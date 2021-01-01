I thought there was a lot to enjoy about his cameo personally. I'm just happy that he's causing opposition defences problems again because his last few appearances had been uncharacteristically quiet.



The 1v1 is one of them, I'd rather give praise to the keeper for forcing the forward to make a snap decision than to blame the forward, it was far from a sitter. I was more frustrated that he wasn't able to square it to Gravenberch when we were 2v1 with the defender getting a touch on the pass. The offside was incredibly tight, and I thought the run was a good one. Must have been millimetres in it.