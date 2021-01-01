« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1052788 times)

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:23:03 pm
is he a better or worse finisher than Heskey? reminds me somewhat of him.

Much of a muchness but Heskey was a better all round footballer.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16041 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 07:42:13 pm
What was exactly the threat?

He's got more involved in the game, looked sharper. Could have had a goal/assist. That's in 20 minutes off the bench. He's done nothing for weeks.

He was embarrassingly bad in the derby, looked like a competition winner, and offered nothing coming on at West Ham. That's a bit more like his old self. I know his finishing is always erratic but he's usually a threat. He was terrible in his previous appearances.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:25:41 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 08:33:40 pm »
Can we not get our record goalscorer to take him on the training ground and offer some tips?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,809
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm »
I feel like this thread needs to be locked until next season.

Just fucking let him have a chance to go again under Slot. He made progress this season (though has dropped again) - and I'd expect even more progress next season.

If that happens - then he's hitting 20 goals + __ assists - easily.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,161
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 08:38:22 pm »
Hes out of confidence, came into a game that had turned chaotic, dont see the problem.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm
He was embarrassingly bad in the derby, looked like a competition winner, and offered nothing coming on at West Ham. That's a bit more like his old self.

He's rapid and Tottenham were playing a ridiculous high line in the faint hope of a miracle comeback. I wouldn't read too much into it. Although finding himself offside 3 times if certainly more like his old self.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:15:31 pm
So say all losers.

Humbled you'd take time out of your criminal trial and presidential campaign to share your thoughts on our forum.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,765
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16047 on: Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm »
Worth to remember  :wave

Quote

Peter Crouchs story is one to remember for Darwin Nunez and Liverpool fans

While the wider football media seem to be eager to cast Darwin Nunez as a flop, Liverpool supporters are sticking by the Uruguayan

In the increasingly repulsive world of football banter online, Nunez is the current target of social media accounts that should know better, including those who are official broadcasters of the Premier League.

Thankfully, Liverpool fans arent giving up on the 23-year-old and after the win over Leicester last week it was his name that the Kop chanted post-match.

Such loyalty from the fans has previously paid dividends, as explained by former striker Peter Crouch recently.

The Englishman arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005 for £7 million but went 18 appearances without a goal for his new club.


What was so amazing was that Liverpool fans stuck with me, Crouch explained on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Thats something that Ill never forget, because I swear to you, any club in the world, having just won the Champions League in one of the best finals weve ever seen in Istanbul, they signed me and I turn up and I dont score in 18 games.

I dont think theres a club  a top club  in the world that tolerates that as a fan base apart from Liverpool fans.


Crouch eventually broke his duck against Wigan in December, one of the strangest goals youll ever see, via a massive looped deflection that some said was actually an own goal.


They stuck by me, recalled Crouch. It was like a siege mentality; everyone else is attacking him but hes one of ours and were with him. It felt like every time they were willing me to score.

When I eventually did, you can see the footage, the cameras shaking, its like weve won a European Cup final; people wanted me to score that much.

Im thankful to this day that they did stick with me, because I managed to turn it around after that.

It was a special moment at a special club.


Crouch scored another, a perhaps more legitimate, goal in that same game and ended the season with 13 goals in all competitions. Crouch scored 18 goals the following season, but the arrival of Fernando Torres in 2007 saw him depart the Reds the following summer.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16048 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm
Worth to remember  :wave

and then i fucked off because i felt i was too good to be on the bench. if i only i stayed i could have won a league and played a good amount of games

The End.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16049 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm
Worth to remember  :wave

He'd not get anything like that support if he joined this team now. The standards are far higher and to be honest everybody would be gutted we signed a player like that.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16050 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm
He'd not get anything like that support if he joined this team now. The standards are far higher and to be honest everybody would be gutted we signed a player like that.

I think Nunez has had fantastic support since he's signed. From the match-goers that is.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,539
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16051 on: Yesterday at 09:26:55 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
I think Nunez has had fantastic support since he's signed. From the match-goers that is.
Most definitely.
Sure you hear the odd moan or groan, but generally in full support of him all around the ground.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16052 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
I think Nunez has had fantastic support since he's signed. From the match-goers that is.
I'm talking about Crouch
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16053 on: Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:12:27 pm
A good performance. And people are talking utter shite about one of our players again.


Shameful

Oh come on mate....he was offside 3 times and missed a 1v1. That doesnt constitute a 'good performance'. He did well at pressing, he worked hard, ran around and tried his best and that's all we can ask of a player.

But if you were at the game you'll have seen that immediately after missing his 1v1, he ripped off the take around his wrist and threw it on the ground. Within seconds, the referee blew for full time and instead of celebrating the win with the team and doing a lap to clap the crowd like the rest of the players, he walked directly to the tunnel without speaking to anyone.

He was pissed off with his performance. He should have had an assist and a goal, but instead he was left frustrated.

