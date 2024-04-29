« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1046439 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,548
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:24:33 pm
Watkins is much more suited to how we play than Isak to be fair.

Don't know how Isak fits into a Klopp team at all..

The thing is Nunez is being compared with Watkins because he is flavour of the month. Go back 9 or 10 weeks and we were getting the same shouts about Toney. Now he hasn't scored in any of his last 10 games. The Toney shouts have gone quiet.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 05:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:35:01 pm
The thing is Nunez is being compared with Watkins because he is flavour of the month. Go back 9 or 10 weeks and we were getting the same shouts about Toney. Now he hasn't scored in any of his last 10 games. The Toney shouts have gone quiet.
You were 1 of the first with the comparisons.....
Quote from: Eeyore on April 29, 2024, 07:21:06 pm
What sums it up for me is the notion that Nunez can't possibly improve his finishing.

That opinion is being voiced in a season when Watkins has gone from 11 League goals in 21-22 to 19 this season.

Solanke has gone from 6 League goals last season to 18 this season.

Bowen has gone from 6 League goals last season to 16 this season.

Isak has gone from 10 League goals last season to 19 this season.

It is almost as if players get better at goalscoring as they mature and start to reach the peak years of their careers. Yet posters are writing Darwin off at 24 years of age.
.....Short memory
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:09 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 05:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:35:01 pm
The thing is Nunez is being compared with Watkins because he is flavour of the month. Go back 9 or 10 weeks and we were getting the same shouts about Toney. Now he hasn't scored in any of his last 10 games. The Toney shouts have gone quiet.

Watkins does play in a similar vein to Nunez in terms of what he is asked to do in all seriousness.

Like I've stated here someone that watches Villa every week thinks that he has vastly over achieved, his first touch is very iffy etc.

Isak on the other hand is very similar to Haaland in the way he plays, which despite being the best striker on the planet the actual profile of the player without the super human finishing ability (Haaland) would not be what Klopp would have wanted.


Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:37:47 pm
You were 1 of the first with the comparisons..........Short memory


Watkins was brought up WAY before that post and it wasn't the people trying to defend Nunez it was the opposite.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 05:49:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:57:21 pm
Bit personal for a mod but you do you

Your comment is misplaced on that quote youve posted though because its not really my opinion its a comment on his analytics
I didnt invent the rules  .. other very bright people did that then proved it over huge sample sizes  his metrics are really good - theres never been much else to say about them (his shot volume, xa, xg, etc arent opinion based things)

Therefore no one thats analytics based doesnt rate him - thats not my opinion or arrogance or anything else to do with me

If you dont rate him because of play style, technical ability, fit into the team / system, attitude, fitness record or you just dont think analytics is vallid as a thing at all thats all one persons opinion either way but me saying his on ball analytics for a forward are very good isnt

I'm an actual real life data scientist, I don't need you to mansplain analytics to me.

Metrics are fine. Descriptive. Basic. Vaguely interesting. They don't exist within a vacuum, which is what you reduce your posts to. And if you can't look passed the numbers to the context then you don't understand how to get real value from data. Metrics in isolation are useless. That's as true in football as it is in any industry.

And if Naby Keita hasn't taught you this lesson already, then I don't know what to tell you.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,548
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 05:50:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:37:47 pm
You were 1 of the first with the comparisons..........Short memory

Cheeky bastard I am a donkey not a goldfish. Equineist.

You are actually illustrating my point perfectly. No one would have suggested signing Watkins two years ago. He gets brought up now because after a run in the team, maturing and hitting the peak years of his career, he is now flourishing.

Unfortunately, you will not give Nunez that same opportunity.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:50:41 pm
Cheeky bastard I am a donkey not a goldfish. Equineist.

You are actually illustrating my point perfectly. No one would have suggested signing Watkins two years ago. He gets brought up now because after a run in the team, maturing and hitting the peak years of his career, he is now flourishing.

Unfortunately, you will not give Nunez that same opportunity.
Where have said that?
I just disagree with you and others about his performances for LFC, until now.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 06:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:49:51 pm
I'm an actual real life data scientist, I don't need you to mansplain analytics to me.

Metrics are fine. Descriptive. Basic. Vaguely interesting. They don't exist within a vacuum, which is what you reduce your posts to. And if you can't look passed the numbers to the context then you don't understand how to get real value from data. Metrics in isolation are useless. That's as true in football as it is in any industry.

And if Naby Keita hasn't taught you this lesson already, then I don't know what to tell you.

