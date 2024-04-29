This thread is crazy haha



Still think the middle ground is the way to go personally. Recognise he has areas that are preventing him from reaching the next level but he has some real qualities that make him an asset



The flat out one side vs the other just goes in circles and ignores that both sides have some valid points while ignoring some important points from the opposing side.



I've never seen anything like it, it's wild. Pages and pages of discourse, often when he hasn't even played, and endless circular arguments about stats, pulling them apart to suit whatever narrative people prefer. Fact of the matter is whether they'll admit or not, most people have written him off as shite, and are just coming up with increasingly tenuous reasons or measures to justify it.Meanwhile, in terms of those boring old statistics like scoring goals and creating assists, he's one of the most productive forwards in the league. Is he perfect? No. Does he frustrate? Yes, regularly. Is there stuff there to work with and improve upon? Absolutely. Has he had a disappointing end to the season? Who fucking hasn't. Is he a "league winning striker"? I dunno, but Arsenal are in with a shot of it with Kai Havertz up front, so maybe there's a bit more to it than just "ah but does he LOOK like a natural finisher".Isak and Watkins are very good strikers, but they don't play for Liverpool and almost certainly never will so the relentless comparisons are by in large, completely pointless. As you say though, 90% of this thread is just people who think he's shite bickering with people who think he's boss and it's a waste of time, because most people have already made their minds up and are unwilling to budge. Which is true of a lot of players to be fair, but no-one seems to attract the heat this lad does. He'll likely still be our main striker next season, so I'm sure we can look forward to another 12 months minimum of it.