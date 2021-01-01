A good performance. And people are talking utter shite about one of our players again.
Shameful
Oh come on mate....he was offside 3 times and missed a 1v1. That doesnt constitute a 'good performance'. He did well at pressing, he worked hard, ran around and tried his best and that's all we can ask of a player.
But if you were at the game you'll have seen that immediately after missing his 1v1, he ripped off the take around his wrist and threw it on the ground. Within seconds, the referee blew for full time and instead of celebrating the win with the team and doing a lap to clap the crowd like the rest of the players, he walked directly to the tunnel without speaking to anyone.
He was pissed off with his performance. He should have had an assist and a goal, but instead he was left frustrated.
I've not hidden my thoughts about Nunez as I dont think he's good enough, but at this point, I do feel sorry for the lad. He clearly wants to do well and is working as hard as he can, but at the very top level the margins are so small and when we're in a CL semi final and that one big chance falls to someone, you need that person to be a killer in front of goal. Nunez isnt that player and we can do better.