Keita was very, very good for us when on the pitch and absolutely lived up to his outrageous data. Sadly on pitch performance cant predict whether a players body will fall apart on him. So no, Keita example doesnt really tell us anything about the usefulness of Nunezs underlying numbers. Wheres that Ian Graham quote? Feels like it needs wheeling out again now someone has gone all CV on us.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Wheres that Ian Graham quote? Feels like it needs wheeling out again now someone has gone all CV on us.
Why has he set up a consultancy business when all you need is this one cheat metric to identify a good striker? Why does StatsBomb exist? The magical metric is available to all for free on fbref.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,548
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Why has he set up a consultancy business when all you need is this one cheat metric to identify a good striker? Why does StatsBomb exist? The magical metric is available to all for free on fbref.

Man City have purchased the cheat metric, unfortunately. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:11:39 pm
Man City have purchased the cheat metric, unfortunately. ;)

xCheat
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 06:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Keita was very, very good for us when on the pitch and absolutely lived up to his outrageous data. Sadly on pitch performance cant predict whether a players body will fall apart on him. So no, Keita example doesnt really tell us anything about the usefulness of Nunezs underlying numbers. Wheres that Ian Graham quote? Feels like it needs wheeling out again now someone has gone all CV on us.
From the espn article
Quote
A scout or a coach would say, "Why do we like this forward?" His team would respond, "He takes loads of really good shots." The scout or coach would counter, "Yeah, but does he drive inside enough? Does he bring his teammates into play enough?"

"But we're playing them up front," Graham said. "He takes loads of good quality shots. There is literally nothing else to say. All other arguments, they're second-order effects compared to this. But people love to mystify and bring more and more factors into play. A use of the data is just to say: This is the important thing and we might be wrong about it -- we sometimes are wrong -- but you have to come up with some really good arguments against this one really important thing."
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 06:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Keita was very, very good for us when on the pitch and absolutely lived up to his outrageous data.

I mean... in very, very small pockets that might be true, but I honestly think you're insane if you believe that to be true over his Liverpool career. But let's not get sidetracked here. I realise I brought it up. ;D

Ultimately we all want Nunez to succeed because Nunez succeeding means Liverpool have more chance of succeeding. But all I'm saying is that he needs more than good numbers to be a success. He needs to put away the big chances that change games, and a handful of examples aside, he's just not been able to do that so far. Will be interesting to see what the new manager does with him.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,918
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Keita was very, very good for us when on the pitch and absolutely lived up to his outrageous data.

As Vic once sang to Bob...you ..are talking out yer arse son ..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15893 on: Today at 09:03:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:13:08 am
(No idea why you've used 900 minutes as a sample when he's got 2000 minutes?.. I mean I do know why you've done this but its pretty transparent) 
What are you trying to imply here lol. I chose 900 minutes because it equals 10x90s which makes it very easy to remove the players who only played a few games (2 digits vs 3 digits in the 90s column as seen in the picture above). Also 10 full games seems like it's big enough of a sample size.

Spoiler
[close]

You people would win all the medals at the mental gymnastics olympic. If you think including the players who played between 900 to 2000 minutes in the comparison is unfair to Nunez, then how does it suddenly become fair when Nunez is compared with Watkins Bowen and Solanke who clocked around 3000 minutes? And how is it fair for those players when they're playing for much worse teams than us?

The logic is quite simple really. He's an out an out 9, playing for a top 3 team in England, chasing a title. He hasn't gotten any serious injuries all season. I'd expect his goals, or goals per90, at least among the top 5 in the league. Then you look at the strikers in the other top 10 teams in the league:
- City: Haaland
- Arsenal dont play with a real 9
- Villa: Watkins
- Tottenham: Richardlison (maybe?)
- Newcastle: Isak
- Man United: fake Haaland
- Chelsea: Jackson
- West Ham: Bowen (not even really no 9, he spent half of his time elsewhere)
- Bournemouth: Solanke

The only players that Nunez has a better per90 goal record than, is Hojlund and Jackson lol. And there's also a couple of strikers in the bottom 10 teams who have better record than him.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:02 pm by PEG2K »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,548
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15894 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:03:15 pm
What are you trying to imply here lol. I chose 900 minutes because it equals 10x90s which makes it very easy to remove the players who only played a few games (2 digits vs 3 digits in the 90s column as seen in the picture above). Also 10 full games seems like it's big enough of a sample size.

Spoiler
[close]

You people would win all the medals at the mental gymnastics olympic. If you think including the players who played between 900 to 2000 minutes in the comparison is unfair to Nunez, then how does it suddenly become fair when Nunez is compared with Watkins Bowen and Solanke who clocked around 3000 minutes? And how is it fair for those players when they're playing for much worse teams than us?

