Milner was not the No1 penalty taker.



Salah arrived in the summer of 2017. At the start of that season Firmino was on penalties despite Milner and Salah being on the pitch. That was because Milner missed a crucial penalty during the Southampton game that finished 0-0 that almost cost us top 4 the previous season.



At the start of that season we didn't have a regular penalty taker.



Milner no1 penalty taker my arse.



Lol how can a post be this wrong on so many levels? I can't tell if you're actually ignorant or just acting like child to win over such a small detail, so small that even if you win, won't even prove the main point.Even in that post you already admitted Milner was the no1 pen taker in the 16/17 season.Then in the "proof" you showed, what actually happened in those games was:- every time Milner took a pen, at least one of the front 3 was on the pitch- every time another player took a pen, Milner was not on the pitch, except for two occasions where Salah took the pens. One was the 1st pen he ever took for Liverpool, maybe Klopp wanted to change the no1 pen taker there, but he missed, so that role went back to Milner. Second was when we were up 2-0 in the 80th min against a relegation fodder, which probably means Milner let Salah take to pad his goal stats.Go on and check the 18/19 season. I dare you to come back here to make that ridiculous statement. Every Liverpool fan knows Milner was the no 1 pen taker. Fucking ask Klopp.And finally, let's pretend in a paralel universe where Milner is not the no 1 pen taker for us, what does it have anything to do with who is tasked with being the main goalscorer lol?