I've not hidden my thoughts about Nunez as I dont think he's good enough, but at this point, I do feel sorry for the lad. He clearly wants to do well and is working as hard as he can, but at the very top level the margins are so small and when we're in a CL semi final and that one big chance falls to someone, you need that person to be a killer in front of goal. Nunez isnt that player and we can do better.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16054 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
I think Nunez has had fantastic support since he's signed. From the match-goers that is.

Match going fans tend to talk sense. The dickheads of the internet have gave him so much shit hes deleted all of his LFC photos from his Instagram tonight.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16055 on: Yesterday at 10:47:05 pm »
Still think if we sold he'd be no massive loss. Misses way to many easy chances and for 70 mill  should be better.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,602
  • SPQR
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16056 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »
Do people really think he gives a crap about what most fans think of him? Or what some people on an internet forum write about him? It's not like he gets booed or anything. He's frustrated and low on confidence because he's a professional who's not currently doing what he's payed to be doing. Everyone wants to be the best they can be at something and he's currently not showing that and I'm sure it must be very frustrating for him.

But selling him because his performances get overanalyzed and it has lead to some kind of toxic environment by the fan base is one of the craziest things I've heard in a while, fuck me.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16057 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Do people really think he gives a crap about what most fans think of him? Or what some people on an internet forum write about him? It's not like he gets booed or anything. He's frustrated and low on confidence because he's a professional who's not currently doing what he's payed to be doing. Everyone wants to be the best they can be at something and he's currently not showing that and I'm sure it must be very frustrating for him.

But selling him because his performances get overanalyzed and it has lead to some kind of toxic environment by the fan base is one of the craziest things I've heard in a while, fuck me.

You realise it was a facetious comment on the amount of abuse he's getting and how he can literally do no right as far as the fanbase is concerned, right?

Not being funny, but you don't take the time to sit down and go through a year of Instagram photos deleting everything Liverpool related if you "don't give a crap what people think/write about you". No doubt some will criticise him for not having a thicker skin, or say well what does he expect, but it's pretty obvious he has a confidence issue that is being exacerbated by the pile-on from fans and pundits alike. Not saying he should be babied or anything, and all footballers take flak at times, but fuck me no-one has been singled out quite like he has in recent times. People act like he's a fucking meme, not a human being.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16058 on: Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm »
I thought he'd kick on this season and said we needed him to be on top form for us to win the league. That hasn't happened. I'm not sure of the contract situation but I would definitely keep him if he has a few years left. With coaching he surely can stay onside more and pick his shots better? I know those are major elements of a top striker but I think those can be taught. The size, physicality and pace can't be.

It would also cost massive money to replace him. Not sure there are many out there better than him now either.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,490
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16059 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Made a goal.  Offside by a very small margin.

Created another greta chance by winning the ball high.

Missed a one on one.

And hes getting destroyed again.  Incredible
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,490
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16060 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
I thought he'd kick on this season and said we needed him to be on top form for us to win the league. That hasn't happened. I'm not sure of the contract situation but I would definitely keep him if he has a few years left. With coaching he surely can stay onside more and pick his shots better? I know those are major elements of a top striker but I think those can be taught. The size, physicality and pace can't be.

It would also cost massive money to replace him. Not sure there are many out there better than him now either.
Ramsey was 4th on the sportswriters player of the year.

He has the same record as Nunez
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16061 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
I thought he'd kick on this season and said we needed him to be on top form for us to win the league. That hasn't happened. I'm not sure of the contract situation but I would definitely keep him if he has a few years left. With coaching he surely can stay onside more and pick his shots better? I know those are major elements of a top striker but I think those can be taught. The size, physicality and pace can't be.

It would also cost massive money to replace him. Not sure there are many out there better than him now either.
Signed him to a six year contract.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16062 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm
Ramsey was 4th on the sportswriters player of the year.

He has the same record as Nunez
Probably shows my lack of football knowledge these days since I watch very little outside Liverpool... who is Ramsey?
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16063 on: Yesterday at 11:59:05 pm »
The Instagram thing is weird. Apparently he always disabled the comment section so it's not like he received abuses from some idiots. Nothing happened with the match going fans either. So what triggered the deleting?
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 12:13:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Made a goal.  Offside by a very small margin.

Created another greta chance by winning the ball high.

Missed a one on one.

And hes getting destroyed again.  Incredible

Ripped the tape from his hands and wandered off down the tunnel.
An athlete trying to be a footballer?
Worst conversion rate in the PL.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 12:27:50 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:59:05 pm
The Instagram thing is weird. Apparently he always disabled the comment section so it's not like he received abuses from some idiots. Nothing happened with the match going fans either. So what triggered the deleting?

Gut feeling is his agent has been told to find a new club, or something along those lines.

Your £80m main man cant be as inconsistent as him if you want to win the big trophies.

If thats the case - its ruthless but theres little room for sentiment if we want to get back up there.

