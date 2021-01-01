« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1050043 times)

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 07:09:17 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 06:59:16 pm
Could have also played Gakpo through for the open net. Literally any option was better than what he did.

The xStupid is off the scales
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:01:32 pm
Feel for Nunez - seems to do most things right until the time to execute comes. Can this even be trained?

A fair proportion of it is just bad luck for me.

If it is a narrow offside then it ends up in the back of the net if he is fractionally onside it goes tits up. Today he has a great assist for Salah and it is offisde.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 07:09:17 pm
The xStupid is off the scales
Certainly is with you
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 07:11:33 pm »
Another 1 on 1 miss. He clearly has a mental block. If Klopp is unable to coax the best out of him, you wonder who can.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,478
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 07:12:27 pm »
A good performance. And people are talking utter shite about one of our players again.


Shameful
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,872
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 07:18:00 pm »
I thought there was a lot to enjoy about his cameo personally. I'm just happy that he's causing opposition defences problems again because his last few appearances had been uncharacteristically quiet.

The 1v1 is one of them, I'd rather give praise to the keeper for forcing the forward to make a snap decision than to blame the forward, it was far from a sitter. I was more frustrated that he wasn't able to square it to Gravenberch when we were 2v1 with the defender getting a touch on the pass. The offside was incredibly tight, and I thought the run was a good one. Must have been millimetres in it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Up
« previous next »
 