achieved record setting success - except at Everton they are a lost cause.