With 4 years on his deal, its possible we could recoup a large chunk of what we paid.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 12:29:06 am »
Apparently he has now deleted all LFC related content and not just recent content which he had removed earlier.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm
Oh come on mate....he was offside 3 times and missed a 1v1. That doesnt constitute a 'good performance'. He did well at pressing, he worked hard, ran around and tried his best and that's all we can ask of a player.

But if you were at the game you'll have seen that immediately after missing his 1v1, he ripped off the take around his wrist and threw it on the ground. Within seconds, the referee blew for full time and instead of celebrating the win with the team and doing a lap to clap the crowd like the rest of the players, he walked directly to the tunnel without speaking to anyone.

He was pissed off with his performance. He should have had an assist and a goal, but instead he was left frustrated.

I've not hidden my thoughts about Nunez as I dont think he's good enough, but at this point, I do feel sorry for the lad. He clearly wants to do well and is working as hard as he can, but at the very top level the margins are so small and when we're in a CL semi final and that one big chance falls to someone, you need that person to be a killer in front of goal. Nunez isnt that player and we can do better.

He wasn't  offside  three times. Did you watch the match or are you just salivating at the pile on?

He was offside twice. One by millimetres.  Salah was also offside twice, both times by a large margin. Gakpo and Diaz once each.
He walked down the tunnel?  So he threw a strop like Salah did last week. Probably got abused by some melt and lost the head. Who gives a fuck. Neither of them hurt my feelings.
Only mistake he made today is he should have chipped the keeper instead of trying to sidefoot home.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:29:06 am
Apparently he has now deleted all LFC related content and not just recent content which he had removed earlier.

Yeah bit weird this if he isn't off? Don't think he has received more criticism from the social media weirdos than anyone else has...and arguably more love on matchday than others.

Either he's a bit softer than most or maybe there's more in it regards to a move or something. Big shame it's getting to him but hope he doesn't take it to heart. 
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 12:57:42 am »
Did anyone clock Robertson and Elliot on the bench when Nunez nearly fumbled a clearance at left back. I think that said it all to me. We are all wanting him to do well and all the time and foe him to suddenly find a calmness in his decision making that allows him to become more clinical but its just not there. You can be great inside the box and average outside, like Michael Owen, or you can be average in front of goal and brilliant outside the box like Firmino. You can't really be inconsistent at both. I really really really want it to happen but I just can't see it. I think the pace of the game in this league is just too much for him but it's an odd scenario because he's got bags of pace. It's his brain that can't keep up rather than his legs.

He can score against anyone. Remember that goal against Real Madrid. Wow. It feels like he's better with no time to think.

I wonder if he'll get better as he gets older and loses a bit of pace. Sounds mad but if he took an extra half second in the box it feels like his brain could have a half chance to communicate with his feet.
Logged
@paulair

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 01:08:21 am »
He wont be sold, not this summer at least.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16071 on: Today at 01:14:55 am »
Deleting all of the LFC stuff is certainly a weird move, whatever the reason. But you never know with these things. If we get an offer for close to what we paid, I'm not against selling him, but I really, really would rather not. I just hope there isn't some kind of acrimony about it behind the scenes.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16072 on: Today at 01:14:55 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:57:42 am
Did anyone clock Robertson and Elliot on the bench when Nunez nearly fumbled a clearance at left back. I think that said it all to me. We are all wanting him to do well and all the time and foe him to suddenly find a calmness in his decision making that allows him to become more clinical but its just not there. You can be great inside the box and average outside, like Michael Owen, or you can be average in front of goal and brilliant outside the box like Firmino. You can't really be inconsistent at both. I really really really want it to happen but I just can't see it. I think the pace of the game in this league is just too much for him but it's an odd scenario because he's got bags of pace. It's his brain that can't keep up rather than his legs.

He can score against anyone. Remember that goal against Real Madrid. Wow. It feels like he's better with no time to think.

I wonder if he'll get better as he gets older and loses a bit of pace. Sounds mad but if he took an extra half second in the box it feels like his brain could have a half chance to communicate with his feet.
The time to think thing is a bit of a pundit myth thing I reckon. The chip and goals against newcastle weren't first time finishes. There are others as well that I can't think of. His biggest problems for me are shot selection and I hate to say it because he does my head in but Owen was right. The chip was mental. Would have been perfect today for the one on one though with the distance between the keeper and goal. He does constantly get that wrong and the thing that annoys me is that I fully believe he can slot it in a corner like he did against us for benfica.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,204
  • Dutch Class
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16073 on: Today at 01:21:00 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:08:21 am
He wont be sold, not this summer at least.

Indeed. He'll likely get one more year to see if Slot can develop his finishing. If Slot can't develop him into a more consistent finisher, another year would also assist in creating an accounting profit for FFP because few clubs in this market could afford to pay near what we did for him.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • ....mmm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16074 on: Today at 01:28:20 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:29:06 am
Apparently he has now deleted all LFC related content and not just recent content which he had removed earlier.

Hope he can tell the difference between fans at the ground which have always supported him vs online morons.

Logged
:D
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Up
« previous next »
 