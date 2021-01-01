« previous next »
« Reply #16080 on: Today at 02:26:19 am »
I like him, he seems a decent bloke etc. but wouldn't be sad to see him go.
Hasn't been good enough for us imo and I just don't see how he improves.
« Reply #16081 on: Today at 02:44:54 am »
I would be sad to see him go as I want him to succeed. He has some gifts that very few possess. If he can develop a smidge more composure he could take off and score oodles of goals for us. But I get it. It is an if. And theres plenty of evidence he is not converting nearly enough.

My hope is he gets a year under Slot, so things become very clear one way or the other.

Right now, for me at least, its a question mark. Give him another season and see if the new manager can help him unlock something. If so, we wont look back. If not, we sell.

Mind you, if Barcelona are in for him, they are seen as the destination to get to (or Real Madrid) for anyone from South America, even if at present it is a Barcelona side that has slipped back a bit.

While Im on it, do they have any money? Or what about players who could come here?

I hope it doesnt happen. I want Darwin to succeed at Liverpool.
« Reply #16082 on: Today at 02:54:08 am »
I'd be ok selling him to Barca, actually. He'd be happy there, like you said, and I think he'd have a chance of tearing up La Liga. But yeah, the money is a big issue. I can't see them coming up with enough to make it worth our while. I think there would likely be a huge chunk in performance-based add-ons...which, of course, would be omitted from media reports on the sale for all eternity.
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 04:54:01 am »
He gone and we're getting Victor Osimhen, and you can quote me on that  :wave
