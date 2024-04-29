(No idea why you've used 900 minutes as a sample when he's got 2000 minutes?.. I mean I do know why you've done this but its pretty transparent)



What are you trying to imply here lol. I chose 900 minutes because it equals 10x90s which makes it very easy to remove the players who only played a few games (2 digits vs 3 digits in the 90s column as seen in the picture above). Also 10 full games seems like it's big enough of a sample size.You people would win all the medals at the mental gymnastics olympic. If you think including the players who played between 900 to 2000 minutes in the comparison is unfair to Nunez, then how does it suddenly become fair when Nunez is compared with Watkins Bowen and Solanke who clocked around 3000 minutes? And how is it fair for those players when they're playing for much worse teams than us?The logic is quite simple really. He's an out an out 9, playing for a top 3 team in England, chasing a title. He hasn't gotten any serious injuries all season. I'd expect his goals, or goals per90,among the top 5 in the league. Then you look at the strikers in the other top 10 teams in the league:- City: Haaland- Arsenal dont play with a real 9- Villa: Watkins- Tottenham: Richardlison (maybe?)- Newcastle: Isak- Man United: fake Haaland- Chelsea: Jackson- West Ham: Bowen (not even really no 9, he spent half of his time elsewhere)- Bournemouth: SolankeThe only players that Nunez has a better per90 goal record than, is Hojlund and Jackson lol. And there's also a couple of strikers in the bottom 10 teams who have better record than him.