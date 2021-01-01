I think it's the condescension from the other side which gets incredibly annoying, so when people add a bit of context (he's playing against inferior players) that gets jumped on. How about we stop looking at stuff in such a polarising fashion from both sides. Fucking tiresome
PM me when he scores a hat trick for ourselves and not at international football please.
He has scored in World Cup qualifying against Argentina and Brazil.
He's scored 20 league goals in 2 years and has the highest amount of big chances missed in all of Europe this season. These are the stats I care about a bit more, to be quite honest.
when people add a bit of context (he's playing against inferior players) that gets jumped on
Would you not be following the match though as one of our supporters?