The logic is quite simple really. He's an out an out 9, playing for a top 3 team in England, chasing a title. He hasn't gotten any serious injuries all season. I'd expect his goals, or goals per90, at least among the top 5 in the league. Then you look at the strikers in the other top 10 teams in the league:
- City: Haaland
- Arsenal dont play with a real 9
- Villa: Watkins
- Tottenham: Richardlison (maybe?)
- Newcastle: Isak
- Man United: fake Haaland
- Chelsea: Jackson
- West Ham: Bowen (not even really no 9, he spent half of his time elsewhere)
- Bournemouth: Solanke

The only players that Nunez has a better per90 goal record than, is Hojlund and Jackson lol. And there's also a couple of strikers in the bottom 10 teams who have better record than him.

Out and out 9's don't get played on the left and create as many assists.

A good comparison for me would be Alvarez at City. 10 League goals and 9 assists in 2650 minutes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15895 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:33:00 pm
Out and out 9's don't get played on the left and create as many assists.

A good comparison for me would be Alvarez at City. 10 League goals and 9 assists in 2650 minutes.
He played once in the league as LW lol. Already corrected you about this before. For a stats guy you sure can be dishonest.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,288
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15896 on: Today at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Keita was very, very good for us when on the pitch and absolutely lived up to his outrageous data. Sadly on pitch performance cant predict whether a players body will fall apart on him. So no, Keita example doesnt really tell us anything about the usefulness of Nunezs underlying numbers. Wheres that Ian Graham quote? Feels like it needs wheeling out again now someone has gone all CV on us.

No, he didn't. Not nearly enough anyway. This is where data and obsession with it in footballing context falls apart because the narrative seems to be that the only reason Keita wasn't a success here was because his body let him down. That is true to a fair extent, but he didn't deliver his promise when on the pitch. Progressive dribble, key pass, expected assist me all you want, I don't need it when I watched him often underwhelm for 5 years.

Similar with Darwin. Jacks point about being not being able to not rate Nunez if you understand data is wrong. Data is useful in footballing terms clearly but it is not the absolute oracle and Nunez is getting away with a lot because his 'underlying numbers' are great when he's simply not scoring enough goals for us and has missed too many chances to be deemed a success.


I was patronised to fuck 18 months ago over Nunez and was told the data said he could score 30 or more goals in the season I was told it. At the end of the following season, this one, he still hasn't reached the goals I was told the data said he would from the season before. But you know, the numbers.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15897 on: Today at 09:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:49:22 pm
No, he didn't. Not nearly enough anyway. This is where data and obsession with it in footballing context falls apart because the narrative seems to be that the only reason Keita wasn't a success here was because his body let him down. That is true to a fair extent, but he didn't deliver his promise when on the pitch. Progressive dribble, key pass, expected assist me all you want, I don't need it when I watched him often underwhelm for 5 years.

Similar with Darwin. Jacks point about being not being able to not rate Nunez if you understand data is wrong. Data is useful in footballing terms clearly but it is not the absolute oracle and Nunez is getting away with a lot because his 'underlying numbers' are great when he's simply not scoring enough goals for us and has missed too many chances to be deemed a success.


I was patronised to fuck 18 months ago over Nunez and was told the data said he could score 30 or more goals in the season I was told it. At the end of the following season, this one, he still hasn't reached the goals I was told the data said he would from the season before. But you know, the numbers.

Keita is an interesting case because he really frustrated fans with a. his injury woes and b. a couple of high profile awful performances where he was hooked at half time (although in these games he was no worse than any other midfielder), but for the most part he was actually really good for us. He just couldnt get on the pitch often enough. His performance in the first half of the Man City cup semi in 2022 was the greatest pressing performance by a Klopp midfielder weve seen. Absolutely outstanding. This is a classic case where the understandable frustrations have been allowed to over shadow the actual reality. A little like how Nunezs finishing has been allowed to over shadow what he nonetheless still contributes.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,548
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15898 on: Today at 09:56:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:41:46 pm
He played once in the league as LW lol. Already corrected you about this before. For a stats guy you sure can be dishonest.

That simply isn't true though. There have been loads of games in which Gakpo or Jota have come on and we have switched Nunez to the left. Or he has started on the left and then switched infield.

I am far from a stats guy. I think stats should be used as a tool to either reinforce your opinion or to balance out a prejudice.

Again what is wrong with the Alvarez comparison?

Neither are tasked with being the main goalscorer, neither are first choice penalty taker and both players provide lots of assists?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 